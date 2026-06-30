Kaldvík AS: Annual general meeting held

Frøya, 30 June 2026: The annual general meeting of Kaldvík AS was held today, on 30 June 2026 at 12:00 hours (CEST), with approximately 60.45% of all shares entitled to vote present either in person or by proxy.

A copy of the minutes is attached to this announcement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Vidar Aspehaug, CEO: +47 913 05 017 (mobile)

Hjalti Hvítklett, CFO: +298 221 222 (mobile)

About Kaldvík AS

Kaldvík AS is the leading salmon farmer in Iceland. Kaldvik AS has a well-developed and fully integrated value-chain, enabling the group to provide its customers with a sustainable premium product. Kaldvik AS is dual-listed on Euronext Growth Oslo and First North Iceland Growth Market. See https://www.kaldvik.is for more information about the Company.

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