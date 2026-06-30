Goldman Lampe Private Bank Purchases €120 Million Bitcoin During Market Dip, Reinforcing Crypto Leadership

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldman Lampe Private Bank, the world’s first bank to introduce cryptocurrency term deposits, has acquired approximately €120 million worth of Bitcoin, strategically timed to take advantage of the recent cryptocurrency market correction.





This significant Bitcoin purchase highlights the bank’s strong conviction in the long-term potential of digital assets and its proactive approach to portfolio optimization for high-net-worth clients. The move comes as Bitcoin experienced a temporary price dip, allowing the institution to strengthen its position in the evolving crypto landscape while maintaining its commitment to innovation in private banking.

“Bitcoin continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience as a store of value and strategic asset,” said Abdullah Hamad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board at Goldman Lampe Private Bank. “By capitalizing on this market dip, we are not only enhancing our institutional holdings but also reaffirming our leadership in bridging traditional private banking with cryptocurrency solutions. As the first bank globally to offer crypto term deposits, we remain dedicated to providing our clients with secure, regulated access to digital assets.”

Headquartered in Ras al Khaimah, UAE, Goldman Lampe Private Bank has built a reputation for pioneering financial products that combine institutional-grade security with forward-thinking investment opportunities. The bank’s cryptocurrency term deposits have set a new standard in the industry, offering clients competitive yields on digital asset holdings with full regulatory compliance.

This latest acquisition of €120 million in BTC further cements Goldman Lampe Private Bank’s status as a trailblazer in crypto-integrated wealth management. It signals confidence in Bitcoin’s role within diversified portfolios amid growing institutional adoption.

About Goldman Lampe Private Bank Founded in 1934, Goldman Lampe Private Bank is a multi-award-winning boutique institution specializing in private banking, wealth management, and innovative financial solutions for high-net-worth individuals. Renowned as the first bank in the world to offer cryptocurrency term deposits, the bank combines decades of traditional expertise with cutting-edge digital asset services. Headquartered in Ras al Khaimah, UAE, Goldman Lampe delivers personalized banking, gold bullion trading, and secure crypto solutions to clients worldwide.

Media Contact:

Adam Taylor – Press Officer

Goldman Lampe Private Bank

Website: www.goldmanlampe.com

Email: press@goldmanlampe.com

Phone: +971 4 443 2987

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Goldman Lampe Private Bank. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/992371a4-3526-4394-8d6a-e6a6750eb9e1