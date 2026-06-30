Plus Therapeutics Provides Mid-Year Business Update Including Corporate Rebranding

Plus Therapeutics to become Cerenome, to trade under new Nasdaq ticker CNSY on August 3, 2026

Affirms 2026 guidance on key milestones

Reports positive CNSide® commercial progress

HOUSTON, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (“Plus” or the “Company”), a healthcare company focused on central nervous system (“CNS”) cancers, today provides a comprehensive business update. Notably, the Company announces it is changing its company name from Plus Therapeutics to Cerenome and Nasdaq ticker to CNSY, effective August 3, 2026. Furthermore, the Company affirmed its anticipated 2026 milestones guidance, including commercial guidance around its CNSide Diagnostics business unit.

Plus will host a business update conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the rebranding, progress to milestones and provide additional detail on the Company’s progress for CNSide® Diagnostics. REYOBIQ™, and its artificial intelligence strategy.

In connection with the rebrand, the Company expects its common stock to begin trading on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “CNSY”. Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the anticipated name and ticker change. The Company expects its new corporate website, cerenome.com, to launch in connection with the ticker change.

“During the first half of 2026, we remained steadfastly focused on priorities outlined at the beginning of the year, specifically advancing REYOBIQ toward pivotal-trial readiness, scaling CNSide commercialization and building the data infrastructure that inter-connects and fully leverages our therapeutic and diagnostic platforms,” said Marc H. Hedrick, M.D., Plus Therapeutics President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Cerenome identity change is the capstone of months of planning reflecting the Company’s current de facto identity as an integrated CNS oncology platform company designed to combine therapeutic interventions, diagnostic insights and advanced data analytics for physicians to improve outcomes for patients with CNS cancers and create long-term value for stockholders.”

Business Update Conference Call and Webcast

Date/Time: Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET Webcast: Link Dial-in (U.S./Canada): 888-349-0106 Dial-in (International): 412-317-6789



A replay of the webcast will be available following the event in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

Corporate Rebrand to Cerenome

Plus is introducing the Cerenome corporate identity to better reflect the Company’s integrated CNS oncology strategy. The name combines a reference to the brain with the concept of comprehensive biological and clinical data, aligning with the Company’s focus on CNS cancers and its strategy to integrate therapeutics, diagnostics and proprietary data/AI. The Company also expects to bring the new brand forward more fully to clinicians, partners and the scientific community at the 2026 SNO/ASCO CNS Metastases Conference in August.

REYOBIQ Clinical and Manufacturing Progress

REYOBIQ, or rhenium-186 obisbemeda, remains the therapeutic foundation of the Company’s CNS oncology strategy. Plus continues to advance REYOBIQ across leptomeningeal metastases (LM), recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) and pediatric brain cancer (PBC).

For 2026, Plus continues to focus on the following priorities:

Define the optimal dose and dosing interval for REYOBIQ in the ReSPECT-LM Phase 2 trial

Continue advancing the ReSPECT-GBM Phase 2 trial toward completion of enrollment and the next regulatory discussion with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Complete commercial manufacturing scale-up for REYOBIQ

Begin enrollment in the ReSPECT-PBC Phase 1 pediatric brain cancer trial

In the ReSPECT-LM Phase 2 trial, Plus expects the optimal dose and interval to be consistent with previously released clinical data and believes this may be achieved with 12 to 18 patients, assuming no dose-limiting toxicities, which have not been observed to date. The Company has enrolled approximately one-third of this target and, with ongoing site expansion, may reach a recommended Phase 2 dose by year end.

In ReSPECT-GBM, Plus has enrolled 31 of the target 34 subjects. Current enrollment rates support full enrollment in 2026 at 3 active sites. Following completion of the current study and an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, the Company believes it may be positioned to move toward a registration study, subject to the final clinical data and related business considerations.

Plus also continues to advance commercial manufacturing scale-up for REYOBIQ. Recommendations from the Company’s Type C meeting with the FDA regarding purification qualification and impurity characterization activities have been completed or remain on schedule to be completed by year-end. Method transfer has been initiated, personnel have been trained, qualification activities are progressing to schedule and a Q4 audit is planned for the Company’s new CDMO. The Company has also completed its supply roadmap, including resolution of an overnight delivery constraint with a new vendor.

For ReSPECT-PBC, the Company has received both U.S. Department of Defense and Institutional Review Board approval to conduct the pediatric brain cancer study. Contracting with Lurie Children’s Hospital has been completed, site activation is in progress and first dosing is expected in the third quarter of 2026.

CNSide Commercial Expansion

Plus reported continued commercial progress for CNSide, the Company’s CSF-based diagnostic platform designed to support the diagnosis and management of patients with CNS cancers. The Company views CNSide as both an independent commercial growth opportunity and a strategic component of its broader CNS oncology platform, with potential applications in patient identification, disease monitoring, longitudinal disease management and clinical trial support.

During the first half of 2026, Plus significantly expanded market access, advanced reimbursement infrastructure and increased physician adoption for CNSide. The Company entered the year with approximately 67 million covered lives through United Healthcare and Humana. Following three new commercial coverage agreements year-to-date — Highmark, Blue Shield of California and Elevance Health — total contracted coverage for the CNSide CSF Tumor Cell Enumeration assay now stands at approximately 126 million people. Plus remains on track to achieve its 2026 goal of expanding U.S. commercial payer coverage to more than 150 million covered lives.

The Company also advanced the Medicare reimbursement pathway for CNSide. CNSide Diagnostics enrolled in the Medicare program and received its Provider Transaction Access Number (PTAN) on May 7, 2026, enabling the Company to submit claims directly to Medicare. In addition, PLA Code 0640U, CNSide’s dedicated AMA billing identifier, takes effect July 1, 2026. The next milestones in the Medicare pathway include formal Medicare Administrative Contractor coverage determinations and Clinical Lab Fee Schedule pricing for code 0640U.

Commercial adoption accelerated during the first half of 2026, supported by expanded payer access, onboarding activity and increasing physician utilization:

Year-to-date, 232 CNSide tumor cell enumeration tests have been performed

June was the highest volume month on record, with 72 CNSide tests performed; based on the growth in test requisitions, the Company expects to achieve a run rate of 1,250 tests per annum by the end of 2026

18 institutions are onboarded and ordering; 17 additional institutions are in process and approximately 70 individual end-user portal agreements have been signed by healthcare providers and their staffs





The Company believes this growing list of enabled institutions, together with expanded payer access and the new PLA code, supports continued adoption of CNSide during the second half of 2026. Furthermore, Plus also remains on schedule to expand the CNSide platform including; three additional families of tests that cover cellular, genomic and phenotypic characterization of CSF specimens in the third quarter of 2026. These assays are intended to expand the clinical data obtained from a single specimen and support clinical decision-making by providers, increasing the economic value of each CSF specimen processed by the Company.

Native Data and AI Strategy

Plus is implementing its native artificial intelligence strategy intended to become the nervous system of Company’s broader CNS oncology activities.

The Company’s initial focus is on building proprietary workflows and data infrastructure that will improve operating efficiency, support clinical and laboratory execution and enable advanced data analytics and machine learning across the company’s proprietary CNS oncology datasets. Longer term, Plus believes this strategy will support real-world evidence generation, disease insights, pipeline expansion and partnership opportunities.

In May 2026, Plus entered into an agreement with Ephemeral Technologies to support key components of this data and AI buildout. The Company expects to provide additional updates as this work progresses.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics is a healthcare company developing and commercializing precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceuticals for CNS cancers. The Company’s lead therapeutic platform is anchored by REYOBIQ™, and its diagnostics strategy includes the CNSide® cerebrospinal fluid assay platform, which is designed to support the management of patients with CNS cancers. Plus is also advancing an integrated data strategy intended to connect therapeutic, diagnostic, and bioinformatic insights across its CNS oncology programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding clinical operations, expected commercial activities, and upcoming developments. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as “expect,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the commencement of trading of the Company’s common stock under the new name and ticker; the success of the new rebrand; and, expectations pertaining to 2026 milestones, its platform and its data strategy.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release could differ materially from those expressed or implied because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to: receiving required regulatory clearance to commence trading of the Company’s common stock under the new name and ticker; the Company’s ability to maintain regulatory accreditations and certifications; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its platform; the Company’s ability to complete its pre-clinical or clinical studies; available cash on hand; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital on reasonable terms or at all; and, changes in local or national economic conditions. This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete.

Plus Therapeutics discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends, or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.

Investor Contact

CORE IR

investor@plustherapeutics.com