OTC Markets Group Welcomes ATHA Energy Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced ATHA Energy Corp. (TSX-V: SASK; OTCQX: SASKF and FRA: X5U), a uranium mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. ATHA Energy Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

ATHA Energy Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “SASKF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Troy Boisjoli, CEO commented: "We are pleased to be traded on the OTCQX market to provide ATHA Energy shareholders and prospective investors based in the U.S., a more efficient way to access quotations and to follow ATHA Energy’s developments. Trading on OTCQX compliments the company's efforts to broaden its U.S. shareholder base."

About ATHA Energy Corp.

ATHA Energy is a uranium mineral exploration Company focused on advancing exploration at scale at its flagship Angilak Project in southern Nunavut, where ATHA controls 100% of the Angikuni Basin. ATHA offers significant exposure to uranium discovery, controlling the largest cumulative prospective exploration land package (6.8 million acres) across Canada’s most prominent basins for uranium discoveries, and 10% carried interest exposure in key Athabasca Basin exploration projects operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) and IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX: ISO). ATHA is institutionally backed, led by a strategic investment from Queens Road Capital Investment (TSX: QRC).

For more information visit www.athaenergy.com and review ATHA Energy’s company profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ATHA Energy Corp.

info@athaenergy.com

+1 236 521 0526

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID® Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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