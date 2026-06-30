Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IV Equipment Market by Type, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global IV equipment market is on track to rise to USD 23.92 billion by 2031, up from USD 17.82 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This growth is propelled by the mounting prevalence of chronic diseases and the ensuing demand for hospital services across the globe. The integration of IV therapy into medication, hydration, and nutrition regimens, alongside a pivot toward home-based and outpatient care, is driving this burgeoning market.

Hospitals and clinics are increasingly adopting advanced IV devices prioritizing accuracy and patient safety. Emerging technologies like needle-free connectors, smart infusion pumps, and multi-parameter systems are catalyzing product adoption. Additionally, the bolstered healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, coupled with favorable government initiatives, signals robust market growth in the near future.

Needle-Free Connectors & Extension Sets on the Rise

The needle-free connectors & extension sets sector is anticipated to experience remarkable growth within the IV equipment market. This segment benefits from enhanced safety features, reduction in needlestick injuries, and improved infection control. As healthcare providers place a premium on patient safety, these connectors are becoming increasingly prevalent in hospitals, clinics, and home care environments.

Medication Administration Claims Market Share

Medication administration dominates within the IV equipment market, attributed to the rapid and precise drug delivery IV therapy facilitates. Predominantly utilized in critical care, chemotherapy, and intensive care units, this application segment underscores the crucial role IV therapy plays in optimizing patient outcomes amidst rising chronic disease rates and hospital admissions.

North America Leads the Regional Landscape

Segmentation of the IV equipment market reveals North America as a frontrunner, owing to a solid healthcare infrastructure, high chronic disease incidence, and swift adoption of new medical technologies. The presence of key market players and increased healthcare expenditure further reinforces this region's dominance.

Comprehensive Participant Breakdown

By Company Type: Tier 1 (35%), Tier 2 (40%), Tier 3 (25%)

By Designation: Directors (25%), Managers (50%), Others (25%)

By Region: North America (35%), Europe (30%), Asia Pacific (15%), Rest of the World (20%)

Key industry players include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), and Terumo Corporation (Japan), assisting in steering the market trajectory.

Research Coverage

This report delves deep into the IV equipment market by dissecting type, application, end-user specifications, and regional trends. It covers the dynamics shaping market growth, highlights opportunities and challenges, and provides an intricate analysis of market leaders' strategies.

Why Purchase This Report?

This report is pivotal for established companies and new entrants to understand market dynamics, enabling them to expand their market share. It offers insights into key drivers like disease prevalence and the shift toward home infusion, challenges such as product recalls, and untapped opportunities in emerging markets. It also delivers exhaustive analysis on product portfolios, R&D trends, and competitive assessments of industry leaders.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 425 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $17.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $23.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Disease Burden and Subsequent Surge in Geriatric Population Globally Shift Toward Home and Ambulatory Infusion Smart Pumps, Improved Safety Features, and Precision Infusion Systems

Challenges Device Reliability, Maintenance Requirements, and User-Related Errors

Opportunities Untapped Growth Potential in Emerging Markets Technological Advancements and Vendor Collaborations



Company Profiles

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun SE

Baxter

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Icu Medical, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Moog, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Cardinal Health

Avanos Medical, Inc.

Nipro

Jms Co. Ltd.

Vygon

Micrel Medical Devices SA

Arcomed

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.

Eitan Medical

Angiplast Private Limited

Primeguard Medical

Iradimed Corporation

Epic Medical

Romsons

Beijing Kellymed Co. Ltd.

Intuvie Holdings LLC

Promed Technology Co. Limited

Medcaptain Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dycrbf

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