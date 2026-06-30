iKrusher Invests in Canadian Operations to Improve Supply Chain Reliability and Speed to Market for Vape Brands

Mississauga, Ontario, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian cannabis brands must execute consistently at every stage of the product lifecycle to stay competitive in a more mature and increasingly saturated industry. Operators are expected to maintain inventory availability, support repeat production runs, meet retailer expectations, and deliver dependable consumer experiences, knowing that even minor disruptions can impact brand reputation and sustainable growth.

To help operators navigate those realities, iKrusher , a global vape technology company serving the cannabis industry since 2017 , is strengthening its investment in Canada through national inventory, fulfillment infrastructure, and customer support. Having worked with more than 1,500 companies globally, iKrusher supports emerging brands to large-scale operators through hardware development, in-house manufacturing, customization, packaging, fulfillment, and product testing. By manufacturing through its own production facilities, iKrusher gives clients direct access to quality control and supply chain expertise through a single partner, helping simplify execution and reduce operational risk.

The investment comes as the Canadian vape category continues to gain momentum. Market research projects that the category will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.2 percent through 2030. At the same time, all-in-one vape devices continue to gain share, with recent industry analysis showing Ontario sales grew 63 percent year over year between 2024 and 2025.

Since opening its Canadian operations in August 2025, iKrusher has seen strong adoption from operators seeking greater supply chain reliability. The company has grown from five net new customers at launch to 34 active accounts, representing 580 percent growth. To support that momentum, inventory capacity at its warehouse has expanded from roughly 150,000 units to more than 425,000 unbranded devices available for rapid fulfillment.

Operating from its Canadian office and warehouse in Mississauga, Ontario , iKrusher maintains local inventory across more than 30 hardware platforms. The nearly 5,000 square-foot facility includes a 2,850 square-foot warehouse that allows most in-stock orders to ship the same day or within one business day, helping brands respond quickly to product launches, forecasting shifts, and changing market conditions.

"Right now, Canadian operators are navigating an incredibly demanding retail landscape, and what we’re seeing is a shift in priorities. They need a partner that can support inventory planning and long-term growth. The market has been plagued by too many instances where a brand places a successful first order for hardware, only for the supplier to fail to maintain the supply chain requirements needed for subsequent runs. That operational friction can derail a brand's momentum and lead to the delisting of SKUs,” says Mike Muni, Branch Manager, Canada at iKrusher.

“Our partners are looking for predictability. They want confidence that inventory will be available when they need it and that production can scale alongside demand. By combining our proven manufacturing capabilities with local inventory and support, we remove the complexity from the equation. Plus, we insulate Canadian brands from cross-border freight disruptions and delays, meaning they can scale with total forecasting confidence."

Globally, iKrusher has helped shape multiple stages of vape hardware evolution, including ceramic cartridge technology, pod-based systems, rechargeable all-in-one devices, connected hardware platforms, and OMNI technology, which gives brands greater control over device configuration and customization. The company also operates a research and development model that combines product engineering, manufacturing expertise, and cannabis oil testing to evaluate performance across different formulations and product goals.

With a global monthly production capacity of up to six million units across cartridges, batteries, and all-in-one devices, iKrusher's manufacturing infrastructure and customer support resources are designed to support brands through every stage of growth. In a category where retailer confidence and consumer loyalty are earned through consistency, iKrusher has built the operational foundation brands need to deliver both.





About iKrusher

Founded in 2017, iKrusher is a global vape technology company that supports cannabis brands through hardware development, in-house manufacturing, ODM/OEM customization, packaging solutions, and operational support. The company brings dependable vape products to market while helping simplify the path from product development through fulfillment. Known for its focus on quality, reliability, and performance, iKrusher has established itself as a trusted partner across the cannabis industry and continues to invest in technologies designed to improve hardware performance and the consumer experience. For more information, visit https://ikrusher.com/ .

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