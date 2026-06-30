Innovations in Protein Snacks: Sustainable Packaging and Clean-Label Products Lead Market Trends

Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Snacks Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The protein snacks market is poised for significant expansion, projected to grow from $5.27 billion in 2025 to $5.86 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. This growth during the historical period is driven by a surge in demand for convenient high-protein foods, increasing health consciousness, and a focus on fitness. Consumers' shift towards protein-rich diets such as keto and low-carb, alongside a preference for clean-label and natural ingredients, underpins this trend.

Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $8.87 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 10.9%. The rapid growth is fuelled by expanded availability of innovative protein snack formats and the widening reach of retail and e-commerce channels. Heightened marketing efforts promoting protein as a wellness ingredient further bolster consumer interest, particularly for weight management products. Trends shaping the future landscape include advancements in plant-based proteins, innovative snack formats like chips, bites, and cookies, and the integration of functional ingredients such as fiber, probiotics, and vitamins.

The escalating demand for high-protein functional foods plays a pivotal role in propelling the protein snacks market. High-protein functional foods, enriched with proteins and nutrients, support muscle growth, weight management, and metabolic health. Increasing consumer emphasis on nutritious and convenient options that align with active lifestyles and fitness goals drives this demand. According to the International Food Information Council, the percentage of Americans focused on higher protein intake rose from 59% in 2022 to 71% in 2024. This trend underscores the rising inclination towards fresh, perceived healthier foods, fueling market growth.

Leading companies are innovating within the protein snacks sector, focusing on high-protein, clean-label products. Arla Foods Ingredients introduced a new dairy-based protein bar concept in October 2025, featuring high protein and low sugar content. This product, adhering to clean-label principles, offers a soft texture and indulgent taste, addressing consumer concerns about the texture of protein snacks without compromising on nutrition.

In January 2025, Ferrero Group acquired Power Crunch, a US-based manufacturer known for high-protein bars, to enhance its protein snack portfolio. This strategic acquisition leverages Power Crunch's prowess in fitness-focused snacks and integrates Ferrero's global distribution network to meet the growing consumer demand for nutritious snack options.

Prominent players in the protein snacks market include Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., Mondelez International Inc., and more. North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region by 2030.

The market comprises sales of diverse protein snacks like granola clusters, peanut butter cups, and breakfast biscuits. The market value, represented in factory gate terms, includes the revenue generated through sales, grants, or donations within specific geographies. However, shifting global trade relations and tariffs influence this market, particularly where the cost of imported raw materials for premium protein snacks is concerned. In response, manufacturers are reformulating products and diversifying supplier bases, accelerating domestic production in some regions.

The evolving landscape of the protein snacks market signifies a continuous shift towards health-conscious eating habits, with manufacturers prioritizing innovation and sustainability to satisfy the increasing consumer demand for functional, nutritious snacking options.

The Protein Snacks Market Global Report 2026 delivers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the market effectively. This report focuses on the booming protein snacks market, offering guidance on the emerging trends set to shape its future over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Obtain a truly global perspective with the comprehensive market analysis covering 16 geographies.

Evaluate the influence of key macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, tariffs, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and evolving regulatory landscapes.

Formulate regional and country-specific strategies based on local data and analysis.

Identify potential growth segments for investment.

Surpass competitors using forecast data and market drivers and trends analysis.

Gain customer insights through end user analysis.

Benchmark against key competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Measure market potential using total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring.

The report is updated with the latest data and accompanied by an Excel data sheet for straightforward data extraction and analysis.

Description: Discover the largest and fastest growing markets for protein snacks and understand their relationship with the broader economy, demography, and similar markets. The report addresses crucial questions about technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences within the protein snacks market.

The report extensively covers market characteristics, including size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, TAM, market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, and trends and strategies. Historic and forecast growth is traced by geography.

The market characteristics section evaluates key products and services, brand differentiation, product features, and innovation trends.

The supply chain analysis provides an overview of the value chain, examining resources, supplier analysis, and competitors.

The trends and strategies section highlights market evolution, emerging technology trends in digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation.

The regulatory and investment landscape reviews key regulatory frameworks, associations, and government policies impacting growth.

The market size section discusses both historical and forecasted market sizes ($b).

Forecasts consider technological advancements like AI and automation, geopolitical conflicts, trade tariffs, inflation, and interest rates.

The TAM analysis assesses market potential, providing strategic insights and growth opportunities.

The market attractiveness scoring framework evaluates growth potential, competitive dynamics, and strategic fit.

Market segmentation explores sub markets.

Regional and country breakdowns analyze market size and growth by geography.

Expanded geographical coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, emphasizing importance in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape describes market nature, company descriptions, financial deals, and market shaping influences.

A company scoring matrix ranks leading companies based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Product Type: Protein Bars, Chips, Cookies, Shakes, Nuts and Seeds, Jerky By Source of Protein: Animal-Based, Plant-Based, Mixed Protein Sources By Target Consumer: Fitness Enthusiasts, Professionals, Health-Conscious, Diet Seekers, Vegetarians, Athletes By Flavor: Sweet, Savory, Spicy, Unflavored By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, E-commerce

Subsegments:

Protein Bars: Whey, Plant, Collagen, Low-Sugar, High-Fiber Protein Chips: Baked, Pea, Lentil, Multi-Grain, Keto-Friendly Protein Cookies: Whey, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low-Carb, High-Fiber Protein Shakes: Ready-To-Drink, Whey, Plant, Casein, Meal Replacement Protein Nuts and Seeds: Almond, Peanut, Mixed Seeds, Flavored Nut Mixes Protein Jerky: Beef, Chicken, Turkey, Plant-Based, Low-Sodium

Companies Mentioned: Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Mars Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Company, The Hershey Company, Conagra Brands Inc., Beyond Meat Inc.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historical data and ten years forecast.

Data: Market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Historic and forecast data by country and region, market share breakdowns, and market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report with Excel Dashboard.

Added Benefits: Bi-Annual Data Update, Customisation, Expert Consultant Support





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Protein Snacks market report include:

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Mondelez International Inc.

Mars Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Company

The Hershey Company

Conagra Brands Inc.

The Simply Good Foods Company

Beyond Meat Inc.

Vitaco Health Limited

Quest Nutrition LLC

Grenade UK Ltd.

Perfect Snacks LLC

The Simply Good Foods Company

NuGo Nutrition Inc.

NuGo Nutrition Inc.

Chomps LLC

Old Trapper Smoked Products Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rs3gc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment