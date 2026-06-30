One Bullion Announces Board Transition

TORONTO, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Bullion Ltd. (“One Bullion” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OBUL), a gold exploration company holding complete ownership of three highly prospective mining areas in Botswana, today announced that Sheldon Inwentash has resigned as a director of the Company, effective June 29, 2026, following the Company’s successful public listing in late 2025.

Mr. Inwentash served as a founding director and officer of the Company and was instrumental in stewarding One Bullion through its initial fundraising and organizational stages. The Board of Directors extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Inwentash for his service to the Company during his tenure and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

About One Bullion

One Bullion Ltd. (TSXV: OBUL) is a Toronto-based gold exploration company focused on advancing high-quality gold assets in Botswana, one of Africa’s most stable and mining-friendly jurisdictions. Established in 2018, the company controls approximately 8,004 km² of prospective land across three greenstone belt-hosted gold projects, including Vumba, Kraaipan, and Maitengwe. One Bullion’s strategy centers on disciplined, data-driven exploration combining modern geological methods with advanced targeting to identify and test high-priority gold targets while maintaining a commitment to environmental stewardship, community engagement, and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Statements containing the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “should”, “seek”, “anticipate”, “will”, “positioned”, “project”, “risk”, “plan”, “may”, “estimate”, or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning, are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information, including but not limited to, the nature and timing of future exploration activities of the Company, the success of the Company’s existing and future business strategies and implementation (including with respect to potential future acquisitions, timelines for permitting and exiting of projects and potential return on capital), any resulting growth in the Company’s operations or financial performance as a result of such strategies and implementation, trends in the Company’s business or the mineral exploration industry, the prospective nature of the Company’s properties, the uncertainty of mineral resource estimations and the availability of funding are each subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including risks related to the regulatory and legal framework of the mineral resource industry; general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; market risks; risks with respect to permitting; risks that the Company not be able to develop its properties as currently proposed or at all, foreign currency risk and risks associated with the Company’s operations in Botswana. There may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain statements included in this news release may be considered “financial outlook” for the purposes of applicable securities laws, and such financial outlook may not be appropriate for purposes other than evaluating the information in this news release. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. In addition, even if the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. There can be no assurance that the performance of the Company will be comparable to that achieved previously. Moreover, past performance is not indicative of future results. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on the beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management, which the Company believes are reasonable as of the current date, and are subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of OBUL and actual future results may differ materially from current expectations. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information in this news release to reflect new events or circumstances.

Contact Information:

Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer

OneBullion@kcsa.com

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Jack Perkins or Valter Pinto

T: 212-896-1254

OneBullion@kcsa.com

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