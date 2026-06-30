Magnetic Plastics Market Size to Hit USD 17.18 Billion by 2035 as EVs and Electronics Drive Global Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Magnetic Plastics Market was valued at USD 8.32 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 17.18 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.54% from 2026–2035.

The global magnetic plastics market is growing steadily, due to rising demand for lightweight magnetic materials and increasing adoption in automotive electrification and compact electronic devices supporting expansion. The manufacturers are looking to replace traditional metal magnets with flexible magnetic plastics. Increasing application in sensors, actuators and industrial equipment is opening new avenues. IEA’s Global EV Outlook 2025 said global EV sales reached above 17 million units in 2024, or 20% of new vehicle sales, boosting demand for lightweight magnetic components in devices and actuators.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size 2026E: USD 8.93 billion

Market Size 2035: USD 17.18 billion

CAGR (2026 - 2035): 7.54%

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Largest Region: North America





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Material, Ferrite Dominated the Market; Neodymium Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Ferrite held the largest market share with 51.40% revenue in 2025, due to low prices, high availability, and excellent magnetic stability in automotive, electronics, and electrical appliance applications. Neodymium is projected to record the highest CAGR of 10.37% during the forecast period 2026-2035 owing to its higher magnetic strength and energy density. Its global growth is also driven by the increasing use of neodymium in electric vehicles, sensors and robotics for miniaturisation and performance improvement.

By Application, Automotive Dominated the Market; Electronics Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

In 2025, the automotive segment accounted for the largest share of 36.80% in revenue, owing to the increasing use of lightweight magnetic parts in motors, sensors, actuators, and interior parts of electric vehicles. Electronics is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.67% during the forecast period of 2026–2035, owing to the rising need for miniaturised, high-performance smartphones, wearables, and smart sensors, supporting the growing IoT and semiconductor integration trends worldwide.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global magnetic plastics market in 2025 with a market share of around 36.85%. This leadership was based on a sophisticated manufacturing base and widespread use of engineered materials. Market leadership in the US and Canada is sustained through 2035 based on healthy demand for automotive electrification, electronics and industrial components, and increasing adoption of polymer-based magnetic composites, supported by strong R&D investments.

The U.S. Magnetic Plastics Market size is estimated to be USD 4.87 Billion by 2035 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period 2025 to 2035. Growth is driven by increasing demand for lightweight magnetic materials in advanced manufacturing, strong uptake of automotive electrification and rising demand for energy-efficient polymer-based magnetic systems across a range of applications including sensors, actuators and consumer electronics.

The Europe Magnetic Plastics Market is estimated to reach USD 4.23 Billion by 2035 from USD 2.08 Billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period 2026-2035. The market in Europe is witnessing consistent growth due to strict sustainability regulations and increasing demand for energy-efficient materials in countries like Germany, France, United Kingdom and Italy. The regional adoption rates are fueled by the proliferation of electric vehicles and the utilisation of magnetic polymers for automotive interiors and industrial automation.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of about 8.61% during the forecast period 2026–2035, driven by the quick industrial expansion and the increasing electronics manufacturing in China, Japan, India, South Korea, and South-east Asia. Automotive production is growing and consumer electronics are increasing, and regional adoption is being driven dramatically through 2035 by large-scale investments in industrial automation and smart manufacturing.

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Industrial Automation and Polymer Engineering Advancements to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The growing automation in all industries is increasing the demand for high-performing magnetic components that offer reliable, versatile solutions in robotics and engineering applications. With new advances in polymer chemistry, scientists are making magnetic composites that are much better in heat stability, magnetic efficiency and physical resistance. The growth of electrification in transport and electronics has driven more than 30% growth in the use of advanced materials in electrified systems, supporting the growth of high-performance magnetic composite plastics for global manufacturing sectors.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Magnetic Plastics Market Report:

BASF SE

Proterial, Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Neo Performance Materials Inc.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation

Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG

Ningbo Yunsheng Co., Ltd.

Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd.

Dexter Magnetic Technologies, Inc.

Bunting Magnetics Co.

Goudsmit Magnetics Group

Eclipse Magnetics Ltd.

Magnetfabrik Bonn GmbH

Electron Energy Corporation

RTP Company

Permanent Magnets Limited

Mate Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2026: Zhejiang DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. upgraded intelligent manufacturing systems improving permanent magnet production efficiency and global supply reliability.

Zhejiang DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. upgraded intelligent manufacturing systems improving permanent magnet production efficiency and global supply reliability. 2025: TDK Corporation invested in sensor and magnetics R&D for next-generation electric mobility and industrial applications.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MAGNETIC MATERIAL & COMPOSITE PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across ferrite, neodymium, and polymer composite categories along with improvements in magnetic stability, thermal resistance, and mechanical durability across automotive and electronics deployments.

– helps you understand adoption trends across ferrite, neodymium, and polymer composite categories along with improvements in magnetic stability, thermal resistance, and mechanical durability across automotive and electronics deployments. AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRIFICATION & LIGHTWEIGHT COMPONENT METRICS – helps you evaluate EV magnetic component investment trends, lightweight material adoption patterns, motor and sensor procurement, and specialist supplier competitive positioning across global automotive markets.

– helps you evaluate EV magnetic component investment trends, lightweight material adoption patterns, motor and sensor procurement, and specialist supplier competitive positioning across global automotive markets. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS & MINIATURIZATION METRICS – helps you analyze magnetic plastic adoption in smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices, semiconductor integration trends, and flexible electronics development across diverse consumer technology verticals globally.

– helps you analyze magnetic plastic adoption in smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices, semiconductor integration trends, and flexible electronics development across diverse consumer technology verticals globally. INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION & SMART MANUFACTURING METRICS – helps you uncover growth in robotics and sensor magnetic component adoption, Industry 4.0 integration patterns, and automated production investment across global industrial manufacturing facilities.

– helps you uncover growth in robotics and sensor magnetic component adoption, Industry 4.0 integration patterns, and automated production investment across global industrial manufacturing facilities. SUSTAINABILITY & RARE EARTH SUPPLY CHAIN METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in recycled material adoption, rare earth import dependency trends, and regulation-driven recyclability requirements across regulated manufacturing verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in recycled material adoption, rare earth import dependency trends, and regulation-driven recyclability requirements across regulated manufacturing verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & MAGNETIC PLASTICS EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on material portfolio breadth, automotive partnership development, and geographic manufacturing footprint globally.

Magnetic Plastics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.32 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 17.18 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.52% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Injection Molded, Extrusion Molded, Thermoformed, Others)

• By Application (Electronics, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Aerospace, Healthcare, Others)

• By Material (Ferrite, Neodymium, Samarium-Cobalt, Alnico, Others)

• By Form (Sheets, Rolls, Strips, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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