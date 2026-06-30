HCMC Announces RAGE (Risk Assessment Gauging Enterprise), its New Investment Intelligence Platform Designed to Identify Undervalued Opportunities Across the Digital Asset Ecosystem

HCMC establishes digital asset product line

Company's AI Based Platform for Building Exposure to the Next Generation of Culturally Significant Blockchain Assets with a focus on meme coins.

HOLLYWOOD, FL, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (Pink Limited Market:HCMC) today announced the launch of its RAGE flagship IP platform www.https://rage-rho.vercel.app/, through which the Company will identify, acquire, and scale exposure to high-conviction, digital culture assets that sit at the intersection of community, capital markets, and internet-native innovation.

The corporate objective is to create an additional sustainable growth initiative for HCMC. The strategy would allow the Company to evaluate and acquire selected digital assets, blockchain ecosystem positions, and related opportunities using a combination of AI-assisted research and management oversight.

HCMC believes that the evolution of the digital asset market is creating a new category of value centered around community, culture, and global digital identity. While early generations of digital assets were primarily evaluated based on technology and utility, the Company believes the strongest emerging digital communities may ultimately become some of the most valuable brands of the internet era.

HCMC subscribes to the common belief that the greatest wealth creation opportunities are typically found at the earliest stages of an asset's lifecycle, when entry prices are low, market participation remains limited, and future growth potential is at its highest.

Through RAGE, the Company intends to identify and accumulate positions in emerging digital culture assets before they achieve mainstream recognition, allowing shareholders to benefit from the upside that can result from expanding adoption, growing communities, and long-term ecosystem development.

Jeff Holman, Chief Executive Officer of HCMC, commented:

“RAGE represents HCMC’s vision for the future of digital culture and our belief that communities themselves are becoming powerful economic networks. We believe the next generation of iconic digital assets will be built not only on technology, but on identity, culture, and millions of engaged participants around the world.”

Mr. Holman concluded, “Just as the internet created globally recognized brands from online communities, we believe the strongest digital communities of today may become the iconic brands of tomorrow. Through RAGE, HCMC intends to be an early participant in this transformation. We anticipate these token investments to be high volume, low cost, high risk, and high reward propositions, and intend them to be spread over multiple acquisitions to maximize chances for significant success.”

Management believes this approach may provide shareholders with exposure to emerging digital asset ecosystems through a publicly traded company while preserving governance, transparency, and public-market accessibility.

HCMC will shortly announce its initial cryptocurrency position, and plans to expand its positions and pursue additional strategic opportunities across the digital culture ecosystem. The Company will continue to evaluate leading meme coins and other community-driven digital assets that align with RAGE’s AI powered investment philosophy.

About RAGE

RAGE (Risk Assessment Gauging Enterprise) is HCMC’s new investment intelligence platform designed to identify undervalued opportunities across the digital asset ecosystem. It is being used to create a product line for HCMC and is focused on identifying and building strategic exposure to internet-native communities, meme coins, and emerging digital culture assets.

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (Pink Limited Market:HCMC) is a publicly traded company focused on pursuing strategic opportunities across emerging industries, including digital assets, technology, and other high-growth sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding RAGE, HCMC’s digital asset strategy, future digital asset acquisitions, the growth of digital communities, potential value creation, our future operating results; our business strategy and plans; expectations relating to the digital asset industry, market conditions, trends and growth; our market position; potential market opportunities; and our objectives for future operations. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions including those discussed in our SEC filings. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Corporate Headquarters

Healthier Choices Management Corp.

3800 North 28th Way, Suite 1

Hollywood, FL 33020

Telephone: 305-600-5004

Customer Service: 1-800-637-0108

Fax: 954-251-3057