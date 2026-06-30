TransUnion Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter 2026 Results

CHICAGO, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) will publish its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, in a press release to be issued at approximately 6:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The company will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. (CT) to discuss its financial results. The press release and a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

http://www.transunion.com/business

E-mail Gregory.Bardi@transunion.com

Telephone 312-985-2860