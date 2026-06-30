Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IV Equipment Market by Type, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global IV equipment market is on track to rise to USD 23.92 billion by 2031, up from USD 17.82 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This growth is propelled by the mounting prevalence of chronic diseases and the ensuing demand for hospital services across the globe. The integration of IV therapy into medication, hydration, and nutrition regimens, alongside a pivot toward home-based and outpatient care, is driving this burgeoning market.
Hospitals and clinics are increasingly adopting advanced IV devices prioritizing accuracy and patient safety. Emerging technologies like needle-free connectors, smart infusion pumps, and multi-parameter systems are catalyzing product adoption. Additionally, the bolstered healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, coupled with favorable government initiatives, signals robust market growth in the near future.
Needle-Free Connectors & Extension Sets on the Rise
The needle-free connectors & extension sets sector is anticipated to experience remarkable growth within the IV equipment market. This segment benefits from enhanced safety features, reduction in needlestick injuries, and improved infection control. As healthcare providers place a premium on patient safety, these connectors are becoming increasingly prevalent in hospitals, clinics, and home care environments.
Medication Administration Claims Market Share
Medication administration dominates within the IV equipment market, attributed to the rapid and precise drug delivery IV therapy facilitates. Predominantly utilized in critical care, chemotherapy, and intensive care units, this application segment underscores the crucial role IV therapy plays in optimizing patient outcomes amidst rising chronic disease rates and hospital admissions.
North America Leads the Regional Landscape
Segmentation of the IV equipment market reveals North America as a frontrunner, owing to a solid healthcare infrastructure, high chronic disease incidence, and swift adoption of new medical technologies. The presence of key market players and increased healthcare expenditure further reinforces this region's dominance.
Comprehensive Participant Breakdown
- By Company Type: Tier 1 (35%), Tier 2 (40%), Tier 3 (25%)
- By Designation: Directors (25%), Managers (50%), Others (25%)
- By Region: North America (35%), Europe (30%), Asia Pacific (15%), Rest of the World (20%)
Key industry players include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), and Terumo Corporation (Japan), assisting in steering the market trajectory.
Research Coverage
This report delves deep into the IV equipment market by dissecting type, application, end-user specifications, and regional trends. It covers the dynamics shaping market growth, highlights opportunities and challenges, and provides an intricate analysis of market leaders' strategies.
Why Purchase This Report?
This report is pivotal for established companies and new entrants to understand market dynamics, enabling them to expand their market share. It offers insights into key drivers like disease prevalence and the shift toward home infusion, challenges such as product recalls, and untapped opportunities in emerging markets. It also delivers exhaustive analysis on product portfolios, R&D trends, and competitive assessments of industry leaders.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|425
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$17.82 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$23.92 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Rising Disease Burden and Subsequent Surge in Geriatric Population Globally
- Shift Toward Home and Ambulatory Infusion
- Smart Pumps, Improved Safety Features, and Precision Infusion Systems
- Challenges
- Device Reliability, Maintenance Requirements, and User-Related Errors
- Opportunities
- Untapped Growth Potential in Emerging Markets
- Technological Advancements and Vendor Collaborations
Company Profiles
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- B. Braun SE
- Baxter
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- Icu Medical, Inc.
- Terumo Corporation
- Moog, Inc.
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Cardinal Health
- Avanos Medical, Inc.
- Nipro
- Jms Co. Ltd.
- Vygon
- Micrel Medical Devices SA
- Arcomed
- Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.
- Eitan Medical
- Angiplast Private Limited
- Primeguard Medical
- Iradimed Corporation
- Epic Medical
- Romsons
- Beijing Kellymed Co. Ltd.
- Intuvie Holdings LLC
- Promed Technology Co. Limited
- Medcaptain Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dycrbf
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