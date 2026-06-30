NordStellar partners with Wiz to deliver advanced intelligence and visibility into exposed authentication data

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next-generation threat exposure management platform NordStellar proudly announces a partnership with cloud and AI security leader Wiz (now part of Google Cloud). Through this collaboration, NordStellar will provide Wiz customers with advanced intelligence on exposed authentication data stolen from infected machines.

Visibility into hidden threats is essential for companies to stay ahead of cybercriminals and safeguard critical assets. Wiz customers will be able to utilize NordStellar’s threat intelligence to obtain visibility into critical authentication data leaks, including cloud secrets/keys (AWS, Azure, GCP, and others), third-party secrets keys, as well as cloud and SSO credentials.

"Leaked authentication tokens and credentials are a critical blind spot for many organizations. They can lead to high-impact attacks that are incredibly difficult to detect because threat actors using them often look just like legitimate users and create seemingly normal traffic," says Vakaris Noreika, head of product at NordStellar. "We are proud to partner with a cybersecurity giant like Wiz to help companies take control of their security posture and gain visibility into hidden threats before they escalate."

Through this collaboration, NordStellar will monitor the deep and dark web for any exposed authentication data sourced from internal endpoint devices in an organization, providing Wiz with intelligence to share with its customers. When threats are identified, Wiz will alert impacted customers of secrets and cloud keys in their environment that have been stolen, allowing them to prioritize rotating the keys to prevent further misuse.

"Authentication data leaks are a critical and often overlooked attack path in the cloud," says Amitai Cohen, attack vector intel lead at Wiz. "Partnering with NordStellar helps us surface those risks earlier, so our customers can take action before attackers do."

ABOUT NORDSTELLAR

NordStellar is a next-generation threat exposure management platform that enables companies to detect and respond to cyber threats before they escalate. It includes solutions like dark web and data breach monitoring, helping to prevent account takeovers, session hijacking, and other threats. NordStellar was created by Nord Security, a globally recognized company behind one of the world's most popular digital privacy tools, NordVPN. For more information, visit nordstellar.com .

Inga Vaitkeviciute

inga@nordsec.com

