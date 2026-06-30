Factorial Welcomes Shareholders with Letter Detailing a Decade of Solid-State Battery Innovation, Global Partnerships, and a Capital-Light Path to Commercialization

Started trading on Nasdaq on June 8 at a moment of accelerating global demand for advanced battery technology across automotive, defense, and energy storage markets

Recent Milestones Span Drone Integration Partnerships and the First U.S. Solid-State Production Program for Passenger Vehicles

BOSTON, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Factorial Energy Inc. (“Factorial”) (Nasdaq: FAC), a global leader in solid-state battery technology, today announced the publication of a Letter to Shareholders following its Nasdaq listing on June 8, 2026.

The letter introduces Factorial to new and prospective investors, recapping the technology milestones, OEM partnerships, and manufacturing strategy that have defined the Company since its founding, and outlining the priorities that will guide Factorial as a newly public company.

The Letter to Shareholders is available on the Investors section of Factorial’s website at https://ir.factorialenergy.com/.

"We're excited to share Factorial's story with shareholders and the broader investment community through this letter, and grateful for the support we've already received," said Siyu Huang, CEO of Factorial. "The world is moving toward systems that demand more from energy. We built Factorial to power the future of humanity in the air, in orbit, and on the road."

About Factorial Energy

Factorial Energy (Nasdaq: FAC) is a leading American solid-state battery innovator backed by IQT - the not-for-profit strategic investor for the U.S. national security community and America’s allies – and Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Hyundai, and Kia. Through its proprietary FEST® and Solstice™ platforms, engineered for scalable manufacturing, Factorial delivers industry-leading performance across aerospace, energy storage and mobility applications. Mercedes-Benz’ real-world road testing in a lightly modified test vehicle achieved over 1,200 km of range on a single charge, while Stellantis-lab testing verified 77 Ah cells demonstrating high energy density, fast-charging, and robust use for energy and power performance across temperature extremes. For more information visit www.factorialenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may be considered “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements herein generally relate to future events or the future financial or operating performance of Factorial. For example, Factorial’s expectations regarding its future financial performance, manufacturing capabilities and operations, Factorial’s business plans, and other projections concerning key performance metrics or milestones are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” or “potentially” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Factorial may elect to update such forward-looking statements in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so.

Factorial IR Contact: IR@factorialenergy.com

Factorial Media Contact: Factorial@antennagroup.com