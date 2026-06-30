Global Laboratory Temperature Control Units Market to Reach USD 1.58 Billion by 2031 with a 6.04% CAGR

Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Temperature Control Units - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The laboratory temperature control units market is set for substantial growth, expanding from USD 1.11 billion in 2025 and USD 1.18 billion in 2026 to an estimated USD 1.58 billion by 2031. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% between 2026 and 2031, underlining significant opportunities across product types, cooling technologies, and geographic regions.

Global Market Trends

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are contributing to the increased demand for precision thermal control. Facing pressure to increase laboratory capital spending, the biopharma industry is investing heavily in precision cooling and heating systems to maintain data integrity in regulated labs. As capital flows into biologics and new modalities, cooling needs are becoming more sophisticated, which reflects the shift to dynamic temperature control for advanced research processes. In China, partnerships have enhanced the demand for laboratory temperature control units, particularly in APAC hubs.

India's substantial USD 1.08 billion Bio SHAKTI investment over five years is driving demand for recirculating chillers and other cooling technologies in upgraded National Institutes, clinical trial sites, and biosimilar capacities. Additionally, pharmaceutical production in China has risen, impacting temperature control needs at every stage from R&D to quality control.

APAC Market Expansion

China's pharmaceutical growth, combined with Taiwan's investments in semiconductor pilot lines, propels APAC's demand for precision temperature control units. Innovations in compact chillers, which integrate with digital controls, further broaden market entry points, enhancing TCU demand in clusters like Shanghai and Hyderabad. These trends contribute to a rise in the installed base of laboratory temperature control units across the region.

Compliance and Redesign Challenges

The shift to natural refrigerants poses design challenges, affecting small and mid-cap units. Compliance with new F-Gas and GWP limits results in increased costs and complexity. European regulations and safety standards are compelling rapid transitions to environmentally compliant systems, impacting product lifecycles.

The laboratory temperature control units market faces a complex landscape of regulatory changes and evolving technological requirements, yet the demand for compliant replacements remains strong.

Key Market Segments

Product Types: Recirculating Chillers, Refrigerated/Heating Circulators, Heating Circulators, etc.

Recirculating Chillers, Refrigerated/Heating Circulators, Heating Circulators, etc. Cooling Technologies: Air-cooled, Water-cooled, Thermoelectric, Cryogenic, etc.

Air-cooled, Water-cooled, Thermoelectric, Cryogenic, etc. End Users: Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, Academic & Research Institutes, Clinical & Diagnostics, etc.

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, Academic & Research Institutes, Clinical & Diagnostics, etc. Applications: Analytical Instruments Support, Lab Reactors, Bioprocessing, etc.

Analytical Instruments Support, Lab Reactors, Bioprocessing, etc. Geographies: Expanse across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Insights

North America led the market with a 34.82% share in 2025, driven by regulated operations and validated workflows. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a 10.48% CAGR through 2031, driven by pharmaceutical and semiconductor expansions. Europe, while mature, faces stringent refrigerant regulations, encouraging a shift toward compliant systems.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





Applied Thermal Control

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

Avantor, Inc.

BUCHI

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC

Eaton

EURODIFROID

Filtrine

FRYKA Refrigeration Technology

Grant Instruments

Haskris

Heidolph Instruments

IKA

JULABO GmbH

LabTech S.r.l.

LAUDA

Peter Huber Kaltemaschinenbau SE

PolyScience

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Yamato Scientific co., ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fjp57m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.