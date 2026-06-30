Take 5 Oil Change Debuts in Moss Bluff

MOSS BLUFF, La., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, today announced the grand opening of its first Moss Bluff shop at 149 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy, bringing “pit stop fast” routine car maintenance to local drivers. The new location features three service bays, and customers can stay comfortably in their car while receiving a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes.

"Drivers in Moss Bluff deserve car care that respects their time and delivers real value," said Tim Austin, President of Take 5 Oil Change. "We're proud to be here and are committed to making every visit as fast and effortless as possible."

At every Take 5 Oil Change location, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build customer loyalty and support growth across more than 1,300 locations nationwide.

“Our focus is working to ensure drivers feel confident when they come in for service,” said Cole Couvillion, District Manager at Take 5 Oil Change. “That means efficient, transparent care delivered by a team that treats customers like neighbors.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change is offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to more than 1,300 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com.



New Take 5 Oil Change in Moss Bluff

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

take5nug@konnectagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae911fa1-b686-4330-9c02-957949f76453