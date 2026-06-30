Enphase Energy Joins Open Compute Project as Platinum Member to Help Advance AI Data Center Power Standards

FREMONT, Calif., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today announced that it has joined the Open Compute Project (OCP) Foundation as a Platinum member. Through its membership, Enphase expects to participate in OCP's Community efforts to develop open standards for next-generation data center power infrastructure, including emerging higher-voltage direct current (DC) rack power architectures for AI workloads.

The OCP Foundation is a leading open-source community advancing data center technology, bringing together hyperscalers, suppliers, and innovators to share designs and best practices across power, cooling, networking, and other strategic areas. As AI compute drives rapidly rising rack power requirements, the industry is moving toward higher-voltage DC architectures, including ±400 VDC and 800 VDC, which may require new approaches to AC-to-DC power conversion and distribution.

As a Platinum member, Enphase intends to contribute its two decades of distributed power electronics experience to OCP's power-related projects. Enphase recently announced the development of its IQ® Solid-State Transformer (IQ® SST), a distributed architecture designed to support AI data center power conversion. Enphase believes open industry collaboration will be an important part of developing the standards that may shape this emerging market.

“Open collaboration is essential to solving hard infrastructure problems at scale, and AI data center power is no exception,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. “We are proud to join the Open Compute Project and contribute our distributed power electronics experience to the Community’s work on next-generation data center power. We believe open standards can help the ecosystem deliver power infrastructure that is more reliable, serviceable, and scalable.”

“We are excited to welcome Enphase Energy to the Open Compute Project as a Platinum member,” said George Tchaparian, CEO of the Open Compute Project Foundation. “Enphase’s decades of power and energy expertise are a natural fit as our Community works to standardize power architectures for the next generation of AI data centers.”

Enphase joins a growing community of nearly 700 OCP member organizations collaborating to make data center infrastructure more efficient, scalable, and open. To learn more about Enphase's work on AI data center power and its IQ SST architecture, visit the website. For a deeper technical view, read the IQ SST white paper, "IQ Solid-State Transformer: Intelligent Power for AI."

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 87.8 million microinverters, with more than 5.2 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 165 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy's participation in and contribution to the Open Compute Project and the expected benefits of its membership; the anticipated direction of AI data center power architectures, including the transition to higher-voltage DC; and the expected capabilities, benefits, and role of the IQ Solid-State Transformer (IQ SST) in next-generation data center power infrastructure. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the pace and direction of industry standardization efforts; technological development and validation risks; customer acceptance and adoption of new power architectures; changes in AI data center design standards and infrastructure requirements; market demand; competitive dynamics; execution risks related to new market entry; and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

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