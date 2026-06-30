Intersolar Europe Exhibition 2026 Closes in Munich: WattCycle Drawing Industry Attention and Global Creators

WattCycle's presence at Messe München drew industry professionals, international visitors, and prominent content creators to booth C4.251 during the world's largest solar and energy storage trade fair, reinforcing the brand's growing footprint in the global energy storage market.





MUNICH, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3 days edition of The smarter E Europe and Intersolar Europe 2026 came to a close on June 25 at Messe München, Germany, marking the conclusion of what organisers described as one of the most well-attended editions of the fair in recent years. Held annually in Munich, Intersolar Europe is the world's leading trade fair for the solar industry and its partners, drawing tens of thousands of visitors, buyers, and exhibitors from across the global renewable energy sector each year. This year's edition brought together participants from over 160 countries, spanning manufacturers, distributors, technology developers, policy stakeholders, and end users. The breadth of representation on the show floor this year underscored what many in the industry have noted for several consecutive years: that interest in solar energy and battery storage is no longer confined to early adopters or specialist professionals, but has expanded into the mainstream of both commercial planning and residential decision-making.

Among the brands present on the show floor this year was WattCycle , a LiFePO4 energy storage manufacturer that operated booth C4.251 across all three days of the exhibition.

WattCycle's Exhibition Presence

Intersolar Europe occupies a distinct place in the annual calendar of the global solar and energy storage industry. For exhibitors, a presence at Messe München carries significance well beyond the physical footprint of a booth. The fair draws a cross-section of the market that is difficult to find concentrated in any other setting: procurement teams, independent installers, technology journalists, policy observers, and end consumers often occupy the same aisle within a single afternoon. For a brand with WattCycle's market profile, this kind of concentrated, face-to-face exposure sits in a different category from any other form of industry engagement.

WattCycle, catering to a broad spectrum of energy needs that range from residential energy storage and whole-home backup to RV, marine, and off-grid outdoor applications, used the occasion to showcase its current most popular LiFePO4 batteries product directly to this audience. On display at booth C4.251 were the brand's all-in-one balcony solar storage system , its 48V 628Ah home battery, and its 12V 314Ah full series battery. This is the largest capacity (32kWh) LiFePO4 battery currently available on the market. The booth was designed to allow visitors to interact with the products in a setting that reflected real-world use cases, enabling the kind of direct, informed engagement that trade environments are uniquely positioned to support.

Beyond the physical display, WattCycle's presence at the exhibition functioned as a point of connection between the brand and a global industry audience. Exhibiting at Intersolar Europe communicates a level of commitment that matters to professional buyers and to the wider trade community. It signals that a brand is present not merely in the market, but in the conversation that is shaping the market's direction.

Visitor Engagement Across the Three Days

Traffic at WattCycle’s booth C4.251 remained consistently strong across the full duration of the show, with activity sustained evenly over all three days rather than concentrated solely on the opening day. Visitors included professional buyers and system integrators from several European markets, alongside individual consumers with a direct interest in residential and off-grid energy storage. Delegations from outside Europe were also present at the booth, reflecting the genuinely international character of this year's attendance figures.

Conversations at the booth ranged from technical specification enquiries to broader questions about battery longevity, installation requirements, and off-grid power management. A number of visitors arrived with specific projects in mind, from balcony solar installations in urban European settings to more extensive residential storage requirements, and engaged the WattCycle team in detailed, informed discussions. The diversity of those enquiries was itself a reflection of how broad the energy storage audience has become. What was once a conversation limited to engineers and specialist installers now includes homeowners, van lifers, marine enthusiasts, and small business operators looking to manage their energy costs and independence.

"I was not familiar with WattCycle before the show, but after speaking with the team here I have a very clear picture of what they offer and how it compares," said one visitor who attended on the second day of the exhibition. "That kind of direct access is exactly why I come to Intersolar."





That sentiment was echoed in a number of exchanges at the booth over the course of the three days. Visitors consistently noted that the ability to ask questions of the people behind the products, and to receive direct, knowledgeable answers in real time, was a primary reason for attending the fair in person rather than conducting research through digital channels alone.

Content Creators Visit WattCycle Booth

Among the visitors to the WattCycle booth were two independent content creators whose audiences follow the practical side of off-grid living, travel, and energy independence. Their presence at a professional trade fair of this scale is indicative of a shift that has become increasingly visible in the energy storage sector: the lines between trade audiences and consumer audiences are narrowing, and the creators who document everyday energy use are now part of the same conversation as the engineers and installers who build professional systems.

Careth and Trisha, who document their travels and happy lifestyle on their YouTube channel @PughsOnTour, spent time with the WattCycle team at booth C4.251 during the exhibition. Their channel draws an audience directly invested in portable and off-grid power solutions, making Intersolar a natural environment for them to explore. "We have been following developments in LiFePO4 storage closely because it is so relevant to the way we live and travel," said Careth. "Being able to see the products and speak with the people behind the brand in person gives you a level of confidence that you simply cannot get from a product page. It was great to be here and to see just how much is happening in this space right now."





Also present at the booth was the creator known as Flying Dutchman, who publishes content covering off-grid, minicamper/campervan and renewable energy topics through his channel @fldutch. His work reaches an audience with a strong technical interest in energy systems, and his visit to the WattCycle booth reflected a deliberate engagement with what exhibitors at this year's fair were bringing to the floor. "Intersolar is where you find out which brands are genuinely serious about what they are building," he said. "The scale of the event, and the calibre of the people you meet here, sets it apart from anywhere else. WattCycle had a strong presence here and the conversations I had with their team gave me a great deal to think about."





The visits from both creators illustrated a dynamic that a growing number of exhibitors at Intersolar Europe are taking seriously: that the audience for energy storage products is no longer reached through trade channels alone, and that independent voices with engaged, informed followings now play a meaningful role in how brands and technologies are understood by the public.

Statement from WattCycle's Chief Marketing Officer

WattCycle Chief Marketing Officer Kevin D reflected on what the brand's participation in this year's edition of the fair represented, and what the experience of three active days on the show floor had offered the team.

"Intersolar Europe is not simply a trade show," said Kevin D, Chief Marketing Officer of WattCycle. "It is where the people who are shaping the direction of this industry come together in one place, and where real conversations happen between brands, builders, and the end users who depend on this technology every day. Being present here, in person, in front of buyers and professionals and everyday customers, gives us something that no digital channel can replicate. You learn things in three days on this floor that would take months to piece together from market reports and online feedback alone."

Kevin D continued: "What we took away from these three days is a sharper understanding of what the market is moving toward, a genuine appreciation for the diversity of people who are engaging with energy storage right now, and a real sense of the conversations our customers are having when they are thinking about power solutions for their homes and their lives. Every visitor who came to see us at WattCycle Booth contributed something to that understanding. We look forward to building on those conversations in the months ahead, and to being part of this exhibition again in the future."

Global Market Engagement

With the 2026 edition of Intersolar Europe now concluded, WattCycle returns its focus to ongoing operations across its consumer and professional market segments internationally. The brand now serves customers on a truly global scale, with a strong and growing presence across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and other key regions, underscoring its commitment to delivering reliable energy storage solutions worldwide. Beyond direct sales, the company continues to engage with the broader industry through trade participation, DTC (direct-to-consumer) channels, and partnerships with installers and system integrators.

The energy storage sector enters the second half of 2026 with significant momentum. Residential solar adoption continues to accelerate across European markets, and consumer awareness of battery storage as a practical, accessible technology has grown considerably over the past several years. For brands operating in this environment, sustained visibility within the professional trade community remains a material factor in long-term market positioning. WattCycle's participation in this year's edition of The smarter E Europe reflects a continued commitment to that direct engagement, both with the professional sector and with the wider community of consumers, creators, and influencers who are increasingly central to how the energy storage conversation develops.





About WattCycle

WattCycle is a company that integrates R&D, manufacturing, and sales of LiFePO4 deep cycle batteries. Its product lineup spans modular home energy storage and balcony‑solar batteries (up to 32 kWh) as well as portable batteries for RVs, boats, trolling motors, golf carts and other off‑grid or leisure uses. WattCycle designs use high‑quality EV Grade A+ LiFePO4 cells with integrated smart BMS and Bluetooth monitoring. Systems carry IEC62133/UN38.3/CE/RoHS certifications and come with 5‑year warranties (extendable to 7 years). Products ship via the company’s 30+ warehouse network for faster delivery in each region. WattCycle emphasizes safety, long life and affordability in its energy‑storage solutions.

Media Contact:

[Public Relations Manager]: Rockson

[Email Address]: service@wattcycle.com (24/7 Support)

[Phone Number]: +1 (229) 466-5899

Site： https://www.wattcycle.com

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