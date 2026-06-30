JOYY Recognized as “Most Honored Company” in Extel’s 2026 Asia Executive Team Survey

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: JOYY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”), a global technology company, today announced that it has once again been recognized as a “Most Honored Company” by Extel, formerly known as Institutional Investor Research, in its 2026 Asia (ex-Japan/ANZ) Executive Team Survey. This marks JOYY’s eighth consecutive year earning a published position in the survey, and second consecutive year being named a “Most Honored Company”, underscoring JOYY’s sustained commitment to excellence in executive leadership, investor relations, and corporate governance.

In the highly competitive Internet sector, JOYY secured top-three overall rankings in five categories — Best CEO, Best CFO, Best IR Professional, Best IR Team, and Best Investor Relations — placing the Company among the sector’s top performers in this year’s survey. Ms. Li Ting, Chairperson and CEO of JOYY, and Mr. Alex Liu, Vice President of Finance, secured top positions in the Best CEO and Best CFO categories, respectively, while JOYY’s IR team was also recognized among the top ranks. This recognition of JOYY’s excellence spans both the leadership and execution dimensions of the Company’s investor engagement function.

“These honors affirm our dedication to what we are building: A globally diversified, multi-engine technology company anchored by a self-reinforcing AI flywheel across Social Entertainment, BIGO Ads, and Shopline,” said Ms. Li Ting, Chairperson and CEO of JOYY. “We remain focused on execution, and on translating the compounding strengths of our ecosystem into long-term value for our shareholders.”

“This result reflects feedback from the buy-side and sell-side professionals who track our capital allocation, disclosure quality, and financial stewardship most closely,” added Mr. Alex Liu, Vice President of Finance of JOYY. “We see it as an affirmation of our strategies to date. We remain committed to balancing meaningful shareholder returns with disciplined reinvestment in our next growth engines, a duality that defines our capital allocation strategy.”

The 2026 Executive Team Survey drew input from 4,743 buy-side portfolio managers and analysts and 838 sell-side analysts, evaluating a total of 2,520 companies across Asia. Of those, 55 companies were distinguished as “Most Honored” based on the highest aggregate weighted scores across all ranking categories.

About JOYY Inc.

JOYY (NASDAQ: JOYY) is a leading global technology company, dedicated to building a self-reinforcing ecosystem that integrates social entertainment, programmatic advertising, and omnichannel e-commerce infrastructure, powered by AI and data intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore and operating across the globe, JOYY empowers creators, merchants and enterprises worldwide. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.

Investor Relations Contact

JOYY Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: joyy-ir@joyy.com