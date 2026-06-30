Inseego Advances International Expansion with New Regional Leadership, International Headquarters, and Continued Investment in Athens Software Development Center

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), the cloud-first wireless edge company, today announced several initiatives to advance the company’s international growth strategy to support its planned acquisition of Nokia’s fixed wireless access business.

Inseego has appointed Pranav Shroff as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, India and Asia Pacific (APAC) Sales, and Ossi Korpela as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Europe, Middle-East, Africa (EMEA) Sales. Both will become members of Inseego’s executive team. Inseego also announced that Steve Harmon, Chief Commercial Officer, will expand his coverage to lead the Americas, including the company’s expansion into Latin America.

Steven Gatoff, Inseego’s Chief Financial Officer, will expand his role to lead the company’s international expansion where he will oversee the company’s global operating structure, support integration activities, and work closely with regional sales leadership to scale the business across EMEA, APAC, and other international markets. Inseego will also invest in its international development center in Athens, Greece, and has selected Amsterdam as its center for international operations, extending the reach of Inseego’s San Diego-based global headquarters.

“These moves are important steps in Inseego’s evolution into a leading global wireless broadband company,” said Juho Sarvikas, CEO of Inseego. “A major strategic rationale for the Nokia FWA acquisition was the opportunity to expand our reach beyond North America and serve customers in key international markets. The combination of experienced regional leaders, a strong engineering presence in Greece, and a new center for international operations in Amsterdam, sets the right foundation to drive growth and support customers around the world. Ossi and Pranav join Inseego in these pivotal roles to drive the business forward, having worked with them in the past, I am confident they will have an impact in our international growth strategy.”

Strengthening regional leadership across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA

Pranav Shroff joins Inseego as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, APAC Sales, bringing more than 25 years of experience building and scaling technology businesses across mobile, 5G, and connected devices. He has held senior leadership roles at Apple, Airtel, HMD Global, and Nokia, with experience spanning product, marketing, go-to-market strategy, and P&L ownership across some of the world’s most competitive technology markets.

“APAC is one of the most dynamic connectivity markets in the world, with enormous opportunity across fixed wireless access, mobile broadband, and enterprise wireless,” said Shroff. “Inseego has the technology, customer relationships, and momentum to play an important role in this region. I am excited to work with our teams and leading global carriers to build the next chapter of growth.”

Ossi Korpela joins Inseego as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, EMEA Sales, bringing two decades of leadership in the mobile and connectivity industry. He has built and scaled operator, channel, and enterprise businesses across EMEA and global markets. Korpela spent more than a decade at Nokia in senior commercial and general management roles, including Global Account Director for global operator groups and General Manager for North Europe. He later led the Nordic devices and operator channel business at Microsoft and served as General Manager for Europe North at HMD Global. He has also held managing director and P&L leadership roles across premium brands, including Porsche, and most recently advised technology and growth companies.

“European operators are at the center of the fixed wireless access opportunity, and they value partners they can trust,” said Korpela. “I am joining Inseego to help ensure that customers who built their businesses on this technology have continuity and a clear path forward, and to help bring Inseego’s solution to consumers and businesses across EMEA.”

Steve Harmon, Inseego’s Chief Commercial Officer, will expand his mandate to lead Americas sales, including the company’s expansion into Latin America. In this role, Harmon will continue to oversee sales in North America while building on the company’s expanded portfolio and global customer relationships to support growth opportunities across Latin America.

“Our commitment to building a global business is reflected in the strength of the team we are putting in place,” said Juho Sarvikas, CEO of Inseego. “Steve has built a disciplined commercial engine in North America, Ossi brings deep knowledge of the European operator landscape, and Pranav brings the regional insight, senior operator relationships, and technology depth we need across APAC. Together, they give Inseego strong commercial leadership across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC as we support our customers and pursue the next phase of growth.”

Investing in Athens as a center of wireless engineering talent

As part of strengthening its international reach, Inseego will establish a key engineering center in Athens, Greece, recognizing the depth of engineering talent in the region and the strong software and wireless engineering capabilities of the Nokia team. The Athens team will continue to play an important role in product development, customer support, and the advancement of Inseego’s global fixed wireless access portfolio at a global level.

Selecting Amsterdam as international headquarters

Inseego has selected Amsterdam as its center for international operations, extending the reach of its San Diego-based global headquarters, citing the city’s attractive business climate, strong connectivity to European and global markets, and logistical advantages for shipping to and from customers and partners across the region. The international headquarters will extend the reach of Inseego as a strong, operating business following the acquisition of Nokia’s FWA business. The Amsterdam operations will serve customers while building and expanding regional capabilities for a disciplined foundation for growth and profitability.

“Amsterdam gives Inseego an efficient, well-connected base for supporting international customers and scaling our operations across Europe and beyond,” said Steven Gatoff, Chief Financial Officer of Inseego. “As we expand globally, we are focused on building a business infrastructure that supports customer continuity, operational discipline, and long-term growth.”

About Inseego

Inseego is a leader in cloud-first wireless edge solutions, delivering secure, resilient connectivity across people, places, and machines. As wireless becomes foundational infrastructure, Inseego unifies connectivity, management, security, and subscriber lifecycle management into a platform that orchestrates cellular, satellite, Wi-Fi, and emerging wireless technologies at the edge.

Its portfolio includes 5G fixed wireless access routers, MiFi mobile routers, IoT solutions under the Skyus brand, and cloud platforms including Inseego Connect and Inseego Subscribe, all designed in the U.S. Built on its core strength and long-term leadership in cellular technology, Inseego solutions enable service providers and channel partners to deploy and manage enterprise-grade wireless solutions at scale. Learn more at www.inseego.com.

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