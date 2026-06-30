Stallion Uranium Intersects Elevated Radioactivity and Alteration at Coyote; Continues Expanded Drill Program, Mobilizes Geophysical Survey

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. (the “Company” or “Stallion”) (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to provide an update on drilling activities at its Coyote target, part of the Moonlite project in the Southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada in partnership with Atha Energy Corp. (“Atha Energy”) (TSX-V: SASK). The Company also announces the mobilization of an expanded high-resolution ground Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) along Coyote target corridor and over the current drilling target.

Drilling Update:

Stallion has continued to make strong progress at the Moonlite Project since its last drilling update on April 28, 2026. At that time, approximately 1,900 metres of the planned 4,000-metre drill program had been completed. Positive results from the initial drill holes prompted the Company to expand the Phase 1 program at the Coyote target to 5,500 metres. To date, approximately 3,527 metres have been completed, with drilling continuing to advance as planned.

The early results are promising: elevated radioactivity (>300 cps) was intersected in all of the first three completed holes on the main Coyote target. Every hole has also revealed substantial hydrothermal alteration and strong structural features within the sandstone and underlying basement rocks.





Darren Slugoski, Vice President Exploration, said, “Encountering consistent alteration and structural complexity across every drill hole is a strong positive signal in the Athabasca Basin. We’re seeing the classic signatures of uranium systems; sandstone bleaching, clay alteration, brecciation, and faulting, which frequently act as conduits and depositional sites for uranium fluids. These real-time observations are sharpening our targeting as the program advances.”





Figure 1 : Plan Map; Current 2026 Drilling Program

The discovery of a graphitic fault zone alongside pronounced structural complexity and alteration provides robust confirmation of the Company’s integrated geophysical model. These findings highlight a structurally active and hydrothermally altered corridor at Coyote, consistent with a fertile uranium system.

These intersections, particularly the graphitic fault zone within a broader zone of structural complexity and alteration validate the Company’s geophysical model and underscore the presence of a well-developed hydrothermal system at the Coyote target.





Figure 2 : Cross Section of ML26-004 facing West

Stepwise Moving Loop (SWML) TDEM Survey:

The expanded high-resolution Stepwise Moving Loop (SWML) TDEM survey aims to sharpen and extend prior electromagnetic data, with a focus on delineating conductive features typically linked to uranium deposits.

Abitibi Geophysics has been contracted to complete the SWML-TDEM survey over three 3.2 km-long lines using seven transmitter loops (each 400 m x 600 m) with overlapping measurements, recording high-resolution electromagnetic responses at regularly spaced receiver stations along the profile. This survey will be conducted using Abitibi Geophysics’ proprietary ARMIT-TDEM system, which captures both B-field and dB/dt responses across three components simultaneously. These two data types are sensitive to different conductivity ranges and, when combined, enhance the detection and resolution of subsurface conductors.

The use of stepwise loops with overlapping measurements improves resolution compared to conventional fixed-loop surveys and is particularly well-suited for identifying discrete conductors in the complex basement geology of the Athabasca Basin. The data will be collected using 10 Hz base frequency, with robust stacking, QA/QC protocols, and real-time data validation to ensure high-quality results.

Next Steps:

Stallion remains fully funded to complete the current program, and shareholders can look forward to several upcoming milestones as the discovery effort advances:

Completion of the remaining expanded 5,500-metre Phase 1 drill program;

Results from the expanded SWML-TDEM ground survey, which will help refine targeting for future drilling;

Laboratory geochemical assay results from drill core, which provide the definitive measurement of uranium grade.





Board Update:

Stallion Uranium Corp. announces that Mr. Jay Martin has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately, for personal reasons.

Matthew Schwab, CEO of Stallion, said, "On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to sincerely thank Jay for his contributions to Stallion over the past several years. We appreciate his support and guidance during an important period in the Company's growth and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Gamma Logging and Geochemical Assaying:

All initial core radioactivity was measured using a RS-125 Super-SPEC Handheld Gamma-Ray Spectrometer. Down hole probing radiometric surveying was conducted with a Mount Sopris QL40GR-1000, Total Count Natural downhole Gamma Probe. The total gamma results provided in Table 1 were selected using a cut-off of 200 cps over a 0.3 metre downhole width.

All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined. The reader is cautioned that gamma probe readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials.

Qualifying Statement:

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures for Stallion Uranium have been reviewed and approved by Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., VP Exploration, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Slugoski is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Stallion Uranium is working to ‘Fuel the Future with Uranium’ through the exploration of roughly 1,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones. With a commitment to responsible exploration and cutting-edge technology such as the use of the proprietary Haystack TI technology, Stallion is positioned to play a key role in the future of clean energy.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Matthew Schwab

CEO and Director

Corporate Office:

700 - 838 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, British Columbia,

V6C 0A6

T: 604-551-2360

info@stallionuranium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8483855-5be9-46e7-b71c-bd0f43b9b643



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7de14b4f-d039-4468-a2ca-a7a23c1598e3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a5c514e-07fb-42d8-93a9-f329f80856d5