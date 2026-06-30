Lakeland Capital Adds Analyst, Reinforcing Depth of Services

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Capital, a Charleston-based private, multifamily investment company active in select East Coast markets, is pleased to announce it has hired Benjamin W. Mackey to a newly created analyst role.

Mackey will primarily work on new acquisitions but also support the asset management and operations functions, while also contributing to special assignments. With expertise in managerial accounting and financial modeling, Mackey brings a diverse skill set that will bolster Lakeland Capital’s vertically integrated investment strategy.

“As we continue to grow business as a firm, it is critical that we also reinforce the depth of our service offering by building out a best-in-class team,” said Teddy Zinsner, director of acquisitions at Lakeland Capital. “We are delighted to welcome Ben and feel that his diverse background together with strong collaborative skills make him an exceptional fit for this newly created role connecting disciplines across the firm.”

Prior to joining Lakeland Capital, Mackey gained in-depth industry experience with a leading angel investor group where he assisted in financial analysis and data organization. He has also worked as a campaign engagement intern at the National Geographic Society and spent summers supporting ranching operations on farms in Wyoming and Virginia.

Mackey holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Virginia and completed a general business minor through the University’s McIntire School of Commerce. He achieved a certification with distinction in real estate finance and previously volunteered mentoring underprivileged youth athletes.

In 2025, Lakeland Capital expanded its team with several key hires and launched a full-service property management firm dedicated to delivering institutional-grade service with a community-focus for its apartment units. It has continued to grow headcount this year, adding personnel dedicated to investor relations and asset management.

With a growing presence in high-growth East Coast markets, Lakeland Capital remains committed to strengthening its integrated approach wherever possible to enhance operational efficiencies across its portfolio and create long-term value for investors.

About Lakeland Capital

Founded in 2018, Lakeland Capital is a leader in multifamily investment and management. With a growing investment portfolio that includes more than 1,000 rental apartment units, 10,000+ square feet of commercial space, and more than $250 million in transactions, the firm seeks high-risk-adjusted returns by investing in existing multifamily assets through which it can add value with physical and operational improvement. Lakeland Capital is setting the industry standard through its vertically integrated approach that creates a better place for tenants to live while preserving capital and generating above market returns for investors.

Media Contact:

Nick Westra

Director of Research and Media

nick.westra@lakelandcapital.com