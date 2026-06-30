Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Size to Reach USD 1.90 Billion by 2035, Growing at a 12.23% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market was valued at USD 0.60 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.90 billion by 2035, growing at a 12.23% CAGR. Rising adoption of AI-powered spatial biology technologies, precision medicine initiatives, and high-resolution molecular profiling across oncology and translational research is accelerating global market expansion.

Growing investments in precision medicine, cancer genomics, and AI-enabled molecular analysis are reshaping biomedical research worldwide. Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and academic institutions are increasingly deploying spatial genomics and transcriptomics technologies to better understand tissue architecture, identify disease biomarkers, and accelerate targeted drug development.





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AI-Driven Spatial Biology and Multi-Omics Integration Drive Growth in the Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market

The market is witnessing a continued growth due to the increased adoption of precision medicine strategies and advanced molecular profiling techniques as scientists aim for a better understanding of tissue architecture, cell interactions, and mechanisms of disease progression. Biomarker discovery and patient stratification are gaining traction globally to accelerate precision medicine research outcomes. Increasing adoption of AI-driven spatial biology tools incorporating cloud analytics and high-resolution tissue imaging in oncology, immunology and neuroscience research is also driving the life science companies.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

10x Genomics, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Vizgen, Inc.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

Standard BioTools Inc.

Resolve Biosciences GmbH

Parse Biosciences, Inc.

Curio Bioscience, Inc.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

S2 Genomics, Inc.

RareCyte, Inc.

Pixelgen Technologies AB

Ultivue, Inc.

Lunaphore Technologies SA

Rebus Biosystems, Inc.

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to generate around 46.00% of the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market revenue due to significant financial investments in genomics research and well-established biotech industry along with advanced sequencing technology in the United States and Canada. Continued strong government grants for genomics research and integration of AI-based bioinformatics solutions are expected to drive commercial opportunities across the region through 2035.

The U.S. Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market size was valued at USD 0.26 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 0.71 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 10.67%. Much of the growth is driven by large investments in genomics research, biotech, and precision medicine. Pharmaceutical manufacturers and research institutes are increasingly turning to spatial biology solutions as drug development speeds up.

The Europe Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Size was valued at USD 0.16 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 0.47 Billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 11.32% during the forecast period 2026-2035. Investments in molecular biology research and cutting-edge genomics infrastructure in Germany, the UK, France, Switzerland and the Netherlands support Europe’s market. Academic and pharmaceutical uptake of spatial biology tools is increasing, driving disease mechanism studies and drug target discovery programmes.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.69% during the period 2026-2035, due to increasing investments in biotechnology infrastructure and genomics research activities in China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore and Australia. The rising prevalence of cancer, coupled with greater investment from government and private sectors in precision medicine and genome sequencing projects, is anticipated to further boost strong regional market growth through 2035.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product, Consumables & Reagents Dominated the Market; Consumables & Reagents Segment to Also Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

In 2025, consumables & reagents accounted for the largest share of the market, 42.00% in revenue, owing to the constant requirement for assay kits, probes, barcoding chemistries, and tissue preparation reagents for all stages of a spatial biology experiment. Consumables & reagents are also expected to record the highest CAGR of 13.50% in 2026-2035, owing to increasing adoption of spatial biology techniques, biomarker discovery programmes and high-throughput sequencing workflows globally in oncology and neuroscience research.

By Technology, Spatial Transcriptomics Dominated the Market; Spatial Transcriptomics Segment to Also Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The spatial transcriptomics segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 38.00% in 2025 due to its ability to profile complete gene expression along with spatial location within biological tissue for the study of tumour microenvironment and disease mechanisms. The spatial transcriptomics segment is further anticipated to observe the highest CAGR of 13.09% during 2026–2035 due to rapid developments in sequencing, imaging, and AI-enabled bioinformatics technologies in drug discovery and precision oncology applications globally.

By Application, Oncology Research Dominated the Market; Oncology Research Segment to Also Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Oncology research had the largest share with 34.00% of revenue in 2025 due to the rising demand for technologies that characterise tumour heterogeneity, cell interaction, and disease mechanisms underlying biomarker discovery and companion diagnostics. Oncology research is also expected to experience the highest CAGR of 13.22% during 2026–2035, owing to rising investments in the fields of precision oncology, immune-oncology, and targeted therapies that incorporate AI and multi-omics analysis capabilities worldwide.

By End User, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Dominated the Market; CROs Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of 34.00% in terms of revenue in 2025, due to the growing adoption of spatial biology platforms for biomarker discovery, and precision medicine drug development pipelines across the globe. During 2026-2035, contract research organisations are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.63% driven by the increasing outsourcing of spatial molecular profiling services and rising demand for scalable, specialised translational research capabilities at a global level.

Recent Developments:

2026: 10x Genomics, Inc. expanded spatial biology capabilities through enhancements to high-resolution spatial transcriptomics workflows, enabling comprehensive tissue-level gene expression mapping for oncology research.

10x Genomics, Inc. expanded spatial biology capabilities through enhancements to high-resolution spatial transcriptomics workflows, enabling comprehensive tissue-level gene expression mapping for oncology research. 2026: NanoString Technologies, Inc. continued advancement of spatial molecular imaging solutions supporting high-plex biomarker analysis and tissue architecture characterization across cancer and immunology studies.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SPATIAL BIOLOGY PLATFORM & CONSUMABLES PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across consumables, reagents, and instrumentation categories along with improvements in resolution accuracy, throughput, and reproducibility across pharmaceutical and academic research deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across consumables, reagents, and instrumentation categories along with improvements in resolution accuracy, throughput, and reproducibility across pharmaceutical and academic research deployments globally. SPATIAL TRANSCRIPTOMICS & MULTI-OMICS INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you evaluate spatial transcriptomics investment trends, multi-omics analysis adoption patterns, tumor microenvironment profiling, and specialist platform provider competitive positioning across global spatial biology markets.

– helps you evaluate spatial transcriptomics investment trends, multi-omics analysis adoption patterns, tumor microenvironment profiling, and specialist platform provider competitive positioning across global spatial biology markets. ONCOLOGY & PRECISION MEDICINE RESEARCH METRICS – helps you analyze biomarker discovery investment trends, companion diagnostics development, immuno-oncology research adoption, and personalized cancer therapy program expansion across diverse biopharmaceutical research verticals globally.

– helps you analyze biomarker discovery investment trends, companion diagnostics development, immuno-oncology research adoption, and personalized cancer therapy program expansion across diverse biopharmaceutical research verticals globally. AI-DRIVEN BIOINFORMATICS & CLOUD ANALYTICS METRICS – helps you uncover growth in AI-enhanced data interpretation adoption, cloud-based computational infrastructure investment, and automated tissue profiling workflow integration across global life science research organizations.

– helps you uncover growth in AI-enhanced data interpretation adoption, cloud-based computational infrastructure investment, and automated tissue profiling workflow integration across global life science research organizations. CRO OUTSOURCING & TRANSLATIONAL RESEARCH METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in contract research organization spatial biology adoption, translational medicine partnership development, and outsourced molecular profiling service expansion across regulated and academic research verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in contract research organization spatial biology adoption, translational medicine partnership development, and outsourced molecular profiling service expansion across regulated and academic research verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & SPATIAL GENOMICS EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on technology platform innovation scale, biomarker discovery partnership development, and geographic research footprint globally.

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 0.60 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD1.90 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.23% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Instruments, Consumables & Reagents, Software & Analytics Platforms, Services, Sample Preparation Solutions)

• By Technology (Spatial Transcriptomics, Spatial Genomics, Spatial Proteomics, In-Situ Sequencing, Multiplex Imaging Technologies)

• By Application (Oncology Research, Drug Discovery & Development, Neuroscience Research, Immunology & Cell Biology, Clinical Diagnostics)

• By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Government & Public Health Institutes, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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