Rocket Doctor Enters into a Primary Care Value-Based Care Agreement in the United States, Expanding In-Network Coverage by More Than 5 Million Members

Rocket Doctor signs its first value-based primary care agreement, enabling physicians to manage assigned patient panels under a recurring per-member-per-month care model.

Rocket Doctor will add hundreds of patients to primary care provider panels, marking an important milestone in Rocket Doctor’s U.S. growth strategy.

Through this speciality services agreement, Rocket Doctor will be able to provide in-network coverage to over 5 million patients across 9 payers and 65 health insurance products spanning Medicaid, Medicare advantage, commercial and dual covered lives.

Vancouver, BC, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. ( CSE: AIDR , OTC: AIRDF , Frankfurt: 939 ) ("Rocket Doctor AI" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned digital health platform and marketplace subsidiary, Rocket Doctor Inc., has entered into its first value-based primary care provider agreement alongside a specialty services agreement with a California independent physician association (IPA).

The agreement represents a significant strategic milestone for the Company, enabling physicians using Rocket Doctor's technology platform to be assigned panels of patients under a value-based care model for the first time. Rather than providing episodic care, Rocket Doctor physicians will deliver ongoing primary care services and population health management under a population based reimbursement structure designed to improve continuity of care, preventive health, and long-term patient outcomes.

The agreement initially supports approximately 30,000 covered members across Commercial HMO/PPO, Medicare Advantage, Medi-Medi D-SNP, and Medi-Cal product lines through the IPA network, which extends to 9 payers and 65 plans. It further strengthens Rocket Doctor's presence in California (bringing total coverage across the state to approximately 8.2 million covered lives), one of the company's most important U.S. growth markets. More importantly, it establishes Rocket Doctor as a participating primary care provider within a value-based care framework, positioning the company to build long-term patient relationships while supporting better health outcomes through coordinated, physician-led care.

"This agreement represents another important evolution in our U.S. strategy," said Dr. William Cherniak, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rocket Doctor Inc. "We are applying innovative care models to empower physicians using the Rocket Doctor platform to effectively manage assigned patient panels within a value-based care model. This reflects growing confidence in both our clinical capabilities and our technology, while creating a scalable framework for recurring primary care relationships focused on prevention, continuity, and better patient outcomes."

Under the agreement, physicians will provide comprehensive primary care services, coordinate specialist referrals, support preventive care initiatives, and help manage patients across the continuum of care. The model aligns with the broader shift toward value- based healthcare , which rewards providers for quality outcomes, care coordination, and improved patient health rather than fee-for-service volume. The agreement was entered into as of June 1, 2026, and will remain in effect for an initial one-year term, with automatic one-year renewals thereafter unless terminated

This builds on Rocket Doctor AI's continued expansion across California, where the Company has steadily grown its physician network and payer relationships. As healthcare increasingly shifts toward value-based delivery , Rocket Doctor AI provides scalable solutions designed to help health plans, physician organizations, and healthcare systems improve access, quality, and the patient experience.



About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care to more than 750,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai





FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:



Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

bill@rocketdoctor.io

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai



For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may," "should," "anticipate," "expects," and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the value-based Primary Care Provider Agreement with the California independent physician association (IPA), the expected benefits of the agreement including improved continuity of care, enhanced long-term patient outcomes, population health management, and the expansion of Rocket Doctor's value-based care presence in the United States, and the future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include the failure to successfully implement or scale the value-based care model under the agreement on the anticipated timeline, changes in regulatory requirements applicable to healthcare services and value-based care reimbursement in applicable U.S. states or Canadian provinces, changes in the competitive landscape for digital health services, changes in reimbursement structures or payer policies affecting value-based care arrangements, and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.