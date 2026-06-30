Solana Company Partners with Alatau City to Advance Digital Asset Infrastructure and Blockchain Adoption in Central Asia

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solana Company (Nasdaq: HSDT) (the “Company”), a publicly listed digital asset treasury, infrastructure, and services company providing institutional access to the Solana ecosystem, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with the Administration of Alatau City to establish a strategic blockchain partnership and support Alatau City’s development as the leading international center for digital asset, fintech, and blockchain activity in Central Asia. Alatau City is Kazakhstan’s future-oriented urban center that prioritizes sustainability, technological innovation, and green growth.

Joseph Chee, Chairman and CEO of Solana Company, commented on the news, “This collaboration puts Solana Company at the center of Central Asia's digital asset buildout. Alatau City has the regulatory foundation, the institutional relationships, and an ambitious vision to become a dominant blockchain hub. We are excited to deploy our infrastructure, expertise, and proven track record to help them get there faster. We look forward to deepening this partnership and expanding the Solana ecosystem's footprint across the region.”

The MOU was signed during the Alatau City Roadshow, a large-scale investment roadshow in China spanning Hong Kong and Shenzhen, bringing together representatives of government agencies, investment funds, financial institutions, and technology companies in support of Alatau's key development areas. The estimated investment to develop Alatau City is $6 billion USD.

Alisher Abdykadyrov, Chief Executive Officer of Alatau City Authority, said, “We are pleased to sign the memorandum with Solana Company, one of the global pioneers in digital asset treasury and institutional digital asset products. The participation of such a company in the development of the Alatau Crypto Cluster will accelerate the implementation of our strategic principle of “Tokenization by Default” - developing the first Web3-native economy, where the digital and real economies coexist in one space through digital assets.”

Under the MoU, the Company and the Administration of Alatau City will accelerate the growth of Alatau City’s digital assets ecosystem and integrate local institutions with digital asset networks across the APAC region and globally. The collaboration will leverage Solana Company’s digital asset treasury expertise, high-performance blockchain infrastructure network, digital asset advisory capabilities, and compliance-ready operational platforms. The collaboration will cover four strategic areas: Digital Asset Treasury, Blockchain Infrastructure, Institutional Blockchain Adoption Acceleration and Platform Development.

This strategic initiative will combine Solana Company’s global advisory expertise with Alatau City’s unique regulatory position to establish Alatau City as a regionally dominant digital asset jurisdiction in one of Asia’s emerging blockchain markets.

About Solana Company

Solana Company (Nasdaq: HSDT) is a publicly listed digital asset treasury and infrastructure company purpose-built to maximize SOL Yield. The company combines active treasury management, institutional-grade staking and validator operations across the APAC region with bespoke advisory services for financial institutions navigating blockchain adoption. Solana Company executes a self-reinforcing flywheel designed to compound value with every turn. The company's mission is to put more SOL behind every share, bridging public capital markets with the most commercially viable blockchain for decentralized finance, payments, and consumer applications.

About Alatau City

Alatau City is a special public management organization established under the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan, mandated to govern and drive the accelerated development of Alatau City as an international technology, innovation, and digital finance hub.