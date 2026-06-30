Xeal Launches In Canada On Canada Day, Bringing Self-Reliant EV Charging Technology To Canadian Properties

TORONTO, ON, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Canada Day, Xeal Energy, the technology-first electric vehicle (EV) charging company behind the patented Xeal Protocol™, officially launches in Canada to bring their self-reliant, zero-IT charging solution to Canadian property owners. The launch arrives as Canada sets its sights on a 75% EV adoption rate by 2035 and 90% by 2040, supported by launching a new C$2.3-billion five year fund, offering rebates of up to $5,000 on battery-electric vehicles, and up to $2,500 on plug-in-hybrids. The consumer demand is coming, but the charging infrastructure to meet it needs expansion.

As Canadians celebrate national pride and look toward the future, Xeal is arriving with technology designed specifically for the built environments Canadian properties present across multifamily and commercial deployments.

“Xeal Energy is entering the Canadian market at exactly the right moment. As the energy transition accelerates, Canadians are looking for practical, affordable ways to make the shift to

electric vehicles. Xeal is helping solve one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption by making charging infrastructure accessible for multi-unit residential buildings and institutional properties—two markets that will be essential to Canada's clean transportation future," said Catherine McKenna, CEO of Climate and Nature Solutions and Canada's former Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

A Reliability Problem, Finally Solved

Nearly 1 in 3 EV charger sites experiences regular downtime and 95% of that downtime is caused by centralized network dependency. Traditional chargers rely on cellular towers, cloud, and signal boosters to function, creating multiple points of failure that result in charger downtime and leaves drivers stranded when they need charging the most.

Xeal has solved this at the architecture level. The company’s patented Xeal Protocol™ establishes a direct, encrypted communication channel between the driver’s smartphone and the charger itself with no cellular network, no Wi-Fi, and no dependence on an external server. The result is a 100% uptime guarantee and a seamless tap-to-charge experience that works every time, in every environment.

"As EVs become increasingly accessible to Canadian consumers through a growing range of available incentives, EV models and price points, adoption will continue to accelerate. With these new EV adoption targets set in Canada, developers need to act now to ensure buildings are equipped to handle the needs of today’s residents and tomorrow’s drivers.

Roughly 35% of Canadians live in multi-family settings and with 80%+ charging happening at home, property owners need charging infrastructure that just works. Backed by strong government support for the market, Xeal is expanding into Canada to support the next wave of EV charging infrastructure adoption for real estate. By eliminating the primary challenge for charger uptime, our self-reliant Helix Computing™ protocol guarantees a 100% uptime to empower Canadian real estate leaders to scale charging seamlessly and meet this increased demand."

— Nikhil S. Bharadwaj, CEO & Co-Founder, Xeal Energy



Built for Canadian Properties

Beyond reliability, Xeal’s dynamic power optimization technology allows properties to install up to three times more charging stations on the same electrical capacity, without costly infrastructure upgrades. Where a standard power supply might support five EV chargers, Xeal’s system can support up to fifteen, dramatically expanding charging access while reducing capital expenditure.



Proven Across 500+ US Cities, Now Coming to Canada

Xeal enters Canada with a proven track record: 300+ partners across commercial, multifamily, healthcare, retail, education, and enterprise properties in more than 500 US cities. Partners include UBS, AvalonBay Communities, Lincoln Property Company, Brookfield, Princeton University, the University of Texas at Austin, Pfizer, among others.



About Xeal Energy

Xeal is a technology-first EV charging company operating at the intersection of mobility, real estate, IoT, and energy. Powered by its patented Xeal Protocol, Xeal's self-reliant charging solution delivers 100% uptime with no cellular, Wi-Fi, or ethernet required. This eliminates costly IT infrastructure while offering property owners metered payments, dynamic load management, revenue sharing, and a seamless tap-to-charge experience for drivers. Xeal operates in 500+ cities across the U.S. For more information, visit xealenergy.com

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