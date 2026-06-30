Brixton Metals Drills 14.75m of 1.25% Copper, 1.71 g/t Gold, 149.0 g/t Silver at the Near Surface Glenfiddich Zone, Camp Creek Corridor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce initial drill results of the 2026 season from its wholly owned Thorn Project located in NW British Columbia, Canada. The Thorn Project is an underexplored copper-gold porphyry district with several large-scale exploration target areas identified.

Highlights

Step-out drilling was successful in extending the Glenfiddich Zone mineralization 20m west and remains open along strike and down dip





Hole THN26-372 returned 14.75m of 1.25% copper, 1.71 g/t gold, 149.00 g/t silver from 84.25m depth



Including 1.50m of 8.33% copper, 11.30 g/t gold, 971.00 g/t silver





Hole THN26-372 also returned 6.12m of 0.48% copper, 0.45 g/t gold, 56.21 g/t silver from 53.38m depth.



Including 1.00m of 2.24% copper, 1.22 g/t gold, 249.00 g/t silver from 56m depth







Figure 1. HQ sized cut core photograph of hole THN26-372 at 90.12m depth of semi-massive quartz- pyrite-sulphosalt-sphalerite-galena.





Chairman, CEO, Gary R. Thompson stated, “We are excited to report the initial drill results from the 2026 season at the Thorn Project. We believe that the near surface Glenfiddich Zone represents feeder structures related to the Camp Creek porphyry at depth. Current drilling is targeting the down dip and strike extension of this zone to inform and update the 2014 Mineral Resource Estimate along with other near surface vein-breccia mineralization within the Camp Creek Corridor.”

Figure 2. Plan Map Camp Creek, Glenfiddich Target Area.





Table 1. Select Assay Intervals in Hole THN26-372.

Hole ID From To Interval Copper Gold Silver meter meter meter % g/t g/t THN26-372 53.38 59.50 6.12 0.48 0.45 56.21 including 56.00 57.00 1.00 2.24 1.22 249.00 THN26-372 84.25 99.00 14.75 1.25 1.71 149.00 including 90.00 91.50 1.50 8.33 11.30 971.00



Assay values are weighted averages. Reported intervals are drilling length and the true width of the mineralized intervals has not yet been determined.

Discussion

The objective was to expand the northeast trending mineralization identified in previous drilling at the Glenfiddich Zone to update the 2014 Mineral Resource Estimate (refer to news release dated October 29, 2014).

Hole THN26-372 was collared and drilled at an azimuth of 150 degrees with a dip of -70 degrees to depths of 99.00m. Another hole was drilled from the same pad, THN26-371, at an azimuth of 150 degrees with a dip of -60 degrees, to a depth of 150.00m with assays still pending. These collars are located 28m to the northwest from hole THN25-322 (Figure 2). Hole THN25-322 intersected 16.00m of 3.40 g/t gold, 96.08 g/t silver, and 0.59% copper, including 3.00m of 8.16 g/t gold, 159.66 g/t silver and 0.73% copper. Mineralization such as quartz-breccia-pyrite-sulphosalt-sphalerite-galena with trace bornite-covellite is hosted within a pervasively sericite-pyrite altered diorite porphyry unit.

Drilling continues on the target, with 7 holes completed to date, including THN26-372, totalling 1,736.50m, with assays pending.

Figure 3. HQ sized core photograph of pyrite-sulphosalt-sphalerite-galena vein in THN26-372, sample interval shown is from 90.00m to 91.50m.





Table 2. Collar Information for Holes THN26-372, Glenfiddich Zone.

Hole ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Azimuth Dip Depth

(m) THN26-372 628018 6491714 754.5 150 -70 99.00



Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling was developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.5m intervals. High-grade intervals were taken at 0.50 to 1.50m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted at a combined rate of up to 15%. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon or Langley, British Columbia depending on available lab capacity. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Over limits for gold were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish. The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., of Langley, British Columbia and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company’s website.

Qualified Person (QP)

Mr. Duncan McBean, P.Geo., is the Exploration Manager for the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. McBean has verified the referenced data disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707

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Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

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