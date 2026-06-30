Kathmandu, Nepal, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Himalayan Harmony Group has announced five Curacao Gaming Authority (CGA)-licensed platforms where Nepalese football fans can watch and place bets on the 2026 FIFA Club World Cup. The platforms — 8MBets, MJ88, NPR77, Magar33, and eSewa12 are now available for users seeking licensed options to engage with the tournament.



Himalayan Harmony Group is based in Kathmandu and operates under a Curacao Gaming Authority license. The company runs all five platforms as part of its network of online gaming and betting services directed at the Nepalese market. With the 2026 FIFA Club World Cup generating significant interest among football fans across Nepal, the announcement is aimed at connecting those fans with regulated destinations for both viewing and wagering.



“We want Nepalese football fans to have access to secure, CGA-licensed platforms where they can watch the 2026 FIFA Club World Cup and place bets with confidence,” said a Himalayan Harmony Group spokesperson. “Our network gives fans regulated options built specifically for this market, and we are committed to maintaining the compliance standards required by our licensing authority.”



CGA-Licensed Betting for the 2026 FIFA Club World Cup



Each platform in the network operates under the Curacao Gaming Authority license held by Himalayan Harmony Group. For Nepalese users looking to bet on the 2026 FIFA Club World Cup, this means the sites are subject to regulatory oversight from a recognized international licensing body, providing a layer of accountability that unlicensed operators do not offer. The Curacao Gaming Authority is an established regulatory body in the online gaming industry, and its licensing framework requires operators to meet specific compliance standards. This licensing status is a verifiable credential that users can confirm independently.



Five Distinct Platforms for Different User Preferences



Rather than funneling all users to a single site, Himalayan Harmony Group offers five separate platforms within its portfolio. This structure allows Nepalese bettors to choose the destination whose interface and experience best fits their preferences when following the FIFA Club World Cup. Each site maintains its own dedicated FIFA World Cup betting section, accessible directly through its respective domain. The variety of options means users are not locked into a single layout or navigation style, giving them the flexibility to explore and settle on the platform that feels most intuitive.



Combined Viewing and Betting Access



The announced platforms serve a dual function: they provide both viewing access to FIFA Club World Cup matches and the ability to place bets on those matches. For fans in Nepal, this consolidates two activities: watching games and wagering into a single platform experience. Rather than switching between separate services for live coverage and betting, users can manage both from one location. This dual-service approach is designed to simplify the process for fans who want to follow the action closely while participating in licensed sports betting at the same time.



Platforms Positioned for the Nepalese Market



All five sites are positioned specifically for users in Nepal. The naming conventions and platform structures reflect a focus on the Nepalese audience, distinguishing them from international betting sites that may not cater directly to local users. By tailoring the experience to this market, Himalayan Harmony Group aims to provide an environment where Nepalese fans can navigate the platforms without the friction that can come from using services designed primarily for other regions.



Multiple Licensed Entry Points for Tournament Engagement



With the tournament approaching, the availability of five dedicated platforms means Nepalese fans have multiple licensed entry points for FIFA Club World Cup betting. Users interested in watching and betting on the 2026 FIFA Club World Cup through a CGA-licensed platform can visit any of the five sites to access their respective FIFA World Cup sections and begin exploring the available options.



About Himalayan Harmony Group



Himalayan Harmony Group is a Kathmandu-based company that operates a network of online gaming and betting platforms licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority. The group manages five platforms 8MBets, MJ88, NPR77, Magar33, and eSewa12 — serving the Nepalese market with sports betting and viewing services.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: What specific services do the five announced platforms provide for the 2026 FIFA Club World Cup?



A: The platforms allow Nepalese fans to both watch live matches and place bets on the tournament within a single interface. This dual-service approach is designed to simplify the experience for users by consolidating viewing and wagering in one location.



Q2: How is the regulatory status of these betting platforms verified?



A: All five platforms operate under a license from the Curacao Gaming Authority (CGA) held by Himalayan Harmony Group. This licensing requires the operator to meet specific compliance standards and provides international regulatory oversight that can be independently verified by users.



Q3: Why does Himalayan Harmony Group offer five different platforms for the same event?



A: The group provides five distinct platforms to accommodate different user preferences regarding website interface and navigation style. This structure gives Nepalese bettors the flexibility to choose the platform that feels most intuitive to them while accessing the same regulated services.



CONTACT INFORMATION



Company: Himalayan Harmony Group

Website: https://himalayanharmonygroup.net/



https://thenewsfront.com/himalayan-harmony-group-lists-five-licensed-platforms-for-fifa-club-world-cup-betting-in-nepal/