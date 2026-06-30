Tilray Beer Brands SweetWater, 10 Barrel, Breckenridge, BrewDog, Montauk, Blue Point, Hop Valley and Terrapin Tap into America’s 250th with Fourth of July Celebrations Nationwide

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Beer, the fourth largest craft brewer in the U.S. and the beer division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is tapping into Fourth of July weekend with a coast-to-coast lineup of craft beer celebrations that capture the energy, pride and American spirit of the holiday. What better way to celebrate America’s 250th birthday than with great craft beer, live music, fireworks, BBQ favorites, red, white and blue cocktails, exclusive merch, patio games and cooler-ready to-go beer deals at Tilray Beer taprooms across the country. From beach-town celebrations and packed patios to craveable food, festive drinks and local taproom energy, Tilray Beer is giving fans more ways to raise a glass to America’s milestone birthday with the brands they love.





SweetWater Brewing Co. – SweetWater Brewing Co. is bringing Atlanta-sized energy to the holiday weekend, kicking off alongside more than 60,000 runners at the annual Peachtree Road Race before shifting the celebration to the taproom. Guests can keep the day going with early live music, American Lager-themed merch, discounted American Lager crowlers, $4.20 pints of 420, $6 six-packs and $12 twelve-packs to-go, plus limited-edition Fourth of July tie-dye T-shirts and koozies made for fireworks, tailgates, cookouts and cold craft beer.





10 Barrel Brewing – 10 Barrel Brewing is making Fourth of July weekend an all-out craft beer celebration across its pubs in Bend, Portland East, Portland West and Boise. Fans can expect holiday-inspired food and cocktails, packaged beer deals and easy to-go options for fireworks, backyard parties and local events. In Bend, guests can catch the city’s official Fourth of July fireworks display from the Bend East parking lot, while in Boise, 10 Barrel’s food truck will be near the city celebration, serving fans during a live music event expected to draw more than 60,000 people.







Breckenridge Brewery – Breckenridge Brewery is bringing mountain-town excitement to the long weekend with live music, festive pub decorations, food specials, merch offers and frozen slushies made for summer. At the Breckenridge Brew Pub, guests can gather on the deck for a drone show and a limited-time holiday menu. At the Farm House in Littleton, the celebration starts July 2 with a drone show and live symphony performance, then continues on July 4 with more live music and a tie-dye party.





BrewDog US – BrewDog US is turning Independence Day into a coast-to-coast celebration with rooftop views, family-friendly festivities and prime firework experiences across its taprooms. In Las Vegas, guests can take in sweeping Strip views at a rooftop Fourth of July party featuring live music, curated food and drink specials, and premium firework viewing with reserved seating and food and beverage credits available. In Cleveland and Columbus, BrewDog is hosting daytime, family-friendly BBQ celebrations with face painting, shaved ice, bounce houses and more, making it an easy stop before evening firework displays. In New Albany, guests can enjoy a dedicated firework viewing party directly across from the city’s display, with a bottomless buffet, reserved tables and front-row views of the holiday finale.

Montauk Brewing Company – Montauk Brewing Company is giving the East End a beach-ready reason to stop by before the fireworks, with free ice cream from John’s Drive-In from 2–4 p.m. and to-go beer specials during the final two hours of the evening for guests heading to the beach, backyard gatherings or holiday plans around town.

Blue Point Brewing Co. – Blue Point Brewing Co. is turning Patchogue into a long-weekend destination with a DJ from 3–7 p.m. on July 4, taproom merch specials and food and drink specials to be announced closer to the holiday. On July 5, the party continues with another Boardy Barn-style celebration and signature specials, giving fans one more reason to keep the holiday weekend going.

Hop Valley Brewing – Hop Valley Brewing is serving up a patio party built for summer, with free popsicles, outdoor games, pulled pork, chili dogs, BBQ favorites, red, white and blue layered cocktails and beer slushies. It is an easy, fun stop for families, friends and beer fans looking to make the most of the long weekend.



Terrapin Beer Co. – Terrapin Beer Co. is helping fans fill the cooler and fuel the weekend with to-go beer deals on six-packs, 12-packs and 15-packs for cookouts, lake days and fireworks plans. Guests can also enjoy The Happy Dog food truck and live music from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., making the taproom a lively stop for fresh beer, food and local Athens energy. Whether guests are looking for beach fireworks, backyard BBQ flavors, city celebrations, soccer watch parties, patio games or cooler-ready beer for the road, Tilray Beer taprooms are ready to deliver a Fourth of July weekend packed with local flavor, fresh craft beer and memorable summer moments. With the global soccer tournament being hosted in the U.S. and streamed live at Tilray Beer taprooms, fans can also cheer on every big moment while enjoying great beer, craveable food and high-energy taproom experiences all weekend long.

Guests are encouraged to check their local taproom’s website and social media channels for the latest event details, hours, specials and live programming throughout the holiday weekend.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

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