Max Power Confirms Basin-Scale Natural Hydrogen Potential in Saskatchewan with Bracken Well, 325 Km from Lawson Discovery

Independent GLJ Ltd. review identifies multiple prospective Natural Hydrogen and helium zones at Bracken, part of the 750 sq. km permitted Grasslands Project never previously drilled for Natural Hydrogen or helium.

A soon-to-be-launched completions and testing program at Bracken will target new discoveries across multiple formations concurrent with a multi-well follow-up program at Lawson Complex aimed at confirming the world’s first-ever large-scale commercial discovery of Natural Hydrogen.

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity to Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

REGINA, Saskatchewan, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that an independent petrophysical evaluation by GLJ Ltd. (“GLJ”) has identified multiple prospective Natural Hydrogen and helium zones at the Company’s Bracken exploration well, approximately 325 km southwest of the Lawson Discovery. The results provide further evidence supporting basin-scale continuity of Natural Hydrogen systems across Saskatchewan and establish Bracken as the next major testing program concurrent with Lawson commercial validation drilling.

Bracken, on an adjacent trend to Genesis and a key part of MAX Power’s Grasslands Project, represents the first step-out test from Lawson. Drilling data from Bracken collected and analyzed to date suggest that the geological conditions observed at this target are like those at Lawson, thus providing initial evidence of the existence of a much broader regional Natural Hydrogen system.

The 750 sq. km permitted Grasslands Project had never previously been drilled for Natural Hydrogen or helium and is now viewed as a region with significant discovery potential.

Key Highlights

Independent Validation: GLJ, a globally recognized independent energy resource evaluation firm, has identified multiple high priority Natural Hydrogen and helium target intervals across several geological formations at Bracken, independently validating MAX Power’s technical interpretation and recommended testing program;

GLJ, a globally recognized independent energy resource evaluation firm, has identified multiple high priority Natural Hydrogen and helium target intervals across several geological formations at Bracken, independently validating MAX Power’s technical interpretation and recommended testing program; Basin-Scale Potential: Located approximately 325 km from the Lawson Discovery, Bracken provides a critical step-out test supporting the Company’s basin-scale geological model and the potential for Natural Hydrogen systems to exist across large parts of Saskatchewan;

Located approximately 325 km from the Lawson Discovery, Bracken provides a critical step-out test supporting the Company’s basin-scale geological model and the potential for Natural Hydrogen systems to exist across large parts of Saskatchewan; Strong Geological Correlation: Basal Cambrian and Precambrian basement core recovered at Bracken, drilled in March 2026, exhibits similarities to core from the Lawson Discovery, further strengthening the Company’s evolving understanding of regional Natural Hydrogen prospectivity;

Basal Cambrian and Precambrian basement core recovered at Bracken, drilled in March 2026, exhibits similarities to core from the Lawson Discovery, further strengthening the Company’s evolving understanding of regional Natural Hydrogen prospectivity; Dual Advancement Strategy: A comprehensive completions and testing program at Bracken is expected to commence during the second half of July, shortly after the start of commercial validation drilling at Lawson as MAX Power advances two complementary programs designed to evaluate multiple stacked Natural Hydrogen and helium targets;

Continental Opportunity: Located just 20 km north of the Montana border, positive Bracken drill results strengthen the Company’s interpretation that the trend for both Natural Hydrogen and helium extends into the United States, highlighting the potential for a cross-border clean energy corridor.



Mr. Steve Halabura, MAX Power Chief Geoscientist, commented: “The scale of what’s possible here, from the Genesis Trend to Bracken and elsewhere, is truly remarkable as demonstrated by the first two wells drilled 325 km apart. We’ve learned much about Bracken, thanks in part to the unique and proprietary knowledge gained from Lawson in recent weeks and months, especially with completion and interpretation of the recent 3D seismic program. It’s shaping up to be an extraordinary summer in Saskatchewan with MAX Power in a favorable position to make resource history yet again with respect to Natural Hydrogen.”

Mr. Ran Narayanasamy, MAX Power CEO, commented: “Independent validation by GLJ reinforces our confidence in the potential at Bracken and further strengthens the broader geological model emerging across Saskatchewan. With commercial validation drilling commencing at Lawson and comprehensive completions testing beginning at Bracken, both in July, we are advancing two highly complementary programs designed to define the scale, continuity, and commercial potential of what points to a globally leading Natural Hydrogen basin.”

Strategic Significance — Stacked Pay and Saskatchewan's Natural Hydrogen Frontier

The identification of gas chromatograph and mass spectrometer anomalies for both Natural Hydrogen and helium across multiple distinct geological intervals at a single wellbore is a significant result that speaks to the multi-pay potential of MAX Power's Bracken target and the broader Grasslands Project. The results demonstrate the potential for multiple stacked reservoir targets at Bracken while further strengthening MAX Power’s broader basin-scale exploration model.

A successful test result at any one of these multiple zones would represent a material de-risking event for the Company's exploration program in this part of the province; positive results across multiple zones would be transformative and would provide a strong technical foundation for the delineation of commercial Natural Hydrogen and helium resources at Bracken, while opening the door for potential additional discoveries across southern Saskatchewan.

The Bracken 16-29-2-16W3M well is located within MAX Power's core southwestern Saskatchewan exploration tenure, a region the Company has identified as highly prospective for both Natural Hydrogen and helium based on its geological setting – Precambrian-age igneous-sourced gases migrating upward through deep sedimentary pathways into structural and stratigraphic traps at multiple levels across the Cambrian sandstone and up to the Devonian carbonate sections.

Figure 1: Grasslands Project Map





Notably, the Bracken target is within a larger project (Grasslands) encompassing 750 sq. km that had never been drilled for Natural Hydrogen or helium until MAX Power completed a well to a depth of 2,600 metres in March 2026.

A Systematic, Data-Driven Approach to Natural Hydrogen and Helium Testing

The Bracken 16-29-2-16W3M well was drilled as part of MAX Power's active exploration program targeting Canada’s first-ever Natural Hydrogen deposits in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin (WCSB). During drilling operations, the Company's technical team recorded notable gas chromatograph and mass spectrometer anomalies across multiple intervals, including specific detections of both Hydrogen (H₂) and helium (He) - results that confirmed the presence of the target gases within the Bracken subsurface and warranted an extensive follow-up testing program.

Upon the completion of drilling at Bracken, to a depth of 2,600 metres, MAX Power engaged GLJ, one of Canada's leading independent petroleum and natural gas resource evaluation firms, to conduct an in-depth petrophysical analysis of both the wireline log suite and gas detection data acquired at Bracken. GLJ's analysis evaluated reservoir properties, including porosity, permeability indicators, fluid saturations, and net pay, across the full logged section, and provided independent verification of the zone selection and testing program recommended by MAX Power's internal technical team. GLJ's involvement ensures that the testing program reflects best-in-class subsurface evaluation practices and provides an independent, third-party foundation for the Company's exploration decisions.

Multiple Target Zones Identified from Devonian Through Precambrian

Based on the combined analysis of MAX Power's technical team and GLJ's independent petrophysical review, multiple formations have been selected as priority testing targets at the Bracken 16-29-2-16WM3 well. The testing program is designed to evaluate each of the zones sequentially using industry-standard completion and testing methodologies, with gas sampling conducted at each interval to determine gas composition, Natural Hydrogen and helium concentrations, isotope analysis, and flow potential.

Precambrian Basement: Natural Hydrogen generation from Precambrian basement rocks via serpentinization and radiolytic processes is a globally recognized mechanism and is increasingly understood as a primary Hydrogen source in the Saskatchewan basin. MAX Power's Bracken well encountered favorable basement rock at depth, and gas chromatograph and mass spectrometer anomalies recorded in association with the basement contact include Hydrogen signatures well above background levels. GLJ's analysis evaluated the basement contact zone and supported its inclusion in the testing program as a high-impact, potentially transformative discovery.

Deadwood Formation/Basal Cambrian Sands: The Basal Cambrian Deadwood sandstone is one of the most significant helium reservoir units in the WCSB and has been the prolific reservoir and source interval for several of the region's most notable helium discoveries. At Bracken, GLJ's petrophysical work confirmed the presence of porous, potentially permeable sandstone in the Deadwood interval, with chromatographic data recorded during drilling indicating the presence of both Natural Hydrogen and helium and anomalies. This interval is considered a key test target and is analogous to producing Deadwood helium zones in the nearby vicinity of the Bracken area and greater southwestern Saskatchewan helium fairway.

Interlake (Ordovician Carbonates): The Interlake Dolomitic horizon, a regionally significant carbonate formation and host to helium shows across southwestern and south-central Saskatchewan, has been identified as a secondary but high-priority test zone at Bracken. GLJ's analysis confirmed favourable reservoir characteristics in this interval, and gas chromatograph data recorded during drilling supports the presence of Natural Hydrogen and helium shows within this formation.

Duperow/Souris River Formation (Upper Devonian Carbonates): The Upper Devonian carbonate section at Bracken exhibits reservoir characteristics consistent with helium-bearing zones identified elsewhere in the southwestern Saskatchewan fairway. Porosity development and log characteristics identified by GLJ's petrophysical analysis support this interval as a primary test candidate. The interval is also rich in impermeable and nonporous anhydrite beds which are required to seal the upward migration of Natural Hydrogen and helium gases. The Devonian carbonate sequence is a proven helium-bearing reservoir in the region and represents a key geological target for the Company.

About GLJ Ltd.

GLJ is an internationally recognized, Calgary-based independent energy advisory firm with deep expertise in reserves and resource evaluation, petrophysical analysis, and emerging energy commodities including Natural Hydrogen and helium. MAX Power retained GLJ to conduct an independent, detailed petrophysical evaluation of the wireline log data acquired at Bracken 16-29-2-16WM3, with the specific mandate of identifying and ranking prospective zones for completions and testing.

GLJ's petrophysical analysis encompassed a full suite of log interpretation methodologies, including porosity derivation, lithology discrimination, fluid saturation analysis, and net pay determination as well as in-house Natural Hydrogen and helium indicator logs across each of the multiple target intervals. The findings of GLJ’s analysis are consistent with the zone selection recommended by MAX Power’s internal technical team and provide an independent technical basis to help support the Company’s planned completions and testing program.

In addition to zone selection validation, GLJ's engagement will support the Company's broader resource evaluation objectives at Bracken and across the MAX Power acreage portfolio in Saskatchewan, particularly with respect to the Lawson Complex where a multi-well follow-up program begins soon and is aimed at commercial validation.

Figure 2: MAX Power Bracken Drilling, March 2026





Why This Matters to Investors

Bracken represents far more than a second major exploration target. Located approximately 325 km from the Lawson Discovery, it provides the first opportunity to evaluate whether the geological conditions responsible for Canada's first confirmed subsurface Natural Hydrogen system at Lawson extend across a much broader area. Success at Bracken would significantly strengthen MAX Power's basin-scale geological model while demonstrating that the Company's exploration approach may be repeatable over many hundreds of kilometres.

The combination of Lawson and Bracken demonstrates the scale of the opportunity for Natural Hydrogen discoveries in Saskatchewan, along with a potential expansion of the province’s role as Canada’s leading helium producer. Rather than advancing a single isolated discovery, MAX Power is systematically evaluating what could emerge as the world’s birthplace for large-scale commercialization of Natural Hydrogen, boosted by a potentially important helium component. Concurrent programs at Lawson and Bracken are building a compelling technical foundation as the Company advances toward commercial validation and further defines the scale of the opportunity at Bracken and the broader Grasslands Project.

Figure 3: MAX Power Lawson Drilling on Genesis Trend, Nov. 2025





Recent Videos

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity to Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

The Genesis Trend’s Industrial Corridor

https://youtube.com/shorts/IAgALH_s3mI

Lawson – Canada’s First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTTOwMxz_zo

MAX Power Leaps at Lawson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr4Ha06__Eg

Watch the Drill in Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eguNGAfdIek

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHazk9Sy4E

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About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company’s Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada’s first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen and is nearing the start of a multi-well follow-up drill program to validate the commerciality of the broader Lawson Complex interpreted to cover a 28 sq. km area along the 475-km Genesis Trend. MAX Power also holds a significant equity position in Homeland Critical Minerals which now owns the Willcox Project in Arizona, a lithium discovery confirmed in early 2024 by MAX Power. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, President

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

chad@maxpowermining.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

sarah@venturestrategies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "will" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, including, among other things, that required regulatory approvals will be obtained, financing will be available on acceptable terms, planned exploration, appraisal and development activities will proceed as anticipated, equipment and personnel will be available as required, geological interpretations and technical results will support further advancement of the Company's projects, and market conditions will remain favourable.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to exploration and development activities, geological and technical uncertainties, commercialization of Natural Hydrogen, reservoir performance, infrastructure availability, strategic partnership opportunities, market acceptance, commodity and energy prices, access to capital, regulatory approvals, environmental and permitting requirements, and general economic, market and business conditions.

There can be no assurance that the Company's plans, expectations or objectives will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information regarding the Company and the risks and uncertainties affecting its business and operations is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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