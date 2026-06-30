How Aging Industrial Equipment and Predictive Maintenance Fuel Spare Parts Logistics Market

Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spare Parts Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global spare parts logistics market is poised for significant growth, with its size anticipated to expand from USD 49.22 billion in 2025 to USD 51.57 billion in 2026, ultimately reaching USD 65.47 billion by 2031 at a 4.89% CAGR from 2026-2031. This expansion is influenced by various factors, segmented by service type, source channel, end-use industry, business type, and geography. Service types include transportation, warehousing & distribution, and value-added services. The source channels are primarily OEM and independent aftermarket, catering to industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, and electronics, among others.

Global Spare Parts Logistics Market Trends and Insights

Aging Industrial Equipment Base Requiring Frequent Replacements

With industrial equipment aging, there is an increased emphasis on the availability of spare parts, as aging machinery tends to require more frequent replacements. Predictive maintenance, which anticipates failures, is becoming more prevalent. Furthermore, digital twins enhance the prediction of equipment failures and align replenishment schedules, ensuring smooth maintenance operations.

Shift from Product Sales to Service-Based Revenue Models

The market is witnessing a shift toward service-based contracts that focus on monetizing the installed base. This change impacts procurement decisions and demands advanced logistics capabilities from partners. The introduction of uptime guarantees and remote diagnostics emphasizes the importance of predictable parts flows, fostering demand for tech-enabled logistics solutions.

Extreme SKU Proliferation Creating Inventory Management Complexity

An increase in SKU counts is leading to inventory management challenges, as equipment variants and regulatory requirements become more complex. This proliferation is pushing the need for more sophisticated planning and warehouse systems. AI-driven demand sensing helps manage this complexity by segmenting SKUs based on criticality and failure risk.

Other analyzed drivers and restraints include:

Equipment Downtime Cost Pressures Demanding Faster Delivery

Complex Machinery Adoption in Emerging Manufacturing Hubs

Long-Tail Inventory Holding Costs Eroding Profit Margins

For a complete list of drivers and restraints, please refer to the Table Of Contents.

Segment Analysis

In 2025, transportation services accounted for 41.78% of the spare parts logistics market revenue, with value-added services advancing at a 6.32% annual rate. Various transportation formats, such as road, air, sea, and rail, play vital roles in ensuring timely delivery and high service quality. In particular, high-performance networks rely heavily on asset control.

Value-added services, including vendor-managed inventory and kitting, have gained traction due to their ability to streamline processes and improve service outcomes. These services enable providers to manage complex parts catalogs with real-time visibility and consistent quality.

Geography Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominated the global revenue share, with 38.21% in 2025, and is projected to grow at a 5.21% CAGR to 2031. This growth is primarily driven by the automotive, electronics, and aerospace industries. Meanwhile, China plays a significant role through its automotive sector, producing millions of vehicles annually.

North America and Europe continue to be significant contributors, driven by aging industrial assets and compliance demands, particularly in medical channels. The recent acquisition of DB Schenker by DSV highlights ongoing consolidation trends and efforts to enhance efficiency in these regions.

Emerging regions, including South America, the Middle East, and Africa, are showing selective growth driven by automotive, energy, and infrastructure programs. Providers focusing on localizing inventories and obtaining regional hub licenses will succeed in meeting response commitments and market demands.

List of Companies Covered in this Report:

DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

DSV A/S

Expeditors International of Washington

C.H. Robinson

CEVA Logistics

GEODIS

XPO Logistics

Ryder System Inc.

Penske Logistics

Hitachi Transport System

Yusen Logistics (Part of NYK Line)

Nippon Express

Sinotrans

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

Choice Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics

Logwin AG

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h51j3t

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