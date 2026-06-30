Blossom Gold Reports Initial, Open Pit Expansion and Infill Drill Results from the Rosebud Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Project

TORONTO, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blossom Gold Inc. (formerly, 1290448 B.C. Ltd.) (“Blossom” or the “Company”) (TSX: BGAU) is pleased to announce initial drill results from its 2026 exploration drilling program at the Rosebud Project, located in Pershing County, Nevada. Notable intervals include: BG26-002 - 41.2m @ 0.385gAu/t, from 19.8m; BG26-005 - 18.3m @ 0.794gAu/t, from 126.5m; BG26-007 - 81.5m @ 0.385gAu/t, from 27.1m; BG26-008 - 24.4m @ 0.549gAu/t, from 146.3m; BG26-010 - 18.3m @ 0.509gAu/t, from 24.4m; BG26-011 - 13.8m @ 0.685gAu/t, from 96.8m; BG26-016 - 99.5m @ 0.392gAu/t, from 105.8m, including 42.8m @ 0.557gAu/t, from 148.6m; and BG26-021 - 42.7m @ 0.440gAu/t, from 143.7m, including 26.2m @ 0.915gAu/t, from 160.2m.

The bulk of the drilling the Company has conducted since approval of the Rosebud Notice of Intent (NOI) has been technical drilling for metallurgical, geochemical, hydrological and geotechnical investigations (4,928m of the 9,337m drilled to date) related to permitting and future feasibility studies. Although the permitted drill pads will continue to function as multiuse, exploration drilling will now be the priority, focused on expanding and upgrading the existing inferred open-pit resource of 70.8 million tons at 0.018opt Au (0.62gAu/t) and 0.189opt Ag (6.49gAg/t) for 1.28 million ounces of gold and 13.4 million ounces of silver (see About Blossom Gold section below for more information).

Drill hole assay results are reported by zone over the approximately 2km by 1.6km open pit target; the Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, South, and East Zones, as illustrated in Figure 1. In the East and South Zones, the target is up dip extension of South Ridge Fault Zone (SRFZ) mineralization above the previously mined orebodies in areas of low drill density owing to the historic focus on high grade underground mineralization. The Northeast and Northwest zones are in the Rosebud Shear Zone with low, historic drill density. Expansion drilling in these zones target the potential to add resource and push the resource pit shell to the north. The Southwest Zone is also in the Rosebud Shear Zone domain and targets areas of low drill density to potentially expand the open pit resource to the property boundary in the southwest of the Rosebud claims.

Drill hole inclination is taken into account to determine the true thickness of mineralized intervals from surface. All intervals Blossom reports will be true thicknesses. Only gold values are reported. Insitu, the silver to gold ratio at Rosebud is 10:1 based on the 43-101 technical report as well as historic production, adjusted for recoveries. However, Blossom will report gold only as opposed to gold equivalent results until such time the Company has better information on forecast silver recoveries from metallurgical testing now underway.

Figure 1 – Rosebud Open Pit Drilling Zones

Source: Blossom Gold Inc.

Rick Winters, CEO of Blossom Gold, stated: "The owners of Blossom Gold have been patient as we focused on the metallurgical, hydrologic, geochemical, and geotechnical sampling required to meet our permitting and feasibility critical path for planned construction the second half of 2028. The truth sticks are turning 24/7 and we are pleased to put out the initial results of our expansion and infill drilling. Rosebud is an open-pit, low-grade, heap-leach opportunity, and while there are some pretty flash intervals, the ones that most encourage me are the 294m true thickness at 0.245gAu/t in hole BG26-008, which clearly demonstrates pervasive low to medium sulfidation mineralization, both disseminated and in veinlets, from surface to the underlying sedimentary basement. BG26-020 and BG26-021 intersected above cut-off grade mineralization outside our pit shells nearly a kilometer west-southwest of the focus of historic drilling, demonstrating Rosebud is an extensive and expanding low-grade mineralized system and noting the conservative cut-off grade of 0.005opt (0.17gAu/t) includes a meaningful operating margin at current gold prices. We have learned that the deposit is oxidized to around 100m with little alteration transition and very little transition in the nature of the mineralization in fresh rock. We simply do not have high sulfide let alone refractory mineralization, nor have we seen much carbonate rock or other cyananoids that would impact recoveries. Precious metals mineralization at Rosebud is disseminated and hosted in veinlets in association with marcasite, pyrite and to a lesser extent base metal sulfides, principally lead and zinc. Higher grade precious metals mineralization is associated with electrum. We have a backlog of exploration holes awaiting cutting and assaying and expect to be putting out results on a regular basis through the end of the year as we continue surface drilling and get ready to open the underground in July to provide the stations for underground infill and upgrade drilling of the open-pit resource in Q4 2026.”

Rosebud Open Pit Expansion and Infill Drilling

Determined at a 0.005opt (0.17gAu/t) cutoff grade, highlighted > 0.01opt (0.34 gAu/t);

Hole Type – E = Expansion/Exploration, I = Infill, M = Metallurgical







Northeast Zone Hole ID

Pad

Type

Dip From

To

From

To

True Thickness

Au

Au

ft

ft

m

m

ft

m

opt*

g/t

BG26-004 B E/M -90 95.0 115.0 29.0 35.1 20.0 6.1 0.008 0.281 BG26-004 B E/M 210.0 230.0 64.0 70.1 20.0 6.1 0.009 0.308





Southwest Zone

Hole ID

Pad

Type

Dip From

To

From

To

True Thickness

Au

Au

ft

ft

m

m

ft

m

opt*

g/t

BG26-002 C E -90 65.0 200.0 19.8 61.0 135.0 41.2 0.011 0.385 Including 130.0 195.0 39.6 59.4 65.0 19.8 0.018 0.609 BG26-020 F E -45

158.6 165.6 48.4 50.5 7.0 2.1 0.015 0.515 BG26-020 F E 257.3 268.6 78.4 81.9 11.3 3.4 0.006 0.207 BG26-020 F E 310.1 356.0 94.5 108.5 45.9 14.0 0.008 0.264 BG26-020 F E 384.9 440.8 117.3 134.4 55.9 17.0 0.005 0.180 BG26-021 G E -45 471.2 611.2 143.7 186.3 140 42.7 0.013 0.440 Including 525.4 611.2 160.2 186.3 85.8 26.2 0.027 0.915





South Zone

Hole ID

Pad

Type

Dip From

To

From

To

True Thickness

Au

Au

ft

ft

m

m

ft

m

opt*

g/t

BG26-001 P E -85 249.4 294.3 76.1 89.7 44.9 13.7 0.006 0.195 BG26-001 P E 314.5 344.4 95.9 105.0 29.9 9.1 0.011 0.362 BG26-001 P E 409.4 444.3 124.8 135.5 34.9 10.7 0.009 0.305 BG26-005 O I/M -90 170.0 200.0 51.8 61.0 30.0 9.1 0.012 0.401 BG26-005 O I/M 414.9 474.9 126.5 144.8 60.0 18.3 0.023 0.794 BG26-016 P I -55 90.9 103.3 27.7 31.5 12.4 3.8 0.010 0.346 BG26-016 P I 123.9 148.7 37.8 45.3 24.8 7.6 0.012 0.418 BG26-016 P I 347.0 673.4 105.8 205.3 326.4 99.5 0.011 0.392 Including 351.1 371.8 107.0 113.4 20.7 6.3 0.021 0.721 Including 429.6 454.4 131.0 138.5 24.8 7.6 0.012 0.408 Including 487.5 627.9 148.6 191.4 140.4 42.8 0.016 0.557





East Zone

Hole ID

Pad

Type

Dip From

To

From

To

True Thickness Au

Au

ft

ft

m

m

ft

m

opt*

g/t

BG26-006 Y E/M -69 280.3 341.1 85.5 104.0 60.7 18.5 0.009 0.313 BG26-007 V E/M -81 89.0 356.2 27.1 108.6 267.2 81.5 0.011 0.385 Including 108.8 128.6 33.2 39.2 19.8 6.0 0.030 1.031 BG26-008 S E/M -90 35.0 964.9 10.7 294.2 964.9 294.2 0.007 0.245





INCLUDING BG26-008 S E/M 35.0 75.0 10.7 22.9 40.0 12.2 0.010 0.336 BG26-008 S E/M 130.0 215.0 39.6 65.5 85.0 25.9 0.008 0.275 Including 130.0 165.0 39.6 50.3 35.0 10.7 0.012 0.406 BG26-008 S E/M 290.0 355.0 88.4 108.2 65.0 19.8 0.009 0.318 BG26-008 S E/M 380.0 430.0 115.9 131.1 50.0 15.2 0.008 0.277 BG26-008 S E/M 480.0 849.9 146.3 259.1 369.9 112.8 0.010 0.334 Including 480.0 560.0 146.3 170.7 80.0 24.4 0.016 0.549 Including 655.0 700.0 199.7 213.4 45.0 13.7 0.015 0.525 Including 745.0 810.0 227.1 246.9 65.0 19.8 0.020 0.687 BG26-008 S E/M 919.9 964.9 280.5 294.2 45.0 13.7 0.009 0.320 BG26-010 V E -51 80.1 316.5 24.4 96.5 236.4 72.1 0.009 0.309 Including 80.1 140.2 24.4 42.8 60.1 18.3 0.015 0.509 Including 256.4 296.5 78.2 90.4 40.1 12.2 0.015 0.505 BG26-010 V E 364.6 420.7 111.2 128.3 56.1 17.1 0.005 0.176 BG26-011 S E -55 78.3 107.2 23.9 32.7 28.9 8.8 0.005 0.183 BG26-011 S E 247.3 478.1 75.4 145.8 230.8 70.4 0.010 0.334 Including 272.0 317.4 82.9 96.8 45.3 13.8 0.020 0.685 Including 325.6 375.1 99.3 114.4 49.5 15.1 0.014 0.473 BG26-013 V I -49 238.3 262.6 72.7 80.1 24.3 7.4 0.006 0.213 BG26-013 V I 460.3 480.9 140.3 146.6 20.5 6.3 0.009 0.302 BG26-013 V I 614.5 688.9 187.3 210.0 74.5 22.7 0.007 0.233 BG26-013 V I 765.0 797.6 233.2 243.2 32.6 9.9 0.013 0.429 BG26-015 Y I -75 772.7 811.3 235.6 247.4 38.6 11.8 0.007 0.238

*Note: opt calculated from g/t using a conversation factor of 1 opt equals 34.286gAu/t and rounded off to the third decimal.

Dr. John Dedecker, VP, Exploration of Blossom, added: "We’re excited to report on significant gold intercepts in the East Zone extending from the bedrock surface below the overburden all the way down to the SRFZ, and in some cases below the SRFZ. These results support the presence of a thick halo of gold mineralization along strike of the SRFZ. Importantly we see very little carbonate alteration in the hanging wall of the SRFZ, suggesting favorable mineralogy for cyanide leaching of gold. We are actively drilling the area spanning the South and East Zones and are seeing encouraging signs that low-grade mineralization is extensive in the hanging wall of the SRFZ. The Southwest Zone has proven to be a significant target for expanding the known inferred resource well-beyond the historic underground mine. Historic drilling coverage in this area is sparse, and the Southwest Zone will be the focus of additional drilling during this campaign. The Northeast Zone shows encouraging signs of mineralization as well, and samples from this zone are at the lab awaiting assay. Drilling of the Northwest Zone will commence soon. In short, we are seeing every sign that this deposit is open up-dip along the SRFZ, to the Southwest on under-explored parts of the property, and to the Northeast where we have encountered near-surface mineralization. Additionally, we have been conducting surface-based exploration in Dreamland and at the Kamma Claims, and are encouraged by lithological, structural, and hydrothermal alteration similarities with Rosebud. We look forward to reporting many more results from our aggressive exploration program.”

Blossom Gold continues to advance the 2026 Rosebud exploration program, which includes continued surface drilling with three drill rigs with a priority on resource expansion and infill holes going forward, though technical drilling will also be scheduled as needed in support of the Project’s Plan of Operations, Environmental Impact Statement and Feasibility Study. To date, the Company has drilled approximately 9,337 meters of the planned 24,000-meter campaign. Planning is underway for underground infill drilling in Q4 following rehabilitation of Decline #2, which begins next week with the opening of Portal #2. At Kappes Cassiday in Reno, the first bottle rolls tests are underway on three crush sizes, which will inform material sizing for column leach testing. Blossom will put a column of more typical fresh rock mineralization under leach to begin establishing recovery characteristics. Results from the continuing bottle roll tests are expected to begin in late July or early August. The first and continuing column results are expected in early Q4 and will continue through mid-2027. Planning is underway to file a third Notice of Intent on Blossom’s RBX claims to initiate geotechnical investigations over areas designated for the waste rock storage, crushing, heap-leach pad, processing and support facilities and hydrologic studies for permitting.

About Blossom Gold Inc.

Blossom is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company that recently began trading on the TSX under the symbol BGAU. Blossom acquired the Rosebud Project in connection with the TSX-listing and will be focused on the exploration and development of the project. The Rosebud Project includes the former Rosebud Mine, where mining was conducted from 1997 through 2000 by the Rosebud Mining Company, a Newmont-Hecla joint venture, using underground mining methods where the mine operated at a cut-off grade of approximately 0.2 opt Au (6.8 gAu/t), when gold prices ranged from US$250 to US$350/oz; with mined material truck-hauled approximately 120 miles to an existing Newmont oxide mill for processing.

The current vision for the Rosebud Project is to evaluate the remaining higher-grade mineralization and the surrounding larger volume of lower grade mineralization as a potential open pit mining operation with on-site, heap-leach processing and recovery of gold and silver. The Rosebud Project currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 70.755 million tons grading 0.62gAu/t (0.018opt Au) and 6.49gAg/t (0.189opt Ag) for 1.28 million ounces of gold and 13.4 million ounces of silver. The mineral resource estimate was open pit constrained using long term gold and silver prices of US$2,500 and US$35 per ounce respectively. The deposit is open in all directions.





Further details on Blossom and the Rosebud Project, including the technical report titled “Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rosebud Property, Pershing County, NV, USA” by Northern Lights Mining LLC, with a report date of December 17, 2025 and an effective date of November 1, 2025, can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and the Company’s website at www.blossomgold.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dino Titaro, P.Geo., a Director of Blossom who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

Core from the field is logged, photographed and cut with halved drill core samples bagged and sealed for pick-up by MSALABS in Elko, Nevada for preparation and analysis. MSALABS is accredited to ISO 17025 standards for gold and silver assays. All analytical methods include quality control standards and blanks inserted at set frequencies. The entire sample interval is crushed and homogenized with 500 g of the homogenized sample pulverized for photon assay of gold and silver (detection limits: 0.025 g/t Au and 3.7 g/t Ag). Every five holes the photon results are confirmed by complete chemical analysis at MSALABS in Vancouver to provide QA/QC checks on the photon assays as well as provide full chemical analysis of the sample. QA/QC checks consist of gold fire assay of a 50 g sample followed by ICP-ES finish, and aqua regia digestion of a 40 g sample followed by ICP-ES and ICP-MS for analysis of silver (detection limit: 0.05 g/t) and gold-pathfinder element concentrations.

For further information, please contact:

Brandon Throop

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Direct: 1-647-646-7824

Email: bthroop@blossomgold.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s plans, prospects and business strategies, including its senior leadership team, its core drilling program and advancing the Rosebud Project, permitting and commencing construction, and its vision regarding the Rosebud Project. Terminology such as “plan”, “expect”, “schedule”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “may” or “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. By identifying such information in this manner, Blossom is alerting the reader that such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Blossom to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Blossom has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the inability of Blossom to achieve any one or more of the key catalysts on the timeline expected, or at all, and any changes in the development of the business of Blossom, as well as those risk factors more generally set out in Blossom’s AIF, which is available under Blossom’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Blossom believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and Blossom does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af349c8a-9a22-4a38-8b20-f6df72ac5c44

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c7e31e1-4bf1-4695-affa-b50c8426aa3c