Hybrid Professional Development Boosts K-12 Teacher Training Efficiency in 2026

Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "K-12 Technology Training For Teachers - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global K-12 technology training for teachers market is predicted to surge, expanding from $4.48 billion in 2025 and $4.75 billion in 2026 to reach $7.13 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 8.47% during 2026-2031. The market is structured by Training Modality, Delivery Mode, Technology Focus, End-User Level, and Geography, providing forecasts in USD.

Global K-12 Technology Training For Teachers Market Trends and Insights

Hybrid PD Adoption Accelerates Globally Blended professional development, which combines live sessions with asynchronous lessons, is increasingly popular. LAUSD's micro-credentialing system effectively uses both face-to-face and online modules, enhancing teacher participation. PowerSchool University offers open labs that address time-sensitive changes in tools, reducing disruption during updates. These hybrid formats, which align with contract time, are becoming standard for districts seeking to enhance technology proficiency.

Generative AI Classroom PD Demand Districts are focusing on AI literacy in PD catalogs to bridge the proficiency gap. Google's Gemini Certified Educator exam and Microsoft's Elevate for Educators program offer AI credentials, enhancing K-12 educators' competencies. Policies, such as China's AI Plus Education plan, are pivotal in boosting AI-focused PD demand, system-wide. These advancements elevate AI literacy in the market by 2026.

Post-ESSER PD Budgets Compress ESSER transitions have led to uncertain budgets, affecting multi-year PD planning. Districts now focus on evidence-based renewals, linking PD to student outcomes. Funding prioritizes clear pathways to endorsements and salary credits. Providers, adapting with compliance-ready modules, support districts in retaining training lines amid tighter budgets, favoring impactful solutions.

CS Mandates Expand Teacher PD

Rapid LMS Upgrades Require Retraining

Teacher Burnout Limits PD Time

Segment Analysis Online self-paced and virtual formats held a 37.38% share in 2025. Blended learning is projected to grow at 14.36% CAGR through 2031 as it offers live interaction with flexible pacing, enhancing skill transfer. Embedded micro-training on updates supports day-to-day adoption. The market benefits when providers align hybrid design to credentials recognized by districts.

Certification-based and subscription platforms are forecast to grow at a 15.44% CAGR, as educators seek portable, evidence-based credentials. Subscription and certification models are growing faster due to recognition in salary lanes and renewals. State stipend programs also impact completion rates, shaping delivery partner choices for high-priority endorsements. Interoperability supports adoption by easing administrative processes.

Complete Report Scope:

By Training Modality: Online Self-paced, Instructor-led Virtual, Blended, On-site Workshops

Online Self-paced, Instructor-led Virtual, Blended, On-site Workshops By Delivery Mode: Subscription-based PD Platforms, Pay-as-you-go Courses, District-wide Contracts, Certification Programs

Subscription-based PD Platforms, Pay-as-you-go Courses, District-wide Contracts, Certification Programs By Technology Focus: Basic Digital Literacy, STEM, LMS Utilisation, Emerging Tech (AR/VR, AI), Cyber-security & Data Privacy

Basic Digital Literacy, STEM, LMS Utilisation, Emerging Tech (AR/VR, AI), Cyber-security & Data Privacy By End-User Level: Elementary, Middle, High School, Special Education Teachers

Elementary, Middle, High School, Special Education Teachers Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa

Geography Analysis North America captured 37.35% of the market share in 2025, with districts aligning PD to long-term contracts. State policies drive demand for structured cohorts. Asia-Pacific is expanding with national AI literacy programs. Europe maintains steady adoption with hybrid PD, while Latin America and Africa progress through partnerships and local innovations.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Google for Education

Microsoft Education

Apple Education

Discovery Education

BetterLesson

Instructure (Canvas / Impact)

PowerSchool (Schoology Learning)

ISTE + ASCD (ISTE Certification)

Common Sense Education (PD)

Code.org (Teacher Professional Learning)

LEGO Education (Professional Development)

Edmentum (Professional Services)

HMH (Professional Learning)

Savvas Learning Company (Professional Learning)

Amplify (Professional Development)

Nearpod (PD / Camp Engage)

Seesaw (Training & PD)

Promethean (Learn Promethean)

SMART Technologies (Learn SMART)

GoGuardian (Training / University)

Teq (OTIS for Educators)

D2L Brightspace (K-12 Professional Learning)

Blackboard / Anthology (Professional Development)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wiayra

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.