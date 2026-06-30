Teamshares to present at the 26th Annual CJS New Ideas Summer Conference on July 9, 2026

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teamshares (NASDAQ: TMS), a tech-enabled acquiror of SMEs, announced today that CFO Brian Gaebe and Head of Capital Markets Nile Corso will present at the 26th Annual CJS New Ideas Summer Conference, being held in White Plains, New York, on July 9, 2026. The presentation will begin at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET.

Mr. Gaebe and Mr. Corso will also be available for one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the conference.

To request a meeting with Teamshares management, please contact your CJS representative or email the Company's Investor Relations team at investors@teamshares.com .

About Teamshares

Teamshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TMS) is a tech-enabled acquiror of SMEs, intending to be a permanent home when owners retire. Part holdco, part fintech, Teamshares programmatically acquires companies with $0.5 to $5 million of EBITDA from retiring owners, integrates them with the Teamshares platform, and helps employees earn company stock. Founded in 2019, Teamshares operates subsidiaries with consolidated revenue of $490 million across over 40 industries and 30 states. Learn more at https://investors.teamshares.com/ .