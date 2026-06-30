Easy Metrics Launches Targeted Cost to Serve (TCTS), a New Metric for Measuring Warehouse Cost Performance

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Metrics, the leader in Warehouse Performance Management, today announced the launch of Targeted Cost to Serve (TCTS), a powerful operational financial metric designed to help warehouse, supply chain, and finance leaders measure cost performance against actual operational workload complexity.

Traditional warehouse financial reporting often compares operational spend against static budgets built on forecasted assumptions. But warehouse workflows rarely match the forecast. Changes in order mix, SKU complexity, fulfillment profiles, customer requirements, and labor demands can dramatically alter what work should cost to perform.

Targeted Cost to Serve addresses this problem by creating a workload-adjusted earned budget that dynamically reflects the actual operational work performed.

“Operations teams are frequently judged against budgets that were never adjusted for the work they were actually asked to do,” said Dan Keto, President and CTO of Easy Metrics. “TCTS changes the conversation. Instead of asking whether a facility hit a static budget, leaders can now measure whether the operation executed efficiently relative to the true workload complexity it managed.”

Unlike traditional cost-per-unit metrics, TCTS continuously recalculates targeted operational cost based on real operational conditions, including order profile, process complexity, product mix, and workflow variability. The result is a single comparative metric that enables finance and operations leaders to evaluate facilities fairly across an entire network.

With TCTS, organizations can:

Compare warehouse cost performance across facilities regardless of operational complexity

Identify where operational cost overruns are occurring in real time

Understand whether cost increases are caused by workflow complexity shifts or execution inefficiencies

Drill into root causes including overtime, missing time, indirect labor, productivity variance, and customer mix changes

Create a common operational and financial language between operations and finance teams





TCTS is built into the Easy Metrics Warehouse Performance Management platform and leverages existing operational data from systems including WMS, payroll, financial and other related platforms.

The launch expands Easy Metrics’ growing Profit Management capabilities, which help organizations connect operational activity directly to financial outcomes through activity-based costing, cost-to-serve analytics, and profitability visibility.

For third-party logistics providers (3PLs), TCTS enables customer-level cost transparency and contract margin visibility across dynamic service requirements. For retailers, manufacturers, and distributors, the metric provides a workload-adjusted framework for measuring operational efficiency and financial performance across fulfillment networks.

“TCTS gives organizations one truthful number to govern operational cost performance,” Keto added. “It bridges the gap between operational reality and financial reporting in a way traditional warehouse KPIs simply cannot.”

Easy Metrics is demonstrating Targeted Cost to Serve with select enterprise customers across distribution, retail, manufacturing, and third-party logistics operations.

To learn more about Targeted Cost to Serve and Warehouse Performance Management, visit www.easymetrics.com .

About Easy Metrics

Easy Metrics is a cloud-based warehouse performance management platform that unifies operational data to deliver real-time visibility across your network. We empower operations leaders to optimize labor, reduce costs, and improve productivity by connecting performance metrics to financial outcomes. Easy Metrics is based in Bellevue, Washington, and serves over 600 facilities. It is backed by Nexa Equity, a private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/395656b7-159e-4d2c-af6b-cd40faded991