Aurora Mobile’s JPush Partners with CICC Wealth Management to Enhance the Digital Wealth Management Experience

SHENZHEN, China, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with China CICC Wealth Management Securities Company Limited ("CICC Wealth Management") to deploy its intelligent push notification solution, JPush, within the CICC Wealth Management App. This collaboration strengthens the app’s underlying communication infrastructure and supports a more reliable, compliant, and personalized digital wealth management experience for investors.

As the securities industry continues to transform toward a buyer-oriented investment advisory model, CICC Wealth Management continues to lead market development. As a wholly owned subsidiary of China International Capital Corporation Limited ("CICC") focused on wealth management, CICC Wealth Management is committed to combining professional capital markets expertise with financial technology to provide investors with full-lifecycle asset allocation services.

In this process, the CICC Wealth Management App is not only a tool for clients to conduct transactions but also a core digital platform through which CICC Wealth Management delivers investment research insights and puts its buyer-oriented investment advisory approach into practice. To further ensure the stability and precision of mobile message delivery, CICC Wealth Management selected JPush to systematically strengthen and upgrade the app’s underlying message communication infrastructure.

From Information Broadcasting to Professional Advisory Support: New Requirements for User Engagement

Unlike traditional channel-based stock trading apps, mobile operations for wealth management platforms create fundamentally different demands for message delivery mechanisms.

First, reliability requirements are extremely high. Compliance and transaction-related notifications, such as new share subscription payment reminders, margin financing and securities lending alerts, and account fund movement notices, directly affect clients’ immediate interests. However, domestic smartphone operating systems have become increasingly strict in managing background power consumption and background processes. When an app is idle, critical messages can easily be blocked by the system, causing clients to miss important trading windows.

Second, information distribution needs to be highly targeted. Wealth management clients vary significantly in asset structure and risk preference, and traditional indiscriminate mass broadcasting can easily result in ineffective information overload. Platforms need an efficient routing mechanism to ensure that specific portfolio adjustment updates from investment advisors or in-depth macro research reports are accurately matched with subscribing clients who truly need them, enabling professional advisory support through digital services.

In addition, as a leading financial institution, CICC Wealth Management maintains extremely rigorous data privacy and cybersecurity review standards for third-party technology components. Any communication technology used by the platform must operate fully within compliance boundaries.

Aurora Mobile’s Targeted Deployment

Based on CICC Wealth Management’s business characteristics and IT architecture requirements, Aurora Mobile deployed a tailored message communication solution that balances high delivery rates, refined scheduling, and rigorous compliance.

First, JPush establishes a highly reliable delivery channel that bypasses system-level barriers. JPush supports Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp, and Web, with access to Aurora Mobile's proprietary push channel alongside FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging), APNs (Apple Push Notification Service), and native channels for major device manufacturers, including Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo, Meizu, ASUS, and NIO Phone. This multi-channel delivery mechanism helps improve message delivery rates and reduce the risk of missed notifications caused by mobile operating systems’ background process management. Through Aurora Mobile’s standardized API interfaces, the CICC Wealth Management App can intelligently identify each client’s device model. This enables the app to prioritize device manufacturers’ system-level channels for high-priority transaction reminders. This mechanism overcomes communication barriers when the app is offline, ensuring that critical business notifications are shown in clients’ mobile notification bars in a timely and stable manner, similar to native system messages.

Second, JPush reinforces a secure foundation for financial data compliance. Throughout the lifecycle of technology integration, Aurora Mobile strictly implements the principle of data minimization. Relevant data collection and transmission processes fully comply with China’s data security laws and regulations, as well as cybersecurity requirements for the securities industry. Through high-strength link encryption technology, Aurora Mobile helps ensure the security of business messages delivered through the CICC Wealth Management App during transmission over public networks, reducing compliance risks associated with third-party technology integration.

Practical Optimization and Long-Term Business Value

The smooth operation of JPush within the CICC Wealth Management App has delivered tangible improvements in both R&D efficiency and client experience.

On the R&D side, Aurora Mobile’s standardized SDK proactively handles adaptation work required by frequent changes in system interfaces across different mobile device brands. This allows CICC Wealth Management’s technology team to spend less time on complex underlying communication maintenance and direct more of its core R&D capacity toward the architectural evolution of its wealth management system and the iteration of intelligent algorithms.

On the client side, the mobile service experience has been significantly refined. Reliable delivery of core transaction reminders, combined with disciplined and precise distribution of professional information, enables investors to experience the professional quality of digital wealth management, as well as a more thoughtful and responsive service experience. This further strengthens client trust in the platform and supports stronger day-to-day user engagement.

The value of technology lies in enabling professional financial services to be delivered more steadily and efficiently. Aurora Mobile will continue to leverage its technical expertise in omnichannel intelligent engagement and work with CICC Wealth Management to further strengthen the company’s digital service ecosystem, jointly creating an enhanced digital wealth management experience for investors.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://ir.aurora-mobile.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@aurora-mobile.com

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com