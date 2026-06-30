American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) Acquires 100% Interest in High Grade New Zealand Gold–Antimony Projects

CARSON CITY, Nevada, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) (“AMLM” or the “Company”), an exploration-stage mining company focused on gold, silver, lithium, rare earth elements, and other critical metals, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in two Stibnite Mountain gold–antimony projects in New Zealand, Mt Stoker and Lannigans.

Transaction Highlights

Acquisition of two high-grade gold–antimony projects (Mt Stoker and Lannigans) for 1,000,000 common shares of American Lithium Minerals, Inc. as full consideration. [Vendor name to be confirmed; full terms as set out in the definitive agreement.]

Projects host multiple historical antimony mines with reported rock chip samples up to 40.2% Sb (Lannigans) and historical gold sampling up to 50 g/t Au (Mt Stoker).

Provides AMLM a strategic foothold in New Zealand’s emerging critical minerals sector.



Project Overview

Mt Stoker – Gold & Antimony

The Mt Stoker area covers a broad structural corridor hosting eight historical gold mines and two historical antimony mines. Historical sampling includes grades up to 50 g/t Au, with shallow drilling confirming near-surface mineralization such as 1m @ 5.7 g/t Au at 10m depth. These results indicate a robust orogenic gold system with district-scale potential.

Lannigans – High-Grade Antimony

The Lannigans project includes three primary antimony prospects—Lannigans Mine, Clendon, and Parekura—distributed along a 2.7 km shear zone. Historical production grades have been estimated at 9.2% Sb, with rock chip samples returning up to 40.2% Sb. Mineralization is dominated by stibnite and antimony oxides, offering strong potential for near-term resource definition.

The historical production and sampling results referenced in this press release are derived from historical records, have not been independently verified by the Company, and are not compliant with any current mineral resource reporting standard. They are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the projects and should not be relied upon. Exploration is at an early stage, and no mineral resources or reserves have been established on the acquired projects.

New Zealand’s recently introduced Fast Track Approvals Bill is expected to improve permitting efficiency for mining projects.

Frank Kristan, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Lithium Minerals, Inc., stated:

“The Stibnite Mountain acquisition is a decisive step in building AMLM into a diversified critical-minerals platform with real scale. Antimony is a strategically constrained mineral globally, and these New Zealand assets give us immediate exposure to multiple high-grade antimony systems alongside proven high-grade gold. These projects host historical workings that have never been systematically explored with modern methods, and we see a clear opportunity to advance them. This positions AMLM to pursue partnerships, accelerate development, and strengthen our role in supplying minerals essential to energy, defense, and advanced manufacturing.”

About American Lithium Minerals, Inc.

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) is a multi-commodity critical minerals exploration company headquartered in Carson City, Nevada, operating under the trade name American Mineral Resources (AMR). The Company holds active project interests in gold, silver, copper, lithium, and rare earth elements across Nevada (USA), Chile, British Columbia, Yukon and Quebec (Canada), and Western Australia. AMLM’s portfolio includes 10 active project interests, including the Higginsville gold project in Western Australia, silver and copper exploration in Chile, rare earth interests in Quebec, and lithium properties in Nevada. The Company operates as a pre-revenue exploration-stage entity under SEC reporting requirements and is qualified for retail investor participation through a Regulation A+ offering. For additional information, visit www.americanmineralresources.com, the Company’s investor relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, project development plans, expected commodity exposure, anticipated market conditions, the strength of macro tailwinds across critical minerals sectors, and the Company’s ability to advance its multi-commodity portfolio.

Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to successfully advance and finance its exploration projects; the availability and pricing of mineral resources; competitive pressures within the mining industry; commodity price volatility; regulatory developments affecting the mining sector and U.S. critical minerals policy; the Company’s ability to execute on its business plan; risks inherent in exploration-stage mineral companies, including the substantial possibility that exploration activities may not result in commercially viable mineral discoveries; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the OTC Markets Disclosure & News Service.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

American Lithium Minerals, Inc.

1007 South Street

Carson City, Nevada 89701

Telephone: (775) 587-6137

Email: info@americanmineralresources.com

Website: www.americanmineralresources.com

X / Twitter: @AMR_MineralRes

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/american-mineral-resources