Aqua Metals to Participate in NAATBatt 2026 Recycling & Lifecycle Management Workshop

RENO, Nev., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), a pioneer in sustainable critical minerals recovery and battery recycling, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will participate in the NAATBatt International 2026 Recycling & Lifecycle Management Workshop, taking place July 7-9 at Michigan State University.

President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Cotton will deliver a featured presentation on July 7 titled “Innovative Approaches to Recycling LFP: Building Circular Supply Chains for the Full Battery Lifecycle,” followed by participation in an executive panel discussing the future of lithium battery recycling and lifecycle management.

As lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries become the fastest-growing chemistry across electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems, the industry is increasingly focused on developing scalable domestic solutions for manufacturing scrap, warranty returns, repowering projects, and end-of-life battery management.

“The battery industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation in which recycling is increasingly treated as an integral part of supply chain strategy rather than simply an end-of-life consideration,” said Steve Cotton, President and CEO of Aqua Metals. “Collaboration by industry leaders is a necessity for battery recycling to continue scaling, and we appreciate the opportunity to join industry leaders from across the battery value chain to discuss how North America can build resilient, circular supply chains capable of supporting the rapid growth of battery manufacturing and energy storage.”

Participation in the NAATBatt workshop reflects Aqua Metals’ continued engagement with battery manufacturers, automotive OEMs, energy storage developers, recyclers, research institutions, and policymakers as the Company advances its commercialization strategy. These discussions help inform Aqua’s technology development and strategic planning while strengthening relationships across North America’s rapidly expanding battery ecosystem.

This year’s workshop follows Aqua Metals’ significant participation in the 2025 NAATBatt Recycling & Lifecycle Management Workshop held in Reno, Nevada, where the Company hosted more than 100 industry leaders for guided tours of its Innovation Center and lithium battery recycling pilot facility. The tours showcased Aqua Metals’ hydrometallurgical recycling technology and brought together representatives from automotive OEMs, battery manufacturers, material suppliers, research organizations, and other stakeholders across the North American battery value chain.

The Company continues to work closely with industry participants to advance technologies and commercialization initiatives that support domestic recovery of critical battery materials while improving supply chain resilience, worker safety, and environmental performance. Aqua Metals expects to provide additional updates regarding its commercialization strategy as appropriate.

The NAATBatt Recycling & Lifecycle Management Workshop is one of North America’s leading technical forums focused on battery recycling, reuse, circular supply chains, regulatory developments, and commercialization of advanced battery technologies. The 2026 workshop will bring together battery manufacturers, automotive companies, recyclers, research organizations, policymakers, and technology developers to discuss the future of battery lifecycle management.



Additional information regarding the conference is available on the NAATBatt website.

For more information about Aqua Metals and its battery recycling technologies, visit www.aquametals.com.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) is focused on developing and commercializing sustainable lithium battery recycling and critical minerals recovery technologies designed to support a cleaner energy future. The Company’s proprietary hydrometallurgical process platform is designed to recover critical battery materials with lower emissions, reduced waste generation, and lower environmental impact compared to conventional recycling and refining methods.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the battery recycling as an integral part of supply chain strategy and Aqua Metals’ ability to advance its technologies and commercialization initiatives and market opportunities related to critical minerals, energy storage, and advanced manufacturing infrastructure. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the inability of battery recyclers to successfully become part of the supply chain strategy, the Company’s inability to advance its technologies or realize the expected benefits of its commercialization initiatives, the Company’s inability to raise additional capital as and when needed and other risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Aqua Metals undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contacts

For Media and Investor Inquiries: aquametals@icrinc.com