NBA Champion Jalen Brunson Joins Just Salad As Partner & Equity Owner

Key facts of this press release:

Just Salad & Jalen Brunson’s team had been engaged around a potential partnership and equity ownership since early 2025

Brunson is a fan of Just Salad and was looking for a local NYC based brand with whom to partner in the long term that aligned with his values

Just Salad’s mission is to make everyday health and sustainability possible





NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Salad, the New York-born healthy fast-casual restaurant brand committed to making everyday health and sustainability possible, today announced a long-term partnership with Jalen Brunson, point guard for the New York Knicks and 2026 NBA Champion and Finals MVP. The collaboration marks Just Salad’s first-ever athlete partnership and Brunson’s first restaurant equity ownership and partnership — a meeting of two New York icons united by a genuine shared commitment to health accessibility, quality, performance and winning.

“When I started thinking about owning equity in a restaurant brand, I knew I wanted it to be more than just putting my name on something. I wanted to partner with a company whose values matched mine and that was making a real impact in the communities it serves. Just Salad checked every box. I've been a fan for a long time, and I have a lot of respect for the way they've built their business, with quality, consistency, sustainability, and people at the center of everything they do. As someone who's proud to call New York home, it means a lot to partner with a brand that started here and continues to invest in this city. I'm excited to work alongside the team, spend time in the restaurants, connect with customers, and help grow something I truly believe in."

— Jalen Brunson, 2026 NBA Champion, NBA Finals MVP and Captain of the New York Knicks

The partnership goes beyond a traditional sponsorship. Brunson will be embedded in the business — working with Just Salad’s leadership and culinary teams, visiting restaurants and bringing his competitive mindset directly to how the brand operates.

Brunson is as much of a point guard off the court as he is on, founding the Second Round Foundation , which focuses on education, sports, wellness and beyond, which has already supported several hundred financially under-resourced students and families.

"As a born and raised New Yorker who started and grew Just Salad in my hometown, there is no greater privilege than welcoming Jalen Brunson into the Just Salad family as a key partner. Jalen embodies everything Just Salad stands for: discipline, authenticity, and a relentless commitment to doing things the right way. Having just celebrated our 20th anniversary, Just Salad is on a strong growth trajectory — and having Jalen alongside us will only accelerate that further. We couldn't be more proud he chose us," said Nick Kenner, Founder and CEO of Just Salad . “What we’re building together is just getting started, and Jalen’s influence will be woven into the future of our brand in ways our customers will start to see soon.”

Just Salad has more than 125 locations across seven states, some offering drive-thrus , with much of the company’s growth attributed to its operational function centered on the ‘three Cs’ – culture, connection and consistency. As reported by Inc. in May 2026, Just Salad opened 20 new restaurants in 2025 and expects to accelerate that pace this year with 30 new storefronts.

Just Salad Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Just Salad?

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant brand

Just Salad’s mission is to make everyday health and sustainability possible

Just Salad serves plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients

Just Salad offers more than 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, market plates, soups and smoothies





What is Jalen Brunson’s connection to Just Salad?

As of July 2026, Jalen Brunson is a key partner in Just Salad

The partnership connects Brunson’s relationship with New York and community-centered work with a restaurant brand founded in New York focused on everyday health and sustainability





Why did Jalen Brunson partner with Just Salad?

Brunson is a fan of Just Salad

His partnership reflects his connection to New York, playing for the New York Knicks and with Just Salad headquartered in New York City

Brunson believes in Just Salad’s mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible

Brunson describes the partnership as an extension of supporting organizations and causes that matter to him personally and within his community





What other partnerships and nonprofit efforts is Jalen Brunson involved with?

Second Round Foundation: Co-founded alongside his family, the organization advocates for equitable opportunities for youth by focusing on education, sports, wellness and community outreach

DREAM charter-school culinary program: Through Second Round Foundation, Brunson committed more than $300,000 to DREAM’s Scratch Food Kitchen program in the Bronx, supporting from-scratch school meals and related student opportunities





How is Just Salad sustainable?

Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™

Just Salad is home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable bowl program

Just Salad has offered reusable bowls since its founding in 2006

Just Salad carbon labels its menu

Just Salad offers a Climatarian category to help guests make more climate-conscious choices

Guests who reuse Just Salad bowls help reduce waste, greenhouse gas emissions and water use1 for a healthier planet





Where are Just Salad locations?

More than 125 locations

New York (NYC, Long Island, Buffalo, and many in-between)

New Jersey

Connecticut

Florida (SE FLA, Orlando, Tampa)

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Massachusetts

Washington D.C.





About Just Salad

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible. The brand serves craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, market plates, soups and smoothies, including classic offerings and rotating seasonal favorites. Empowering customers to “Eat with Purpose,” Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™ and home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable program, as well as the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu and offer a Climatarian menu category. The company was founded in 2006 and has more than 125 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington D.C.

Media Contact

Just Salad

Adam Belmont

press@justsalad.com

1Environmental Life Cycle Assessment