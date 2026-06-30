TDG Mobilizes to Advance District-Scale Copper-Gold Exploration Northwest of Aurora Complex, Toodoggone

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDG Gold Corp. (“TDG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TDG | OTCQX: TDGGF) is pleased to announce a major C$2.2 million regional exploration program focused northwest of the recently discovered Aurora Complex. The program will systematically evaluate a 15 km-long structural corridor northwest of the Aurora Complex that hosts numerous untested copper-gold and epithermal gold-silver targets identified through historical exploration and TDG's recent geological compilation.

The 2026 program will consist of approximately 55 line-kilometres of direct-current induced polarization (“DCIP”) geophysics and a property-wide, systematic, grid-based 2,000-sample regional soil geochemical survey. The program is designed to methodically evaluate a highly prospective but historically underexplored structural corridor extending 15 kilometres northwest of the Aurora Complex and north of TDG’s existing Shasta epithermal gold-silver mineral resource. This area has the potential to host both near-surface epithermal gold-silver targets and Aurora Complex-style copper-gold targets within 300-400 metres of surface. The program will also include work in the immediate Shasta area, where TDG will evaluate opportunities to expand mineralization at depth and in the vicinity of the existing mineral resource.

The objective of the 2026 program is to collect the technical information required to design capital-efficient drill programs for the 2027 exploration season. Mobilization for the 2026 work is underway, with camp opening activities commenced and geophysical crews expected on site during the second week of July. The program is expected to continue throughout the summer field season.

Fletcher Morgan, TDG’s CEO, comments: “TDG controls a continuous 15 km-long prospective corridor adjacent to a recent, significant new copper-gold discovery in an established mining district with existing infrastructure. TDG now has two parallel value drivers in the Toodoggone: searching for additional Aurora-style copper-gold systems, while advancing our existing gold-silver Shasta project (located adjacent to the Aurora Complex) towards a potential development decision.”

Strategic Rationale and Purpose of the Program

Since 2022, TDG has progressively assembled geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets that have consistently strengthened its interpretation of a northwest-trending structural corridor prospective for copper-gold porphyry and epithermal mineralization. The 2025 Aurora discovery at the southeastern end of this corridor provides additional support for the Company's interpretation that systematic evaluation of the remaining corridor is warranted.

The area under investigation forms part of a fertile, approximately 15-kilometre structural corridor that includes a series of target areas extending northwest from the Aurora Complex through the broader Shasta-Newberry trend and beyond.

The 2026 program will combine DCIP geophysics and grid-based B-horizon soil sampling to evaluate these targets with a consistent, district-scale approach. The DCIP survey will help TDG investigate beneath surface cover for potential sulphide minerals, alteration zones, silicified rocks and buried structures, while the soil program will provide systematic geochemical coverage across areas that have only been intermittently and sporadically explored.

Once completed, the new data will be integrated with existing mapping, sampling and geophysical datasets to refine TDG’s target ranking matrix and support the design of capital-efficient drill programs for 2027.

Paul Geddes, TDG’s SVP Business Development & Strategy, comments: “The Aurora discovery highlighted the effectiveness of applying modern exploration techniques at a district scale in the Toodoggone. Similar geological conditions to those at Aurora extend northwest across a large portion of TDG's 100% owned land package that have never been systematically evaluated using modern exploration techniques. We believe that systematic geophysical and geochemical surveys will provide the highest return on exploration capital by improving future drill targeting across the corridor. Our objective this season is to prioritize the highest-quality drill targets for 2027.”

Summary of Target Areas and Exploration Rationale (Figure 1)

The current primary targets scheduled for systematic evaluation during the 2026 field season are summarized below.

Priority Target Rationale Primary Shasta Potential extensions to existing mineralization identified Primary Trident Highest-ranked porphyry/epithermal target thus far, based on geochemistry, geophysics and geology Primary North Quartz Historic drilling under-assayed potential porphyry target with supporting geochemistry and geophysics Primary Black Gossan Large untested magnetic anomaly, surface alteration, with limited soil sampling Primary Newberry Undrilled multi-element soil and rock anomaly directly on trend with Shasta Pipeline South Shasta Emerging targets from 2025 studies

Shasta

Shasta is TDG’s existing mineral resource area located ~800 metres west of the Aurora Complex and remains an important target for potential expansion. The 2026 program will evaluate opportunities to extend mineralization at depth and in the immediate vicinity of the current resource, where additional geological, geochemical and geophysical work may help refine future drill targeting. This work is intended to support the design of efficient 2027 drill programs focused on resource growth and nearby extensions.

Trident

Trident is TDG’s highest-ranked target outside Shasta and is interpreted as a possible epithermal gold-silver and/or porphyry-style copper-gold target. It is located along the structural corridor and is marked by a visible gossan, altered rocks, a magnetic feature and encouraging copper-molybdenum-bismuth-tellurium geochemistry. The 2026 work is designed to determine whether these surface indications connect to a larger mineralized system below surface.

North Quartz

North Quartz is a porphyry-epithermal target with historical evidence of quartz-pyrite veining and a broad multi-metal soil anomaly. Historical drilling intersected widespread veining and alteration, but only a limited amount of the historical core was assayed, meaning the target remains under-evaluated. The planned surveys are expected to help determine whether North Quartz represents a larger system than previously tested.

Black Gossan

Black Gossan is a structurally controlled gossan where historical drilling encountered porphyry-style alteration and intrusive rocks. The target is associated with a roughly 500 metre by 500 metre magnetic anomaly, much of which remains untested. TDG believes additional geophysics and soil sampling may help determine whether Black Gossan is the exposed edge of a larger concealed hydrothermal system.

Newberry

Newberry is an undrilled target with overlapping gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc and pathfinder element anomalies. Historical mapping and geophysics suggest the possibility of an intrusive body or silicified zone beneath the target area. TDG views Newberry as a potential Shasta-style or polymetallic epithermal target that requires systematic modern follow-up.

South Shasta and Pipeline Targets

South Shasta is a regional pipeline target located south of the Shasta resource along the broader Baker-Shasta-Newberry trend. It is less advanced than targets such as Trident, Black Gossan and Newberry, but sits within the same prospective district-scale corridor. The 2026 surveys will help determine whether South Shasta contains enough coincident geological, geochemical and geophysical evidence to justify follow-up work.

Additional earlier-stage pipeline targets including Clancey, Baker Deeps, Dave Price and Drybrough will receive first-pass evaluation where appropriate as part of the broader regional survey.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Soil samples will be collected from the B-horizon by trained field crews using standardized sampling procedures. Samples will be submitted to an accredited analytical laboratory for multi-element geochemical analysis. TDG wills implement appropriate QA/QC protocols, including the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates, where applicable.

Qualified Person

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the Company’s projects and has reviewed the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Cautionary Note

The exploration targets described in this news release are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource in the areas being targeted by the 2026 regional program, other than the existing Shasta resource area, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the discovery or expansion of mineral resources. References to nearby deposits, discoveries, mineralized systems, Aurora Complex-style targets, or Shasta-style targets are provided for geological context only and are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on TDG’s properties.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its gold, silver and copper projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company's projects include the former producing Baker and Shasta mines, the Shasta gold-silver deposit, the Aurora West gold-copper target area, the METS prospect and the Anyox copper project.

The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value through disciplined exploration, technical evaluation, resource growth and systematic advancement of its mineral projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

TDG Gold Corp.

Telephone: +1.604.536.2711

Email:info@tdggold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and the Company's planned exploration activities, objectives, strategy and beliefs as of the date of this news release.

In this news release, forward-looking statements are often identified by words and phrases such as "will consist of", "will also include”, "is expected to", "is designed to", "is intended to", "objective", "will evaluate", "potential", "prospective", "believes", "may help", "possible", "suggest", "views", "warranted", "opportunities", “significant”, variants of such words and similar expressions, including the negative forms thereof.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the scope, timing and completion of the Company's 2026 regional exploration program and the results thereof; whether the systematic evaluation of the structural corridor northwest of the Aurora Complex will yield results warranting follow-up; the interpretation and significance of current and future geological, geochemical and geophysical information; the existence and prospectivity of the structural corridor and the Company's exploration targets for porphyry and epithermal mineralization; the results of evaluation of opportunities to expand mineralization at Shasta; the potential to identify additional mineralized systems elsewhere on the Company's mineral properties; the appropriateness of the refinement and prioritization of exploration targets; the ability to design of efficient drill programs for the 2027 exploration season; and TDG’s ability to fund and advance its district-scale exploration strategy.

These forward-looking statements are based on material assumptions, including that: the announced exploration program will proceed substantially as planned; weather, access and operating conditions will permit completion of the planned field program; qualified personnel, contractors, equipment and analytical laboratories will remain available as required; the Company's geological, geochemical and geophysical interpretations are sufficiently reliable to support exploration targeting and planning; required permits, approvals and authorizations will be obtained on a timely basis; and the Company will have sufficient financial resources to complete the announced exploration program.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: exploration activities being delayed, modified or not completed as planned; weather, wildfire, environmental, access, permitting or logistical conditions adversely affecting field operations; historical exploration data or current geological, geochemical or geophysical interpretations proving to be incomplete or inaccurate; exploration results not supporting current interpretations or the advancement of exploration targets; exploration activities not identifying additional mineralization or supporting the expansion of existing mineralization; financing or market conditions may change; and the risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable securities laws.

Figure 1: 2026 Target and Area of Investigation Map.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fa85066-b503-45b6-ba7d-178b08a15be0