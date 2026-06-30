Humsienk Expands Energy Storage Ecosystems Built for Real European Lifestyles at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humsienk has wrapped up its exhibition at Intersolar Europe 2026, where the brand presented multi-scenario lithium energy storage solutions for residential solar storage, balcony solar, backup power, outdoor use and mobile energy applications.

Humsienk brought its “Your Power, Your World” vision to Intersolar Europe 2026, using the exhibition to show how clean energy storage can move from technical equipment to practical daily use. Its booth combined product demonstrations, technical exchange and direct conversations with consumers, installers, partners and online audiences.





Meeting European Energy Demands: Humsienk Demystifies Storage Systems at Intersolar Europe 2026

As European users pay closer attention to solar self-consumption, backup power and household energy costs, Humsienk used Intersolar Europe 2026 to make energy storage easier to understand and apply in real homes.

The brand name Humsienk brings together Human, Science, Energy and Knowledge. It reflects the company’s focus on human needs, LiFePO4-based energy storage technology, clean power and practical knowledge for everyday users.





This idea was reflected in the conversations at the exhibition. Visitors and online viewers were not only comparing battery specifications. They wanted to know how storage systems connect with solar panels, household loads, the grid and backup power. They also asked about installation, battery safety, capacity expansion, balcony solar use and long-term service support. These questions showed a clear demand for storage solutions that are reliable, understandable and adaptable to changing household energy needs.

A Multi-Scenario Approach Tailored to European Energy Needs

Humsienk showcased a product portfolio built around several key energy storage scenarios, covering residential solar storage, balcony solar, mobile power and future battery technologies.

Residential solar storage: The booth presented home storage solutions such as the Haven 48V 628Ah 32kWh Floor-Standing Home Battery , designed for solar self-consumption, backup power and larger household energy needs.

The booth presented home storage solutions such as the , designed for solar self-consumption, backup power and larger household energy needs. Integrated home energy management: Humsienk also highlighted the Nova 6kW All-in-One Solar Inverter System , showing how solar input, battery storage, grid power and household loads can work together in one system.

Humsienk also highlighted the , showing how solar input, battery storage, grid power and household loads can work together in one system. Balcony solar and compact storage: For apartment residents and urban users with limited roof access, the Nova All-in-One Balcony Solar System 2500W 7680Wh offered a smaller-scale entry point for generating, storing and using solar energy at home.

For apartment residents and urban users with limited roof access, the offered a smaller-scale entry point for generating, storing and using solar energy at home. Mobile, outdoor and light mobility power: Humsienk displayed 12V, 24V and 36V LiFePO4 batteries for RVs, campers, boats, marine power, golf carts, outdoor equipment and off-grid applications.









Alongside its LiFePO4 lineup, Humsienk also displayed Na+ battery products, reflecting its continued exploration of alternative battery technologies for future storage applications.

Bridging Physical and Digital Spaces: Humsienk Listens to Real User Needs

The Humsienk booth also connected on-site visitors with online audiences. Content creators Leon Rygol, UpsideDownFork and Victor Manuel Perez García visited the booth, interacted with Humsienk executives and shared the exhibition experience through live streaming and real-time discussions.

These online and offline conversations reflected similar user concerns, especially around:

Safety and system protection , including LiFePO4 technology, BMS protection and overheating alerts.

, including LiFePO4 technology, BMS protection and overheating alerts. Future capacity expansion , as households may need more storage when energy demand grows.

, as households may need more storage when energy demand grows. Balcony solar use, especially for apartment residents, renters and users without traditional roof access.





The interaction showed that users are not only interested in technical performance. They also want storage systems that feel safe, understandable, flexible and suitable for real living environments.





Democratizing Clean Energy: Practical Storage for Everyday Households

A key message from Humsienk’s exhibition was that clean energy storage should fit different living conditions, not only large homes with full rooftop solar systems. By making storage easier to use, expand and maintain, Humsienk aims to help more households lower energy costs and make better use of renewable power in daily life.

Built-in display for direct control: Selected systems allow users and technicians to check system status, voltage, temperature and charging data directly on the unit, reducing the need to rely only on an app.

Selected systems allow users and technicians to check system status, voltage, temperature and charging data directly on the unit, reducing the need to rely only on an app. Modular capacity expansion: As household electricity demand grows through EVs, heat pumps or new appliances, users can expand battery capacity step by step instead of replacing the entire system.

As household electricity demand grows through EVs, heat pumps or new appliances, users can expand battery capacity step by step instead of replacing the entire system. Balcony solar for urban homes: For apartment residents and users without roof access, compact balcony solar storage provides a more accessible way to generate, store and use solar energy at home.

For apartment residents and users without roof access, compact balcony solar storage provides a more accessible way to generate, store and use solar energy at home. Service support for long-term use: Remote diagnosis, installer cooperation and after-sales support help reduce uncertainty when maintenance or technical questions arise.





Together, these features reflect Humsienk’s core values: empowering people with reliable energy, driving innovation through practical system design and supporting a more sustainable way of using electricity at home.





Empowering the Renewable Transition Together with Humsienk

The feedback from Intersolar Europe 2026 reinforced Humsienk’s focus on practical, safe and accessible energy storage for everyday households. As a lithium energy storage brand specializing in LiFePO4 battery technology, Humsienk develops solutions for residential, solar and backup power applications, helping families lower energy costs and reduce their environmental impact through well-engineered, durable storage products.

Following the exhibition, Humsienk will continue strengthening its presence in Europe by working with local distributors, residential installers and user communities, while further developing storage solutions for home energy management, solar self-consumption, balcony solar and outdoor power applications.

To explore Humsienk’s multi-scenario storage solutions, visit https://eu.humsienk.com/ .

Media Contact:

Name: Yvonne

Email: marketing.eu@humsienk.com

WhatsApp: +8613169906409

Website: https://eu.humsienk.com/

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