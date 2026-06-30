Lands’ End Announces CEO Transition, Positioning Company for Next Phase of Growth

Consumer Brand and Digital Transformation Executive Charlie Cole Named Chief Executive Officer

Andrew McLean to Transition to Advisory Role to Support Smooth Transition

DODGEVILLE, Wis., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed consumer brand and digital transformation executive Charlie Cole as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective July 13, 2026. Mr. Cole will succeed Andrew McLean, who will step down as CEO and a member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Cole’s appointment builds on the strong execution of the Company’s solutions-based strategy under Mr. McLean that strengthened the Lands’ End brand, improved operating performance, repositioned the Company for long-term growth, and culminated in the Company’s strategic joint venture with WHP Global.

“Our responsibility as a Board is to ensure Lands’ End has the right leader for every stage of its evolution,” said Josephine Linden, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Charlie has spent his career transforming iconic consumer brands by combining disciplined operating execution with technology-enabled innovation, and the Board is confident that his expertise will enable him to execute and expand on the strategy the Company recently laid out while positioning Lands’ End exceptionally well to drive the next phase of profitable growth and sustainable shareholder value creation.”

Mr. Cole said, “Lands’ End is one of America’s most iconic brands, built on quality, service, and enduring customer relationships. Andrew and the entire team have created a strong platform for the future, and I am honored to build upon that foundation, leveraging my technology and AI experience to create an even more personalized, engaging and productive customer experience. I look forward to working alongside Lands’ End’s talented employees, partners, customers and shareholders as we write the next chapter of the Lands’ End story.”

Mrs. Linden added: “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Andrew for his outstanding leadership. During his tenure, Lands’ End executed a strategic transformation that strengthened both the business and the balance sheet and created meaningful opportunities for future value creation. Andrew’s leadership in establishing the WHP Global joint venture represents a significant milestone in unlocking the long-term potential of the Lands’ End brand. We are grateful that he will continue supporting the Company during this transition.”

“The continued return of capital to shareholders through the Company’s $100 million share repurchase program authorized in April is demonstration of the Board’s confidence in the future and value of this great Company,” concluded Mrs. Linden.

Mr. McLean said: “It has been a privilege to lead Lands’ End and work alongside such an exceptional team. Together we strengthened the brand, improved our operating performance, expanded strategic opportunities, and positioned the Company for its next phase of growth. I have tremendous confidence in Charlie’s leadership and believe Lands’ End is well positioned to continue creating value for customers, employees and shareholders. I remain committed to ensuring a smooth transition.”

The Board retained leading executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to assist in its search.

Charlie Cole Biography

Charlie Cole is a consumer brand executive with more than two decades of leadership experience spanning digital commerce, technology, artificial intelligence and omnichannel retail. Most recently, he served as Interim Chief Digital Officer of Thuma. Previously, he was President of XGen AI, an AI-powered commerce software company acquired by Zoovu in 2026, Chief Executive Officer of Tribute Technology, Chief Executive Officer of FTD, Chief Digital Officer of TUMI, and Global Chief eCommerce Officer of Samsonite. Throughout his career, Mr. Cole has helped iconic consumer brands accelerate growth through customer-centric innovation, digital transformation and operational excellence. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University of Washington.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading digital retailer of solution-based apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products and uniforms. Lands’ End offers products online at www.landsend.com, through third-party distribution channels and our own Company Operated stores. Lands’ End also offers products to businesses and schools, for their employees and students, through the Outfitters distribution channel. Lands’ End is a classic American lifestyle brand that creates solutions for life’s every journey.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding positioning the Company for growth and value; the expected timing and effect of the CEO transition and the appointment of Mr. Cole; the Board ensuring future leadership; confidence in executing and expanding strategy, building on the Company’s platform, improved customer experience and the Company’s next chapter; the long-term potential of the Lands’ End brand; the share repurchase program and its anticipated scale and impact; and the future value of the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying beliefs and assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. These risks and uncertainties include those risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2026 and “Part II, Item 1A Risk Factors” of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended May 1, 2026. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

CONTACTS:

Investors:

Lands’ End, Inc.

Bernard McCracken

Chief Financial Officer

(608) 935-4100

ICR, Inc.

Tom Filandro

(646) 277-1235

Tom.Filandro@icrinc.com

Media:

FGS Global

Andy Duberstein/Hayley Cook

LandsEnd@fgsglobal.com