Charles IT Named to 2026 MSP 501 — Tech Industry's Most Prestigious Ranking of Global Managed Service Providers

Middletown, CT, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles IT has earned a coveted spot among the world's elite managed service providers, securing the No. 259 position on the 2026 MSP 501, the technology industry's most rigorous and respected ranking of MSP excellence.

For 19 years, the MSP 501 has set the gold standard for managed services by rewarding sustainable growth, recurring revenue strength, and operational discipline rather than size alone.

"The 2026 MSP 501 winners represent the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. Everyone wants to be a 501 because they stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content, Channel Events. "Making the MSP 501 list is a testament to their commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and their ability to deliver exceptional value to their clients in an increasingly complex technology landscape."

Founded in 2006 by Foster Charles, Charles IT has grown from a small Connecticut provider into a trusted managed IT, cybersecurity, and compliance partner for regulated organizations across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. That growth has come through a deliberate mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisition, including the acquisition of MERIT earlier this year, yet the company's defining trait has never changed: a relationship-first approach where people matter as much as the work.

Charles IT Founder & CEO, Foster Charles, explains, “Growth, to me, is about developing the leaders and teams who make those relationships possible. When you grow your people the right way, scaling the business takes care of itself.”

That commitment is increasingly valuable as compliance demands intensify in the industries Charles IT serves. A 2026 BlackSheep study of 8,802 SEC-registered RIAs found that 99% had at least one high-severity security gap and highlighted SEC enforcement of Regulation S-P amendments starting June 2026. Healthcare providers also face evolving HIPAA obligations as soon as 2027, while manufacturers and defense contractors confront a looming November 10, 2026, deadline for the Department of Defense's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.o requirements.

"Landing on the MSP 501 tells us our model is working; that you can grow fast and still treat people like people," said Charles. "From day one, our goal has been to build real relationships and raving fans. As we've scaled, we've stayed committed to protecting that human touch, especially for clients navigating compliance rules that are continually evolving."

This year's MSP 501 averaged more than $32 million in revenue and 10% revenue growth, with recurring revenue accounting for nearly 60% of total revenue. Winners will be honored at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at MSP Summit, Sept. 28-30, 2026, in Orlando, FL.

About Charles IT Founded in 2006, Charles IT is a leading managed IT, cybersecurity, and compliance provider headquartered in Middletown, Connecticut, with additional offices in Stamford, CT; Providence, RI; and Chesapeake, VA. The firm specializes in supporting clients operating in highly regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing/defense, where compliance, data protection, and operational continuity are mission critical. Charles IT is both CMMC Level 2 certified and SOC 2 Type 2 certified, distinguishing it as one of the most rigorously vetted MSPs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Learn more at www.charlesit.com.

About Channel Partners, MSP Summit and the MSP 501 Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit serve the global community of technology advisors, MSPs, channel partners, and suppliers through industry-leading events, education, and recognition programs — including the MSP 501, which honors the world's top-performing managed service providers. Learn more at channelpartnersconference.com and http://themspsummit.com/.

Contact Info



Elizabeth "Betta" Greenberg

bettag@charlesit.com

+1 860-344-9628

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