INNU NATION UINIPEKU (OCEAN) EXPEDITION ADVANCES INNU STEWARDSHIP AND YOUTH EDUCATION IN NITASSINAN

NITASSINAN (LABRADOR), CANADA, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innu Nation is proud to announce that the 2026 Innu Nation Uinipeku Expedition, the annual Innu-led initiative that bridges ocean science, Innu knowledge, and youth education, will begin on June 28, 2026. The expedition is designed to support Innu-led coastal and marine management while building future Innu leadership with young Innu in Nitassinan. Partners are Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Students on Ice Foundation, Mastercard Foundation and Parks Canada.

The Uinipeku Expedition, in its fourth year, expands Innu Nation’s scientific scope, deepens its educational impact, and strengthens connections between Innu communities. The charter of the new vessel, the MV Polar Athena, an ice-strengthened research vessel, provides access to remote coastal and deep-sea environments while supporting learning, research, and knowledge sharing. The data collected contributes to one of the most comprehensive marine datasets in the region, helping the Innu Nation, their communities and their partners make informed decisions about the future of Nitassinan.

The Uinipeku Education Program is unique in its integration of Innu knowledge with hands-on training in ocean science, underwater technology, land and coastal skills and storytelling and media, and opens pathways to education, stewardship, and future careers for Innu youth. More than 30 Innu youth, alongside Guardians, Elders, scientists, researchers, and educators, will travel through key coastal regions of Nitassinan, including the Sheshatshiu and Natuashish marine zones and the Akamiu-Uapishku - KakKasuak - Mealy Mountains National Park Reserve. The Expedition will conclude in Natuashish on July 20, 2026.



Quotes

”The Uinipeku Expedition has been inspiring Innu youth to learn, lead and care for our waters. The expedition, now in its fourth year, connects Innu knowledge with hands-on training and real-world experience, opening doors to education, stewardship, and future careers. Our young people participating today will help shape the future management and protection of our marine environment for generations to come.” — Chief Simon Pokue, Innu Nation

“Uinipeku shows what’s possible when Innu youth have access to culturally informed educational opportunities that open doors to meaningful careers. Through the training and experience they gain on the expedition, these young people are equipped to pursue a wide range of professions that reflect their aspirations and contribute to their communities, Nations, and Canada as a whole.”

— Jennifer Brennan, Senior Director, Canada Programs, Mastercard Foundation

“Uinipeku represents a powerful shift in how expeditions are conceived and delivered. This new vessel is the perfect platform to help advance this work and amplify the voices of Innu youth on the global stage. It’s an honour for Students on Ice to support the Innu Nation efforts to bring together knowledge systems, build capacity, and inspire youth leadership.” — Geoff Green, Founder and President, Students on Ice Foundation

For more information and updates on the expedition, please visit uinipekuexpedition.ca and follow Innu Nation and the SOI Foundation Facebook pages.

- 30 -

About Innu Nation

The Innu Nation is the representative body of the Innu of Labrador - approximately 3,200 Innu, the majority of whom live in the communities of Sheshatshiu and Natuashish. Guided by a mandate to speak with one voice, Innu Nation protects the rights and interests of its members. As Innu Nation moves toward a final land claim and the establishment of self-government, a key priority is to support Innu youth with opportunities to obtain the education, skills, and knowledge needed to lead and protect our communities in the future. innu.ca

About the SOI Foundation

The SOI Foundation has more than 25 years of proven experience delivering transformative educational and research expeditions in the polar regions. A globally celebrated Canadian charitable organization with a diverse network of partners worldwide, our programs are endorsed by the United Nations as official actions of the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. soifoundation.org

About the Mastercard Foundation

The Mastercard Foundation is a registered Canadian charity and one of the largest foundations in the world. It works with visionary organizations to advance education and financial inclusion to enable young people in Africa and Indigenous youth in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. Established in 2006 through the generosity of Mastercard when it became a public company, the Foundation is an independent organization separate from the company, with offices in Toronto, Kigali, Accra, Nairobi, Kampala, Lagos, Dakar, and Addis Ababa. Its policies, operations, and program decisions are determined by the Foundation's Board of Directors and leadership.