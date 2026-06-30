OVIOS Launches Independence Day Outdoor Living Campaign to Help Americans Celebrate July Fourth at Home

West Hollywood, California, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Americans prepare for Fourth of July celebrations, OVIOS has launched its Independence Day outdoor living campaign, highlighting a selection of patio furniture collections designed to help families transform their backyards, decks, and patios into comfortable, stylish spaces for holiday entertaining.

With more homeowners choosing to celebrate closer to home, backyard barbecues, neighborhood gatherings, and family get-togethers continue to define one of America’s favorite summer holidays. This growing focus on indoor-outdoor living has increased demand for patio furniture that combines comfort, durability, flexibility, and modern design.





Founded on the belief that great design should be accessible, OVIOS has become the go-to choice for American homeowners seeking premium-quality, weather-resistant furniture without the luxury-level price tags. From flexible modular sectionals to intimate conversation sets, the brand's collections are meticulously engineered to support the way we gather, relax, and connect.





Top OVIOS Picks for the Ultimate Fourth of July Gathering

For the Ultimate Host: BBR Modular Outdoor Sectional For homeowners planning to host extended family and neighborhood crowds this Independence Day, the OVIOS BBR Modular Sectional offers generous seating and infinite layout flexibility. Crafted with premium, all-weather materials, its modular design allows hosts to easily customize configurations based on their patio footprint and guest count —making it perfect for shifting from a smoky afternoon barbecue to front-row seats for evening fireworks.

For Elevated, Deep-Comfort Lounging: GRS High-Back Collection Comfort is non-negotiable for marathon holiday entertaining. The GRS Collection features supportive, ergonomic high-back seating and ultra-thick, fade-resistant cushions that encourage guests to linger long after the grill cools down. Its sophisticated, modern silhouette adds an instantly refined, upscale aesthetic to any patio, deck, or poolside.





For the Social Neighborhood Hub: NTC Outdoor Sectional To maximize hosting versatility, the NTC Sectional offers a spacious, open-ended layout that effortlessly adapts to any festive setting. Whether you’re throwing a casual block party or an intimate holiday sundowner, its expansive, conversational design naturally brings people together.

For Timeless Americana Appeal: 7-Piece Rattan Conversation Set Classic wicker aesthetics remain an all-time favorite for American backyards thanks to its timeless charm and durable, UV-resistant performance. The OVIOS 7-Piece Conversation Set pairs traditional artisan craftsmanship with rich, modern comfort, creating a warm, welcoming oasis for guests throughout the long holiday weekend.





For Cozy Post-Fireworks Wind-Downs: NDS Collection As the fireworks fade and lively celebrations transition into quiet, midnight conversations, deep lounge seating becomes essential. The NDS Collection offers extra-deep seating and a relaxed, low-profile aesthetic that beautifully captures the laid-back, sun-drenched spirit of American summer.





Creating Moments That Matter

While Independence Day is celebrated with grand fireworks, it is ultimately defined by the meaningful time spent with the people who matter most. As outdoor living continues to define the modern American lifestyle, OVIOS is dedicated to helping families build spaces that foster community and connection. This summer, the best seat for the fireworks isn’t in a crowded public park—it’s right in the comfort of your own backyard.