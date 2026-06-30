AI Text Generator Market Size to Skyrocket USD 3597.31 Million by 2035 as Generative AI Adoption Accelerates Worldwide | SNS Insider

Austin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The AI Text Generator Market was valued at USD 681.52 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3597.31 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2026–2035.

The global market for AI Text Generator has been witnessing strong growth due to the increasing use of generative AI technologies for the creation of content, digital marketing, engagement with customers, and automation of business processes. The advancements that are being made in large language models (LLMs), NLP, and transformer architectures have been improving the quality and linguistic capabilities of text generation systems.





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Solutions segment accounted for almost 68.4% share of the global AI Text Generator Market in 2025 due to the growing popularity of prebuilt AI solutions among enterprises for generating content automatically and for various tasks such as automation of summarization, translation, and business communication. The Services segment is expected to grow at a higher pace with a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period, on account of growing need for AI consultation, customization, deployment, and training services among enterprises globally.

By Application

The Text-to-Text segment held a market share of around 55.8% in 2025 owing to the widespread use of this type of application in content creation, summarization, translation, paraphrasing, chatbot conversations, documentation, and business communications. On the other hand, the Speech/Voice-to-Text segment is projected to show the highest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period, backed by rising usage of voice assistants, real-time transcription, speech recognition, mobile apps, IoT devices, and business voice automation services.

By End-use

The Media & Entertainment segment captured the largest market share in terms of revenue with about 24.5% in 2025, owing to the high demand for customized digital content and story-telling solutions globally. Healthcare segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.2% over the forecast period on account of the high adoption rate of AI text generation for applications such as clinical documentation, medical report writing, patient communication, and research summary.

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Regional Insights:

North America was the largest regional segment in the Global AI Text Generator Market with a revenue market share of 44.2% in 2025 due to the availability of some of the best-known artificial intelligence research firms, hyperscale cloud computing providers, extensive venture capital investments, cutting-edge digital infrastructures, and early adoption by enterprises in media, technology, retail, and finance.

The U.S. AI Text Generator Market was valued at approximately USD 278.32 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1432.18 Million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 17.8%. Significant investment in NLP, cloud infrastructure, AI adoption in enterprises, and innovators such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Microsoft is adding to the strength of market leadership in the U.S.

The Europe AI Text Generator Market was valued at USD 183.36 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 891.52 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.10% during 2026–2035. Europe accounted for approximately 26.9% of global AI Text Generator Market revenue in 2025. The Europe AI Text Generator Market is expected to grow due to rising enterprise adoption of AI technology, development of GDPR compliant AI technology, and investments made in digital transformation projects.

Asia Pacific is estimated to experience the highest growth rate with a CAGR of around 22.5%, owing to rapid digital transformation, growth in e-commerce platforms, government policies for AI implementation, language LLM development in the region, and growing enterprise requirements in China, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. China accounted for around 40.6% of Asia Pacific’s revenues in 2025.

Enterprise Adoption of Generative AI and Content Automation Accelerate Market Growth

AI text generators are growingly becoming popular due to the rising need for automation, scalability, and personalization of content development. Businesses have been using these applications to develop marketing campaigns, descriptions, blogs, customer correspondence, emails, and social media posts within seconds while ensuring cost savings and improved efficiency of employees. The integration of AI text generators into enterprise CRMs and CMGs is making the process more efficient and providing returns on investment.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the AI Text Generator Market Report:

OpenAI LP

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Microsoft Corporation

Anthropic PBC

Cohere Inc.

Jasper AI, Inc.

Writer, Inc.

Copy.ai, Inc.

AI21 Labs Ltd.

Hugging Face, Inc.

Grammarly, Inc.

QuillBot, Inc.

Notion Labs, Inc.

Salesforce, Inc. (Einstein GPT)

IBM Corporation (Watsonx)

Baidu, Inc. (Ernie Bot)

Naver Corporation (HyperCLOVA)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Llama)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Bedrock/AWS Titan)

Adobe Inc. (Sensei GenAI)

Recent Developments:

2024: OpenAI launched GPT-4 Turbo with a 128K context window and lower pricing, significantly improving long-form document generation and enterprise AI applications.

OpenAI launched GPT-4 Turbo with a 128K context window and lower pricing, significantly improving long-form document generation and enterprise AI applications. 2024: Google integrated Gemini Advanced into Google Workspace, enabling AI-powered writing, summarization, and brainstorming directly within Docs, Gmail, and Slides.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI TEXT GENERATION ADOPTION & ENTERPRISE WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – helps evaluate enterprise adoption patterns across marketing automation, customer engagement, content production, knowledge management, and business communication environments worldwide.

– helps evaluate enterprise adoption patterns across marketing automation, customer engagement, content production, knowledge management, and business communication environments worldwide. LARGE LANGUAGE MODEL (LLM) & NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKS – provides comprehensive analysis of transformer architectures, multilingual language models, contextual reasoning capabilities, enterprise AI platforms, and evolving NLP innovations driving competitive differentiation.

– provides comprehensive analysis of transformer architectures, multilingual language models, contextual reasoning capabilities, enterprise AI platforms, and evolving NLP innovations driving competitive differentiation. CONTENT AUTOMATION & INDUSTRY APPLICATION INSIGHTS – delivers detailed assessment of AI-powered content creation across media, digital marketing, customer support, education, healthcare, software development, and enterprise productivity applications.

– delivers detailed assessment of AI-powered content creation across media, digital marketing, customer support, education, healthcare, software development, and enterprise productivity applications. ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE INTEGRATION & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ANALYSIS – identifies commercial opportunities emerging from CRM, CMS, cloud productivity platforms, AI APIs, embedded workplace assistants, and enterprise automation strategies accelerating global market growth.

– identifies commercial opportunities emerging from CRM, CMS, cloud productivity platforms, AI APIs, embedded workplace assistants, and enterprise automation strategies accelerating global market growth. REGULATORY, ETHICAL AI & GOVERNANCE FRAMEWORK TRACKER – offers strategic insights into responsible AI deployment, copyright compliance, enterprise governance policies, privacy regulations, and evolving AI implementation standards shaping competitive market dynamics.

– offers strategic insights into responsible AI deployment, copyright compliance, enterprise governance policies, privacy regulations, and evolving AI implementation standards shaping competitive market dynamics. NEXT-GENERATION GENERATIVE AI & INTELLIGENT WORKPLACE INNOVATION ANALYSIS – explores future opportunities across multimodal AI, industry-specific copilots, autonomous content generation, AI-powered virtual assistants, enterprise knowledge automation, and next-generation large language model innovations transforming the global AI Text Generator Market.

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AI Text Generator Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 681.52 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 3597.31 Million CAGR CAGR of 18.1% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Component (Solutions, Services)

• By Application (Text to Text, Speech/Voice to Text, Image/Video to Text)

• By End-Use (Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Education, IT & Telecommunication, Social Media & Networking, E-Commerce, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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