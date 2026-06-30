Kaldvík AS: Annual general meeting held

 | Source: Kaldvik AS Kaldvik AS

Frøya, 30 June 2026: The annual general meeting of Kaldvík AS was held today, on 30 June 2026 at 12:00 hours (CEST), with approximately 60.45% of all shares entitled to vote present either in person or by proxy.

A copy of the minutes is attached to this announcement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:
Vidar Aspehaug, CEO: +47 913 05 017 (mobile)
Hjalti Hvítklett, CFO: +298 221 222 (mobile)

About Kaldvík AS

Kaldvík AS is the leading salmon farmer in Iceland.  Kaldvik AS has a well-developed and fully integrated value-chain, enabling the  group to provide its customers  with a  sustainable premium  product.  Kaldvik  AS is  dual-listed on Euronext   Growth   Oslo   and   First   North   Iceland   Growth   Market.  See https://www.kaldvik.is for more information about the Company.

Attachment


Tags

Kaldvik Kaldvík

Attachments

Kaldvik AS AGM minutes 30 June 2026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • June 19, 2026 12:53 ET | Source: Kaldvik AS
    Kaldvik AS: Annual report 2025

    Please find enclosed the Annual Report 2025 for Kaldvik AS. The Annual Report 2025 is enclosed to this announcement and also available on the company's website: www.kaldvik.com/investors. For further...

    Read More
  • June 16, 2026 05:02 ET | Source: Kaldvik AS
    Kaldvík AS: Notice of Annual General Meeting

    Frøya, 16 June 2026: Notice is given to the shareholders of Kaldvík AS that the annual general meeting will be held on 30 June 2026 at 12:00 hours CEST. The general meeting will be held digitally...

    Read More
 