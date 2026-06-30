Patriot Mobile Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary with Launch of National Voter Registration Map

Grapevine, TX, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As America continues to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, Patriot Mobile, America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, today announced the launch of its interactive National Voter Registration Map ahead of the November mid-term election.

Available at https://patriotmobile.com/voter-info, the map provides direct links to official state election resources in all fifty states, including voter registration portals, registration deadlines, early voting information, polling location resources, and voter status verification tools.

"America's 250th anniversary is more than a celebration of our past, it's a reminder of our responsibility to preserve the freedoms entrusted to us," said Jenny Story, Chief Operating Officer of Patriot Mobile. "Voting remains one of the most important ways citizens participate in self-governance. We created this voter registration map to make it easier for Americans to take that first step and ensure their voices are heard."

The voter registration map reflects Patriot Mobile's ongoing commitment to civic engagement and constitutional principles. By bringing official voter resources together in one place, the company aims to remove barriers to participation and encourage greater involvement in the electoral process.

The launch aligns with nationwide commemorations of America's 250th birthday. July 4th, 2026, marks 250 years since fifty-six courageous founders put quill to parchment and launched the greatest experiment in self-governance the world has ever known. Under President Trump’s leadership, the Salute to America 250 Task Force is coordinating celebrations across government, private sector, and communities nationwide, encompassing a historical video series, America Prays, Signature Events, and more.

Freedom Is Never More Than One Generation Away from Extinction

This is not a moment for the sidelines. Americans who support the founding principles of this nation; limited government, individual liberty, religious freedom, and American exceptionalism, must ensure that every like-minded neighbor, fellow churchgoer, and community member is registered and prepared to vote.

The founders understood this truth intimately. Samuel Adams emphasized voting as one of the highest trusts a citizen can carry when he said, “Let each citizen remember at the moment he is offering his vote that he is not making a present or a compliment to please an individual…but that he is executing one of the most solemn trusts in human society, for which he is accountable to God and his country.”

The stakes of this moment cannot be overstated. As Ronald Reagan warned, "Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free."

The fifty-six men who signed the Declaration of Independence pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor so that future generations could govern themselves. Patriot Mobile’s National Voter Registration Map exists for that reason, because 250 years later, honoring their sacrifice is as simple, and as sacred, as casting a vote.

About Patriot Mobile

Patriot Mobile is America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, offering premium prioritized nationwide coverage on dependable 4G and 5G networks with exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has provided a values-driven alternative by supporting organizations that defend our God-given rights and freedoms. Learn more at patriotmobile.com or call 972-PATRIOT.

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