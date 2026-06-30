First Orion Awarded 2026 Visionary Spotlight Award for Business Technology by ChannelVision Magazine

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelVision Magazine has named First Orion, a leader in branded communication solutions and Transparency in Communications®, as a 2026 Visionary Spotlight Award (VSA) winner for Business Technology.

The annual Visionary Spotlight Awards is among the channel’s longest-running awards programs, having celebrated innovation, leadership, and success for more than a decade. The VSAs also serve as a trusted resource for channel partners, helping them identify leading solutions in an increasingly complex technology ecosystem.

Each year, ChannelVision’s editors and independent judges evaluate entries based on a range of criteria, including overall innovation, future industry impact, creativity, feature set differentiation, ease of use and interoperability.

“The 2026 VSAs reflect a rapidly evolving channel, with advisors navigating emerging AI-driven technologies and shifting buyer expectations,” said ChannelVision president and CEO Berge Kaprelian. “The VSAs help cut through the noise by recognizing the companies that are delivering innovation and measurable business value. On behalf of ChannelVision, congratulations to all of this year’s VSA winners.”

First Orion was recognized for its innovation in restoring trust in voice communications through the combined power of SENTRY® Call Blocking and INFORM® Branded Calling. Together, these solutions address two critical challenges facing modern contact centers: combating fraudulent calls and improving answer rates for legitimate business outreach. SENTRY detects and blocks spoofed and unauthorized calls at the carrier network level, while INFORM enables verified businesses to display their name, logo, and call purpose directly on recipients’ screens. Deployed across major networks and integrated with leading CCaaS platforms, the solutions help organizations create more secure, transparent customer interactions.

"Trust is the foundation of every successful customer interaction, and we built SENTRY and INFORM to help restore it at scale," said Scott Hambuchen, CEO of First Orion. "Businesses depend on customers answering the phone with confidence. This recognition reinforces the value of making every call more transparent, secure, and trustworthy for both consumers and the organizations trying to reach them."

ChannelVision will publish the full list of 2026 Visionary Spotlight Award winners in its upcoming June TSD Directory issue, available at channelvisionmag.com.

About ChannelVision Magazine

ChannelVision Magazine (www.channelvisionmag.com), which operates under its parent company, Beka Business Media, is a bi-monthly publication and website that is read by channel partners that sell all manner of voice, data, access, managed and business services – both on premise and “in the cloud” – as well as technology gear and equipment, primarily in the SMB space. ChannelVision offers a highly focused and efficient way for service providers and hardware and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. More than two-thirds of ChannelVision’s subscribers (plus an additional and growing Web-based readership) are telecom agents and equipment VARs. The company is also the driving force behind the annual CVxEXPO (www.cvxexpo.com) community gathering, each November in Glendale, Arizona.

About First Orion

First Orion is a global leader in Transparency in Communications®, helping businesses, carriers, and consumers make every connection more transparent, trusted, and secure. As the pioneer of branded calling, First Orion delivers branded communication solutions that improve engagement, strengthen brand trust, and help combat fraud, spoofing, and unwanted communications. Headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas, First Orion serves leading enterprises and mobile operators worldwide.

First Orion Media Contact:

media@firstorion.com