Anaplan Introduces the Agentic Enterprise, a Trusted AI-Driven Decision Infrastructure That Drives Efficient Resource Allocation and Increased Decision Quality and Velocity at Scale

MIAMI, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s complex business environment, strategic advantage comes from the ability to efficiently and effectively anticipate change, model impact and act decisively. However, the agility of enterprises is continually hampered by reliance on 1) labor-intensive, time-consuming work like data analysis; and 2) legacy processes designed to overcome the constraints of siloed systems, fragmented data and disconnected business operations. The right AI can break this cycle — AI that is highly integrated across the enterprise and based on domain knowledge that creates context for agents to be effective. This kind of AI presents an opportunity to re-engineer today’s paradigm to drive lower costs and sustainable growth. To meet this moment, Anaplan, a global leader in AI-driven scenario planning and analysis, today announced the Agentic Enterprise.

Anaplan’s Agentic Enterprise is an integrated operational model that re-engineers core business functions by using AI agents to run operations, freeing humans to focus on strategic decision-making. It is anchored by a shared computational and data foundation, which serves as a single, auditable source of enterprise truth across the organization. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver the Agentic Enterprise because Anaplan:

Operates in all major organizational functions — from finance to supply chain and human resources to go-to-market/sales, the company has deep domain knowledge that creates the context AI needs to be effective

Integrates real-time data from any enterprise source (e.g., systems of record, data lakes/warehouses, etc.) and utilizes AI to generate forward-looking scenarios

for optimized decision-making

for optimized decision-making Combines the conversational power of an LLM with Anaplan’s deterministic platform, delivering trusted, auditable answers grounded in enterprise data and business logic

Addresses the cost-prohibitive nature of using an LLM as a calculation engine — Anaplan is an exceptionally cost-effective computational core that eliminates the AI token toll through massive scale, precision and speed





Anaplan will deliver an agentic portfolio for finance, supply chain, sales and human resources. The company’s initial focus will be on delivering a comprehensive set of skills-based agents for the office of the CFO by October this year. These agents will deliver automation, augmentation and advisory skills that cover the major functions of the office of the CFO including FP&A, treasury, finance operations, procurement, controllership, tax, audit, systems, risk, investor relations and corporate development. Anaplan’s Agentic Enterprise combines the best of humans and agents, resulting in companies spending less to operate a more efficient and effective organization.

The company’s deep domain expertise is being complemented with the assistance of select Fortune 1000 CFOs serving as Agentic Co-Development Partners. These leaders are helping shape Anaplan’s agentic vision by providing strategic input, real-world business requirements, and ongoing feedback to ensure the company’s finance agents address the complex needs of modern enterprises.

Anaplan expects to deliver complete suites of domain-specific, skills-based agents for supply chain, human resources and sales by the end of the year. “Anaplan’s agentic framework, capabilities and overall vision are highly impressive and are expected to address several key requirements of our clients. The company is uniquely positioned to help organizations reimagine how core business functions operate with efficiency and effectiveness,” said Ed Majors, global Anaplan lead alliance partner, Deloitte.

The Agentic Enterprise framework is based on Anaplan’s open platform. “We are committed to an open ecosystem across hyperscalers, LLMs, cloud data layers and evolving agentic frameworks,” said Adam Thier, chief product and technology officer, Anaplan.

Anaplan's Agentic Enterprise will be deployed on Amazon Bedrock, enabling organizations to operationalize AI across core business functions with the reliability, security, and performance enterprise customers require. The deployment reflects an expanded collaboration between Anaplan and AWS, focused on delivering measurable AI impact at scale.

About Anaplan

Anaplan is a leading AI-driven scenario planning and analysis platform designed to optimize decision-making in today’s complex business environment so that enterprises can outpace their competition and the market. By building connections and collaboration across organizational silos, our platform intelligently surfaces key insights — so businesses can make the right decisions, right now. More than 2,600 global brands plan with Anaplan. To learn more, visit www.anaplan.com.

Media Contact

Press@anaplan.com

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