Leonardo DRS Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call for July 30, 2026

ARLINGTON, Va., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, July 30, 2026 beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its second quarter 2026 results. The company plans to issue its quarterly earnings press release prior to the conference call.

The live audio broadcast of Leonardo DRS’s conference call with corresponding press release and supplemental information will be available on the company’s investor relations website. To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://investors.leonardodrs.com.

A replay will be available on the company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call and will remain available for 90 days.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) is at the forefront of developing transformative defense technologies using its proven agility and delivering innovative solutions for U.S. national security customers and allies worldwide. We specialize in rapidly providing high-performance, multi-domain capabilities across next-generation advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion. Our reputation as a trusted provider is built on a continuous focus on practical innovation, delivering quality, and meeting our customers’ most demanding mission requirements. For further information on our complete range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Leonardo DRS Investor Relations Contact

Steve Vather

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development (M&A) and Investor Relations

+1 703 409 2906

stephen.vather@drs.com

Leonardo DRS Media Contact

Carrie Robinson

Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Communications

+1 321 266 7691

carrie.robinson@drs.com