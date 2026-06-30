Levanta Research Finds 74% of Creators Send Affiliate Traffic to Multiple Shopping Destinations

SEATTLE, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levanta , the affiliate and creator platform for modern e-commerce brands, today released new research showing that many creators are already routing affiliate traffic across multiple shopping destinations. The report, Creators Control Where the Traffic Goes , surveyed 1,000 active middle-tier creators, defined as creators with 10,000 to 500,000 followers or subscribers on their largest platform, to understand how they decide where to send shoppers across Amazon, Walmart, brand-owned websites, and other commerce destinations.

According to the report, 74% of surveyed creators sent affiliate links to more than one shopping destination in the last 30 days. Yet many brands still manage creator and affiliate programs in silos, making it harder to see whether a creator has stopped promoting a product or shifted traffic through another program, link, or shopping destination.

"Creators don't think in channel silos," said Ian Brodie, CEO of Levanta. "Our research reinforces what we're seeing every day: creators value flexibility across multiple shopping destinations rather than loyalty to a single channel, which should shift the way brands operate when managing their creator programs."

The report also found that where creators prefer to send shoppers does not fully match where their affiliate links actually go. When asked where they would send shoppers if they had the choice, creators said:

Amazon: 45.5%

Use all three, depending on the situation: 16.3%

Walmart: 15.9%

Brand-owned website: 15.4%

No strong preference: 6.9%



But when asked where their affiliate links went in the last 30 days, creators reported a more distributed mix:

Amazon: 32.1%

Brand-owned websites: 26.9%

Other marketplaces or websites: 22.5%

Walmart: 18.5%

The findings also shed light on what drives those decisions. Creators are choosing the shopping paths they believe will convert. When the same product is available across Amazon, Walmart, and a brand-owned website, 61.8% of creators said they decide based on what pays best or where their audience is most likely to buy. Commission remains one of the clearest levers brands have, but creators also weigh destination trust, audience preference, purchase likelihood, payment reliability, link access, and the buying experience.

“Many brands still operate with the mindset that traffic will flow wherever they direct it, but creators are deciding where shopper traffic goes based on what they believe will perform the best,” Brodie added. “Commission is not the only lever brands have. Destination trust, link access, measurement, reliable payment, and the buying experience all shape whether a creator feels confident sending their audience to a given path. Understanding how these decisions are made is critical for brands looking to scale creator partnerships and drive growth across channels.”

For brands, the findings point to a need for a clearer view of creator activity across channels, stronger control over the levers that influence where traffic goes, and a sharper focus on making each destination worth choosing. Commission strategy remains central, but creators also need confidence that the path they promote is trusted, easy to access, measurable, reliable, and likely to convert.

The full report, Creators Control Where the Traffic Goes, includes findings on creator destination preference, recent affiliate link activity, the factors that influence where creators send shoppers, and what brands can do to better understand and guide creator traffic across the places they sell. The report is available for download here .

About Levanta

Levanta is the unified creator and affiliate platform built for modern e-commerce. It enables brands and agencies to run one revenue-driving partnership program across Shopify, Amazon and Walmart, from discovery to payout, within a single system. Through its AI-powered Creator Marketplace, Levanta connects brands with high-performing publishers, influencers and affiliates while delivering complete visibility, incentive control, and cross-channel performance measurement. To find out more about Levanta, please visit https://levanta.io/ .